The plans seem as expected - I think NYE can be put on hold for 1 year - although that's when gangs of young people are more likely to mix so there'll be issues if that's illegal.



There will be parties everywhere on NYE, whether they're allowed or not. The police won't be able to deal with them all and even if they do, it's too late once people have been mixing for hours in a confined space.It'll be more the young ones mixing on NYE and then descending back on the towns and cities the next week for University. Jan-Feb is going to be worse than the last couple of months. The government are already preparing similar restrictions until Easter as a result, so Boris can get his saviour of Christmas headlines