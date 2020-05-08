Yea tricky one. So todays announcement means hotels will be shut in tier 3 but open for regions in tier 1 and 2. Tiers for each region wont be announced until Thursday. But those tiers only apply to England. So might have to see what Wales will be doing. Apparently they might announce their own tier system soon for December.



The relaxation of households meeting up for 5 days over Christmas not confirmed yet but it sounds like whatever policy is announced will be common to all 4 nations. So I guess you have to wait to see what Wales tier system is, what tier the area you want to go to will be in, and if its the highest tier with hotels shut whether that 5 day relaxation of restriction if announced extends to hotels or is just for socialising in peoples houses.



Well honestly I will just be happy to be able to travel and worry about the rest of it when I get there. I don't have much in the way of family and I only have a handful of friends I see on anything like a regular basis. Most of them have been tested and come back negative, and when we meet we social distance, where masks as needed and have very little physical contact.My friend in Wales is quite different as she has her own family and relatives/friends dotted throughout Wales and as far as Stockport. But things seem to be much more relaxed in Wales at the moment and she's seeing friends regularly. I'm not in her "bubble" but I'm happy to isolate when I get home if need be (I think I'm more likely to get Covid than to give it at this point.)The clock is running on when to book though, as I imagine there might be a rush when lockdown lifts.