COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,814
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41960 on: Yesterday at 07:34:36 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:32:34 PM
No Covid vaccine passports. Fuck you Boris.

I think it's wise in the short term personally. See what the roll out and uptake is like and then have that there if needed.
gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41961 on: Yesterday at 07:39:22 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:32:34 PM
No Covid vaccine passports. Fuck you Boris.

If we still cant go for a pint, there is no way we're going on holiday
Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,205
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41962 on: Yesterday at 07:39:29 PM
The elephant in the room being that colleges, schools and universities are the main cause of spreading.

You see the kids - both schoolkids and college kids and there is zero social distancing outside their places of education and zero fucks given.

And yet they've fucked about with pubs and restaurants again despite their being less than 3% confirmed links for covid.

These fuckers just want pubs around the country to go to the wall don't they.
Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,485
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41963 on: Yesterday at 07:44:11 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:34:36 PM
I think it's wise in the short term personally. See what the roll out and uptake is like and then have that there if needed.
Why? It doesn't matter what the uptake is. If you have been vaccinated you are immune so are of no risk to anyone? They do this for diseases like Yellow Fever.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,615
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41964 on: Yesterday at 07:44:53 PM
Do they mean rule of 6 into the Christmas period too, for all regions?

Or do they mean rule of 6 could be relaxed further for the Christmas period?
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,814
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41965 on: Yesterday at 07:46:47 PM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:44:11 PM
Why? It doesn't matter what the uptake is. If you have been vaccinated you are immune so are of no risk to anyone? They do this for diseases like Yellow Fever.

Because it will cause division if those who have had the vaccine are allowed to do things like go the pub, whilst those not allowed to get the vaccine yet (say a healthy 25yr old) has to wait until vaccines are rolled out to such a level that it includes their group (which would be last).

If the vaccine roll out is going to be fast, to all, then I don't think one is needed. If people don't take up their option of one when they are given one in large numbers then yeah, maybe this should be looked at.
Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41966 on: Yesterday at 08:14:44 PM
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 04:32:26 PM
What bollocks in the detail yet again. 4000 people in Tier 1 and 2000 in Tier 2, regardless of the fact that somewhere like Anfield could comfortably hold many more in safety.

Just on this it seems like the way it is going to work is the limit will be the lower of 4000/2000 or 50% of capacity. You'd imagine that the 4000/2000 figure is not so much an issue of people being distanced within the stadium but that number of spectators using public transport travelling there, hanging round food vans etc etc.
Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,458
  • Red since '64
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41967 on: Yesterday at 08:23:14 PM
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 08:14:44 PM
Just on this it seems like the way it is going to work is the limit will be the lower of 4000/2000 or 50% of capacity. You'd imagine that the 4000/2000 figure is not so much an issue of people being distanced within the stadium but that number of spectators using public transport travelling there, hanging round food vans etc etc.

Out of interest, how will those clubs in tiers 1 or 2 choose who, out of the tens of thousands wishing to attend, they let in?
Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41968 on: Yesterday at 08:29:55 PM
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:23:14 PM
Out of interest, how will those clubs in tiers 1 or 2 choose who, out of the tens of thousands wishing to attend, they let in?

Tickets. Just the same as we choose who gets to attend the massively oversubscribed big games at Anfield. Seems straightforward - not sure if I am missing the point of where you are coming from. Are you talking about season ticket holders at the biggest clubs? I'd imagine they'll be doing it by ballot in those cases.
Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,451
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41969 on: Yesterday at 08:39:51 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 07:39:29 PM
The elephant in the room being that colleges, schools and universities are the main cause of spreading.

You see the kids - both schoolkids and college kids and there is zero social distancing outside their places of education and zero fucks given.

And yet they've fucked about with pubs and restaurants again despite their being less than 3% confirmed links for covid.

These fuckers just want pubs around the country to go to the wall don't they.
Yeah, but youre seeing this as a binary thing...

