Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41840 on: Today at 06:52:34 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 04:56:57 PM

Heading in a good direction before we spaff it all up the wall for a Christmas piss up.

I heard a rumour schools might close (partially?) from the 7th....

Might not be the worst idea at all.

What would partially mean - close for the older students you think, those aged over 12 maybe?

From the 7th seems a bit early, closing from the week of the 14th would give a full 12 days out of school before December 23rd. Could make a big difference.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41841 on: Today at 06:54:18 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 06:52:34 PM
What would partially mean - close for the older students you think, those aged over 12 maybe?

From the 7th seems a bit early, closing from the week of the 14th would give a full 12 days out of school before December 23rd. Could make a big difference.
I dont know really.  Im just passing on what I was told.  May be bollocks. And even if its true it might not be tomorrow.
Online Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41842 on: Today at 06:55:29 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 06:52:34 PM
What would partially mean - close for the older students you think, those aged over 12 maybe?

From the 7th seems a bit early, closing from the week of the 14th would give a full 12 days out of school before December 23rd. Could make a big difference.

Surely the other way around?  The teenagers doing - GCSEs, O Levels, whatever they are these days - have lost a lot of time already this year.  They are in most need of study support that you just can't get from zoom.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41843 on: Today at 06:59:22 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:55:29 PM
Surely the other way around?  The teenagers doing - GCSEs, O Levels, whatever they are these days - have lost a lot of time already this year.  They are in most need of study support that you just can't get from zoom.

My thinking would be more to take the age groups that are more prone to be spreading it away from the school environment a week early. If the thoughts are that families will meet up at Christmas anyway, they are the age groups you most want to minimise contact for before it happens.
Online Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41844 on: Today at 07:07:11 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 06:59:22 PM
My thinking would be more to take the age groups that are more prone to be spreading it away from the school environment a week early. If the thoughts are that families will meet up at Christmas anyway, they are the age groups you most want to minimise contact for before it happens.

I'd say the younger kids are the run-arounders and less likely to be focussed with what's going on.  Get them out of the schools a week or two early so those studying for exams can be prioritised.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41845 on: Today at 07:36:16 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:07:11 PM
I'd say the younger kids are the run-arounders and less likely to be focussed with what's going on.  Get them out of the schools a week or two early so those studying for exams can be prioritised.

The younger kids are less likely to have it looking at the figures. The older the kids get the more likely they are, hence why youd prob look at targeting those.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41846 on: Today at 08:06:45 PM »
Older kids study best at home... especially in the sixth form...
Offline Shady Craig

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41847 on: Today at 08:07:12 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:00:48 PM
Because ignorance is no defence.
.
Online TheKid.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41848 on: Today at 08:23:26 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:54:18 PM
I dont know really.  Im just passing on what I was told.  May be bollocks. And even if its true it might not be tomorrow.

Where did you get it from? It was alluded to in our leadership briefing last week but just literally in passing
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41849 on: Today at 09:09:45 PM »
Quote from: TheKid. on Today at 08:23:26 PM
Where did you get it from? It was alluded to in our leadership briefing last week but just literally in passing
The head of my sons school.  They had to phone the dfe as theyve got 22 staff isolating.

They might not be back until the 7th.  He told me they said there was a plan  to start winding schools down from the 7th
Online TheKid.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41850 on: Today at 09:20:28 PM »
Winding down was the exact phrase used in our briefing too...
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41851 on: Today at 09:21:44 PM »
Quote from: TheKid. on Today at 09:20:28 PM
Winding down was the exact phrase used in our briefing too...
Interesting .... lets see.  Will probably tell us on Sunday night (the 6th)
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41852 on: Today at 10:33:39 PM »
Quote
Paul Brand@PaulBrandITV
BREAKING: Three households allowed to meet together over Christmas from 23rd-27th Dec according to @peston


Also reopening from Dec 2nd in England:
All non-essential shops
Hairdressers
Gyms

But hospitality to stay closed in tougher Tier 3.
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41853 on: Today at 10:39:47 PM »
Gyms!!!
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41854 on: Today at 10:42:44 PM »
The court stenographer has been briefed too. Just a bit from it.

Quote
Finally there are two other big changes being announced tomorrow.

First is that any local authority that is put into Tier 3 can ask the government for the kit and resources to test every single person in the area, to identify all of those who have the virus, including those with no symptoms, so that these asymptomatic people can be quarantined to drive down the spread of the virus.

This is a tool to help a Tier 3 area become a Tier 2 one rapidly.

And there will be a pilot in Liverpool that will allow those identified as being in contact with an infected person to take a lateral flow Covid-19 test every single day for a week, and if the test result is negative they will be able to go about their lives as normal for that day. This would be an alternative to 14 days of isolation at home.

If the pilot is successful, it will be made available everywhere.

This expansion of testing means that the annual cost of NHS Test and Trace will rise from a staggering £15bn to an almost unbelievable £22bn.

https://www.itv.com/news/2020-11-22/it-will-be-a-three-family-five-day-christmas

The part about expanding the Liverpool trial of testing whole communities was expected here in Mancland, questions really about whether the government do mean all the resources needed or not.  Liverpool's obviously had the army in there etc. How does that work across entire city regions etc.? Hopefully things which will be answered satisfactorily rather than half-arsed and shunted onto local authorities to deal with on their own.
Online thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41855 on: Today at 10:46:13 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:33:39 PM
Paul Brand@PaulBrandITV
BREAKING: Three households allowed to meet together over Christmas from 23rd-27th Dec according to @peston

Urgh.

Of course there are notable exceptions (people for whom it will likely be their last Christmas, primarily) but I don't understand why the majority can't just let Christmas go this year.  With the vaccines on the horizon there is an end in sight and opportunities for family get-togethers later in 2021.

Where I live was Tier 1 before the lockdown but would likely be Tier 3 now due to a number of local outbreaks - including at my sons' school - so maybe I'm more nervous than most.  There's no chance at all that my sons and my dad will be mixing prior to him getting a vaccine, the thought of the past 8 months worth of effort being wasted and him getting seriously ill through them for the sake of a Turkey dinner is beyond my comprehension.
