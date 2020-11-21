« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41920 on: Today at 12:26:11 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 21, 2020, 11:59:56 PM
I agree its up to the police to, ultimately, enforce, however you specifically said supermarkets couldnt legally prevent customers entering without one. You got abusive about it too, as youve just done above again.

Which youve been shown is wrong.

Again.

Kinda on a roll in this thread arent you for being completely fucking clueless.

That's not "specifically" what i said is it...
Quote from: LiamG on November 20, 2020, 07:21:23 PM
Supermarket staff including security are not allowed to ask customers to put a mask on or ask why they can't put a mask on
i said staff were not allowed to ask customers to put a mask on,  which was based on the briefing that we had from our managers. ok so other supermarkets that are in England might have different rules to us, it might even be a store specific guideline ... but to call me wrong on something rather than just say something  like liam you sure it's just not your supermarket having different guidelines to others or something like that rather than ride on your condescending high horse all the time calling me wrong, "fucking clueless" and saying i'm talking bullshit
 
and where have i been abusive exactly? sappy tits with a smile face?? hardly abuse is it, i'd say that was nothing compared the the constant little snides from you and the rest of the crew that love to bring up a comment i said 2 months ago or jump on anything i say like a pack of wolves
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41921 on: Today at 12:43:35 PM
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 11:12:39 AM
How many times do i have to say, i work in a supermarket and this was the briefing we were told by our managers....

Are they chatting shit too then?

of course any shop can refuse entry to anyone for anything!! but we aren't allowed to ask customers to put a mask on or ask why they can't put one on

You stated its not allowed to tell people to wear a mask in a shop as if it were somehow the law. Its not, you were wrong, regardless of whatever company policy is at the supermarket who employs you. Bad biff you la.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41922 on: Today at 12:52:17 PM
Can we move on from the LiamG shop thing now please? I'm sure everyone's in agreement that he's wrong and there's far more things to be focussing on right now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41923 on: Today at 12:54:50 PM
Have to feel sorry for quite a few 'non-essential' trades during this lockdown. Christmas time, probably their most profitable in the year and accounting for a bulk of their yearly trade and have been told to shut, whereas B&M, Home Bargains, Supermarkets and lots of other shops continuing to cash in on selling 'non-essential' items

Could they have all stayed open but enforce mask wearing, sanitisation in/out of the stores. Compliance would be enforced by hiring additional security on doors, im sure theres lots of bouncers looking for jobs?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:00 PM by Machae »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41924 on: Today at 01:12:04 PM
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 12:26:11 PM
That's not "specifically" what i said is it...  i said staff were not allowed to ask customers to put a mask on,  which was based on the briefing that we had from our managers. ok so other supermarkets that are in England might have different rules to us, it might even be a store specific guideline ... but to call me wrong on something rather than just say something  like liam you sure it's just not your supermarket having different guidelines to others or something like that rather than ride on your condescending high horse all the time calling me wrong, "fucking clueless" and saying i'm talking bullshit
 

I think youll find you replied to MY post on the matter, informing me I was wrong.

Maybe you should have replied more in kind with how you suggested above, and said IN YOUR STORE you are now allowed to, but this may not be the law or the case around the country.

If you dont want your posts to be called bullshit and clueless, maybe stop making them clueless or full of bullshit.

If you dont want your ripple comment mentioning, maybe dont post such fucking idiotic comments as you did with that.

And maybe when youre shown to be wrong just hold your hands up and say so, rather than double down like youre still doing.


Quote
and where have i been abusive exactly? sappy tits with a smile face?? hardly abuse is it, i'd say that was nothing compared the the constant little snides from you and the rest of the crew that love to bring up a comment i said 2 months ago or jump on anything i say like a pack of wolves

Quote from: LiamG on November 21, 2020, 11:56:55 PM
Thought i'd be nice in just calling him sappy tits rather a c u next tuesday :D

Right there. Nice snide way to call me a c*nt.



Welsh is right though. There is good news today on the vaccines which is more important than this shite. We might actually have some hope to end this ripple if these vaccines prove to be as promising as they appear to be.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41925 on: Today at 01:23:14 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:52:17 PM
Can we move on from the LiamG shop thing now please? I'm sure everyone's in agreement that he's wrong and there's far more things to be focussing on right now.

Exactly.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41926 on: Today at 02:07:45 PM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 11:22:06 AM
A lot of possibilities really, the above being one. Another would be that the higher first dose primes the immune system against the vector (the chimpanzee adenovirus in this case). For the second dose this priming of the immune system to the vector would reduce it's efficacy - a lower first dose might result in significantly less priming of the immune system against the vector, meaning the second dose works more efficiently to give the boost to the immune response.

And just to follow up, he also said this which is another realistic possibility:

"Might also be another reason why half a dose was better [refering to vaccine containing the DNA inside a virus]... As well as inducing an immune response towards the Spike of coronavirus (which we want), viral-vectored vaccines like this also induces a response against the vector which delivers that Spike (which we don't want).