To keep schools and colleges open you need to cut a load of other stuff to compensate.  You could cut other stuff instead, but its reducing the number of interactions as much as possible. Something has to give...

It comes down whats  least important...
Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,458
  • Red since '64
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41970 on: Yesterday at 08:40:22 PM
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 08:29:55 PM
Tickets. Just the same as we choose who gets to attend the massively oversubscribed big games at Anfield. Seems straightforward - not sure if I am missing the point of where you are coming from. Are you talking about season ticket holders at the biggest clubs? I'd imagine they'll be doing it by ballot in those cases.

I was wondering whether the seats allocated would be a mixture of season ticket holders and those without season tickets - decided presumably by ballot - or whether season tickets would have priority. Also, would the P.L have a say on how clubs do it, or would that be left to clubs own discretion?
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,942
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41971 on: Yesterday at 08:55:08 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:33:40 PM
Restrictions being lifted over Christmas no?

I don't know.  I hope so as I live alone and would just like to treat myself this year.

I've tested negative and so have the people I have any kind of interaction with, and I'm quite careful with masks and stuff.

Are there any links, as I'm not really good at finding this stuff.  I tend to get information overload.
djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41972 on: Yesterday at 09:01:42 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:55:08 PM
I don't know.  I hope so as I live alone and would just like to treat myself this year.

I've tested negative and so have the people I have any kind of interaction with, and I'm quite careful with masks and stuff.

Are there any links, as I'm not really good at finding this stuff.  I tend to get information overload.

Not confirmed yet so no links. But apparently restrictions lifted for 5 days over Christmas. Maybe still restricted to 3 households meeting up.

Or by getting away do you mean going abroad?
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,942
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41973 on: Yesterday at 09:08:28 PM
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:01:42 PM
Not confirmed yet so no links. But apparently restrictions lifted for 5 days over Christmas. Maybe still restricted to 3 households meeting up.

Or by getting away do you mean going abroad?

No.  I want to pop to Llandudno December 23-27.  Find (hopefully) a good hotel and let somebody else worry about Christmas dinner.  I have a friend who lives there, but as Wales is already out of lockdown and I know I'm safe it shouldn't be a problem to meet her one evening for a few drinks.

I'm hoping to get a good deal as a lot of places will be looking for business. I can't book anything till I know where we stand on lockdown and travel restrictions though.
Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41974 on: Yesterday at 09:33:04 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:32:34 PM
No Covid vaccine passports. Fuck you Boris.

Announcement today from qantas is huge. Expect a lot of other airlines and countries to do the same I think.
Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,907
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41975 on: Yesterday at 09:37:40 PM
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 09:33:04 PM
Announcement today from qantas is huge. Expect a lot of other airlines and countries to do the same I think.

What was their announcement?
Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41976 on: Yesterday at 09:42:09 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:37:40 PM
What was their announcement?

They said you have to prove you are negative or have to prove you had the vaccine.
Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,907
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41977 on: Yesterday at 09:44:28 PM
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:42:09 PM
They said you have to prove you are negative or have to prove you had the vaccine.

Ah thanks. That's pretty easy to do though as a copy of your recent medical history will show it's been provided to you.
Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41978 on: Yesterday at 09:47:51 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:44:28 PM
Ah thanks. That's pretty easy to do though as a copy of your recent medical history will show it's been provided to you.

Yep I know idiot in charge said you arent forced to have a vaccine.

This is correct you dont have to but if you want to go abroad gigs footy you may need to prove it.
djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41979 on: Yesterday at 09:48:59 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:08:28 PM
No.  I want to pop to Llandudno December 23-27.  Find (hopefully) a good hotel and let somebody else worry about Christmas dinner.  I have a friend who lives there, but as Wales is already out of lockdown and I know I'm safe it shouldn't be a problem to meet her one evening for a few drinks.

I'm hoping to get a good deal as a lot of places will be looking for business. I can't book anything till I know where we stand on lockdown and travel restrictions though.

