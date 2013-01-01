« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42000 on: Today at 10:13:29 AM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:44:11 PM
Why? It doesn't matter what the uptake is. If you have been vaccinated you are immune so are of no risk to anyone? They do this for diseases like Yellow Fever.

My understanding is these vaccines dont make you immune, they reduce the severity of the illness. Hence you can still be a carrier. So you might be vaccinated, visit your grandparents might not be able to be vaccinated, and give it to them.

I might be wrong though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42001 on: Today at 10:30:00 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:28:44 AM
Newsnight was interesting last night. Reckons there's a possibility that the testing in Liverpool is picking up the worried well, who all headed to get tested, but not harder to reach parts of the community. Suggestion there's parts of Liverpool where barely 4% of the local community turned out for testing.

Is this not entirely predictable though? If you work in a food factory where you do not get paid full pay while sick, why would you voluntarily get tested and run the risk of having to take two weeks on sick pay?

Thankfully it looks like we have a route out of this now. Although that we're going to come out of it without reform for the SSP system is quite remarkable, after it was blatantly fucking obvious it's not fit for purpose. Tories are the worst.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42002 on: Today at 10:47:38 AM
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:13:29 AM
My understanding is these vaccines dont make you immune, they reduce the severity of the illness. Hence you can still be a carrier. So you might be vaccinated, visit your grandparents might not be able to be vaccinated, and give it to them.

I might be wrong though.

You are neither wrong nor right.

So far the trials have focused on the reduction in symptomatic cases. So these numbers do not tell us whether or not vaccines provide sterilising immunity (read can't catch it/pass it on). AstraZeneca, have indicated that theirs has reduced asymptomatic cases too, which would be a good sign for potential sterilising immunity. However we just have not seen enough data to make a call one way or the other.

Though this should become clearer in the coming weeks as full phase III trial data is released for the three vaccine frontrunners.


 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42003 on: Today at 11:25:55 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:28:44 AM
Newsnight was interesting last night. Reckons there's a possibility that the testing in Liverpool is picking up the worried well, who all headed to get tested, but not harder to reach parts of the community. Suggestion there's parts of Liverpool where barely 4% of the local community turned out for testing. Dan Carden making similar points to those made for a while about costs to testing positive for it being too great for many families. Behind it all is a lot of northern local authorities being pretty sceptical about the idea of mass testing and not wanting to be bounced into it when they believe they could target resources more effectively.

Newsnight's Katie Razzall wrote a twitter summary of her reporting for anyone without iplayer: https://twitter.com/katierazz/status/1330999988151848961

9 months into this and still no willingness to tackle this key issue, despite spending billions elsewhere.

Tinkering with the system so people have to isolate for less time by using repeat testing, is still skirting around the issue that many people won't volunteer for a test unless they are really ill because a positive test will have a huge impact on their finances. Perfectly willing to pay salaries for months for furloughed workers but unwilling to cover worker's lost earnings who should isolate. Spending billions on testing systems and track and trace systems can only be successful if those who should be getting tested and subsequently isolating are doing so.

We know it's been a problem for months now. At this point there is no other conclusion then the government are fully aware of the issue but are choosing not to address it directly for the impact it will have longer term when this pandemic has disappeared. Admit now that the (non existent) financial support is not fit for purpose and they can't rewind that once the pandemic ends.
