Dropping off at school this morning (with mask on!) and a few people were talking about the vaccine and would I get it. I said yes straight away, although Ill be well down the pecking order but a couple of usually sensible ones were saying they wouldnt, its too soon to know about long term effects etc. Have they just fallen for scaremongering or am I being too blasé? Im in the whats the worst that could happen camp. I just want to get it and know Im ok to go back to business as normal if thats going to be possible.



I think this entirely depends on the person saying it. If they are not a 'critical thinker' and are simply going off what they read on social media etc then it really is just scaremongering. Conversely I don`t think it is unreasonable for people to be a little concerned about a vaccine if it is based on some genuine understanding and therein lies the issue for the scientists and government. Proper messaging based on scientific fact. People need to understand what it is they are being asked to have. People also need reminding that they will all have been vaccinated at some point in their lives.I for one will have it when offered. I actually don`t consider it any differently to having the annual flu vaccine. The risks of not having it are also pretty high.This debate will really heat up over the coming weeks. I am particularly looking forward to the vox pops of "brian in kent"* who isn`t going to have it but will happily hoover up his pints, pie and generally lead a very unhealthy lifestyle and knows that his mate kevin* had covid and was fine. His wife Barbra also read something online about it being linked to 5G and some proud young men in the US*no disrespect for any brians or kevins out there