Yea tricky one. So todays announcement means hotels will be shut in tier 3 but open for regions in tier 1 and 2. Tiers for each region wont be announced until Thursday. But those tiers only apply to England. So might have to see what Wales will be doing. Apparently they might announce their own tier system soon for December.

The relaxation of households meeting up for 5 days over Christmas not confirmed yet but it sounds like whatever policy is announced will be common to all 4 nations. So I guess you have to wait to see what Wales tier system is, what tier the area you want to go to will be in, and if its the highest tier with hotels shut whether that 5 day relaxation of restriction if announced extends to hotels or is just for socialising in peoples houses.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,942
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41980 on: Yesterday at 10:30:41 PM
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:48:59 PM
Yea tricky one. So todays announcement means hotels will be shut in tier 3 but open for regions in tier 1 and 2. Tiers for each region wont be announced until Thursday. But those tiers only apply to England. So might have to see what Wales will be doing. Apparently they might announce their own tier system soon for December.

The relaxation of households meeting up for 5 days over Christmas not confirmed yet but it sounds like whatever policy is announced will be common to all 4 nations. So I guess you have to wait to see what Wales tier system is, what tier the area you want to go to will be in, and if its the highest tier with hotels shut whether that 5 day relaxation of restriction if announced extends to hotels or is just for socialising in peoples houses.

Well honestly I will just be happy to be able to travel and worry about the rest of it when I get there.  I don't have much in the way of family and I only have a handful of friends I see on anything like a regular basis.  Most of them have been tested and come back negative, and when we meet we social distance, where masks as needed and have very little physical contact. 

My friend in Wales is quite different as she has her own family and relatives/friends dotted throughout Wales and as far as Stockport.  But things seem to be much more relaxed in Wales at the moment and she's seeing friends regularly.  I'm not in her "bubble" but I'm happy to isolate when I get home if need be (I think I'm more likely to get Covid than to give it at this point.)

The clock is running on when to book though, as I imagine there might be a rush when lockdown lifts.
John Higgins

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41981 on: Yesterday at 10:52:47 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 07:39:29 PM
The elephant in the room being that colleges, schools and universities are the main cause of spreading.

You see the kids - both schoolkids and college kids and there is zero social distancing outside their places of education and zero fucks given.

And yet they've fucked about with pubs and restaurants again despite their being less than 3% confirmed links for covid.

These fuckers just want pubs around the country to go to the wall don't they.

How do you square your opinion above with the fact that infections have dropped massively since the introduction of tier 3 closing hospitality whilst education remains fully open?
spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,072
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41982 on: Yesterday at 10:59:37 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 07:39:29 PM
The elephant in the room being that colleges, schools and universities are the main cause of spreading.

You see the kids - both schoolkids and college kids and there is zero social distancing outside their places of education and zero fucks given.

And yet they've fucked about with pubs and restaurants again despite their being less than 3% confirmed links for covid.

These fuckers just want pubs around the country to go to the wall don't they.

They dont give a shit about the pubs.
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,484
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41983 on: Yesterday at 11:59:03 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 07:39:29 PM
The elephant in the room being that colleges, schools and universities are the main cause of spreading.

Latest surveillance suggests otherwise (see pages 19 and 20)

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/936671/Weekly_Flu_and_COVID-19_report_w47_FINAL.PDF
BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41984 on: Today at 01:25:51 AM
QANTAS, Australia's largest airline will require passengers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they will be allowed to travel on an international flight.

Apparently, a lot of other airlines are in support of this move. I'm sure it will extend across multiple businesses and industries.

My only concern is that this could drive a class system where rich people will jump the vaccine queue buy paying for it to get ahead of the general population.
Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,632
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41985 on: Today at 01:43:13 AM
How will the vaccine passport work? Are they going to wait for everyone to be offered the vaccine and bring it in?

