Paul Brand@PaulBrandITV

BREAKING: Three households allowed to meet together over Christmas from 23rd-27th Dec according to @peston

Urgh.Of course there are notable exceptions (people for whom it will likely be their last Christmas, primarily) but I don't understand why the majority can't just let Christmas go this year. With the vaccines on the horizon there is an end in sight and opportunities for family get-togethers later in 2021.Where I live was Tier 1 before the lockdown but would likely be Tier 3 now due to a number of local outbreaks - including at my sons' school - so maybe I'm more nervous than most. There's no chance at all that my sons and my dad will be mixing prior to him getting a vaccine, the thought of the past 8 months worth of effort being wasted and him getting seriously ill through them for the sake of a Turkey dinner is beyond my comprehension.