A low first dose may reduce the response towards the vector allowing the second dose to be more effective"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41927 on: Today at 04:17:01 PM
Surprised this has been quiet considering Johnson outlining the new tiers. Infographics attached








Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41928 on: Today at 04:20:57 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:17:01 PM
Surprised this has been quiet considering Johnson outlining the new tiers. Infographics attached










Link here:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/tier-posters-medium-high-and-very-high
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41929 on: Today at 04:32:26 PM
What bollocks in the detail yet again. 4000 people in Tier 1 and 2000 in Tier 2, regardless of the fact that somewhere like Anfield could comfortably hold many more in safety.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41930 on: Today at 04:36:59 PM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:32:26 PM
What bollocks in the detail yet again. 4000 people in Tier 1 and 2000 in Tier 2, regardless of the fact that somewhere like Anfield could comfortably hold many more in safety.

Yeah it really should be linked to capacity in the first instance, rather than the total number.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41931 on: Today at 04:46:51 PM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:32:26 PM
What bollocks in the detail yet again. 4000 people in Tier 1 and 2000 in Tier 2, regardless of the fact that somewhere like Anfield could comfortably hold many more in safety.

Yeah. 2000 is barely a few percent of capacity. Originally they were planning on 12,500 in October.

It's a start but 2000 spread about the Kop would at least look better than 2000 dotted around the ground, for example.

It'd work out well for a club like Tranmere and the non league clubs. The concern is it just gets taken away again in Jan after the schools and Uni's go back to drive another big wave of infections.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41932 on: Today at 04:48:55 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:36:59 PM
Yeah it really should be linked to capacity in the first instance, rather than the total number.

It's difficult to come with one rule that encompasses large events really. Actually it's impossible, even if you go with linking to max capacity.

Technically, Glastonbury festival hosts 200k for instance. But 20k in Anfield is safer than the same amount at a music festival.

I think we'll see some sort of different arrangement for the big professional spectator sports come soon and we'll have crowds larger than 4000 at places like Anfield.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41933 on: Today at 04:49:12 PM
Arent the death rates quite high to allow household mixing at Christmas and spectators at sport ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41934 on: Today at 04:50:02 PM
judging from those tiers I'm not getting away for Christmas.  This is the one year I could do with getting away too.  :'(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41935 on: Today at 04:55:30 PM
Lots of pubs will never open again
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41936 on: Today at 05:00:32 PM
Any hints at what areas are likely to open in what tiers?

The issue with sporting events is you're going to have to make sure that those getting tickets are all from the same area. You can't be opening Anfield up and seeing people from all over the UK coming.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41937 on: Today at 05:00:47 PM
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:55:30 PM
Lots of pubs will never open again

They've closed in their thousands for the last 15-20 years. The government need to make it easier and more cost effective to run a pub, with the likes of tax on beer duty and rents.

They've not bothered to before though. There's the thought that Tories don't want the masses gathered together in pubs particularly anyway, setting the world to rights. But as we've seen this year the alternative is them being radicalised over the internet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41938 on: Today at 05:02:31 PM
COVID numbers for UK for today

Cases 15,450 (prior week 21,363)
Deaths 206 (prior week 213)

Cases by sample date



Deaths by day

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41939 on: Today at 05:07:11 PM
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41940 on: Today at 05:07:29 PM
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:55:30 PM
Lots of pubs will never open again
The smaller, craft ale based pubs will probably be okay, most where I am are doing collections/deliveries, they're normally smaller buildings with less overheads and lower staff levels.

Your shite like Weatherspoons will probably survive, sacrificing staff as they go.  It'll be the middle ground pubs that fall by the wayside, ones that are part of a smaller chain or freeholds that have significant overheads, ones that rely on office workers.  Industry reps have said as many as 70% will be struggling by Easter, I think as many as 50% will close/change hands.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41941 on: Today at 05:07:31 PM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:32:26 PM
What bollocks in the detail yet again. 4000 people in Tier 1 and 2000 in Tier 2, regardless of the fact that somewhere like Anfield could comfortably hold many more in safety.

Being devils advocate here.

Could the low crowd numbers centre around controlling the entry and exit of say 4,000 people.

Anfield could hold 12,500 spaced out safely but difficult to stop bottlenecks occurring at entry and exit points compared to 4,000 fans.

How many turnstiles do we have? If its 50 then each ticket would indicate an entry turnstile number which would be just 80 fans entering at each one. Controllable over the hour before k.o. I would think with 2M markings.

Attendance could be increased after a couple of matches once we learn how to control fans safely with help of stewards.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41942 on: Today at 05:11:11 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-55041371

This is a brilliant article by the way on how and why they've managed to get a safe and effective vaccine in this time.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41943 on: Today at 05:11:30 PM
Quote from: redtel on Today at 05:07:31 PM
Being devils advocate here.

Could the low crowd numbers centre around controlling the entry and exit of say 4,000 people.

Anfield could hold 12,500 spaced out safely but difficult to stop bottlenecks occurring at entry and exit points compared to 4,000 fans.

How many turnstiles do we have? If its 50 then each ticket would indicate an entry turnstile number which would be just 80 fans entering at each one. Controllable over the hour before k.o. I would think with 2M markings.

Attendance could be increased after a couple of matches once we learn how to control fans safely with help of stewards.

I think it's things like the size of concourse areas, the size of toilets, buying food - plus the getting in and out of your seats which will involve you literally brushing right up against people.