I mean a large portion of the population are way down the line when it comes to being offered the vaccine so are airlines just going to turn money down if you havent been offered the vaccine.
BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41986 on: Today at 01:47:29 AM
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 01:43:13 AM
How will the vaccine passport work? Are they going to wait for everyone to be offered the vaccine and bring it in?

I mean a large portion of the population are way down the line when it comes to being offered the vaccine so are airlines just going to turn money down if you havent been offered the vaccine.

There's obviously some tech work that needs to be done. I have a vaccine passport that I use for travel to exotic destinations for Yellow Fever, etc.

They're adamant that only people who have it will be allowed to use their planes. As I mentioned there'll be a class divide as wealthy people jump the vaccine queue.
djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41987 on: Today at 02:02:42 AM
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:07:45 PM
And just to follow up, he also said this which is another realistic possibility:

"Might also be another reason why half a dose was better [refering to vaccine containing the DNA inside a virus]... As well as inducing an immune response towards the Spike of coronavirus (which we want), viral-vectored vaccines like this also induces a response against the vector which delivers that Spike (which we don't want).

A low first dose may reduce the response towards the vector allowing the second dose to be more effective"

Some speculation here

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-03326-w

Summary seems to be that the higher efficacy will fall away once numbers increase, low dose stimulates memory T cells better initially, or the higher first dose promotes an immune response to the vector that blunts the effect of the second dose. Will be interesting to see how it unfolds.
Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41988 on: Today at 02:22:37 AM
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 10:59:37 PM
They dont give a shit about the pubs.

I think the problem is that you have two extremes whereby we either shut everything down or keep everything open. The moment you start moving in between those two extremes then some places will have to shut whilst others stay open. Once you get into that situation then you are making value judgements about comparative 'public goods' that different places bring. Once you get into that balancing act I think it is very difficult to find examples of businesses/public services that we should shut down earlier in order to keep pubs and restaurants open. Which sector do you think is more expendable?

Obviously had we not spunked millions/billions on a not fit for purpose test and trace system and or Brexit we would be in a better position to close the pubs and fund them properly so that they can survive till we reach something closer to 'normality'.

Speaking more personally and controversially - I like going to the pub as much as the next man/woman but at the same time I would suggest that as a nation our relationship with alcohol over the last few years has been becoming increasingly dysfunctional. Some of the feedback that has been coming back from liver wards has been deeply worrying. On an individual level of course I'm not going to celebrate people losing their jobs. But on a macro level a contraction in the "alcohol economy" and a shift away from people getting hammered every weekend might actually be for the best. 
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,814
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41989 on: Today at 04:13:27 AM
Id imagine there is a much bigger problem with people drinking at home, getting cheap booze from supermarkets, than there is from people drinking regularly in pubs where drink prices are pretty high.

Costs me £4.65 a pint in my local. So on an average night maybe £40ish. From the supermarket I could buy around 4x as much of the same larger.
Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,218
  • Transforming into a customer.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41990 on: Today at 06:31:33 AM
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:40:22 PM
I was wondering whether the seats allocated would be a mixture of season ticket holders and those without season tickets - decided presumably by ballot - or whether season tickets would have priority. Also, would the P.L have a say on how clubs do it, or would that be left to clubs own discretion?

Easy decision at Anfield. We can let 4000 tourists in, first gamers even and they can spend tons in the club shop while visiting. Win win surely...no ?
BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41991 on: Today at 06:45:30 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:13:27 AM
Id imagine there is a much bigger problem with people drinking at home, getting cheap booze from supermarkets, than there is from people drinking regularly in pubs where drink prices are pretty high.

Costs me £4.65 a pint in my local. So on an average night maybe £40ish. From the supermarket I could buy around 4x as much of the same larger.

This is a massive challenge. Most people can sit at home downing supermarket lager, smoking their heads off and eating a oven pizza all while watching the football. There's a massive social cost of not getting back out in that people will get too use to being alone and not mixing.
