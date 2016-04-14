« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1040 1041 1042 1043 1044 [1045]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1246847 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,867
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41760 on: Today at 01:24:07 AM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:16:20 AM
Well at least we'll get the plan prior to the end of this lockdown.

Looks as expected really, I imagine there wont be much difference between current restrictions and the new tier 3. More shops open maybe, can't see pubs opening at all.

Not a fan of the Covid passports. If the idea behind them is to release the older generation a little as they get vaccinated then just do that. Allow them form social bubbles with family households after they've been vaccinated. It's the main thing people want at this point - to see their older family members, visit their homes again, let them interact with their grandchildren.

It's an ambitious timetable with the vaccinations to get back to normal by easter but I'm actually very confident we will be.
according to the BBC article, pubs will be allowed to open and will have to stop serving at 10pm but punters will have an hour to finish their drink or food


"It is not yet clear exactly how restrictions could change - but it is understood the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants will be altered.


Mr Johnson is expected to say that, while last orders must be called at 10pm, people will get an extra hour to finish their food and drinks."

Doesn't sound tighter to me

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-55029401
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,867
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41761 on: Today at 01:28:04 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:23:22 AM
I absolutely guarantee hell mention the Christmas break in fighting during the war during the presser.


Another lockdown come mid to end of Feb then Id guess. People will see being able to mix at Xmas as permission to do so at New Year, then weekends with their mates in Jan, etc.
he definitely will do that, yep it's sending out totally the wrong message, he never learns from his previous fuck ups
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41762 on: Today at 01:32:42 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:24:07 AM
according to the BBC article, pubs will be allowed to open and will have to stop serving at 10pm but punters will have an hour to finish their drink or food


"It is not yet clear exactly how restrictions could change - but it is understood the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants will be altered.


Mr Johnson is expected to say that, while last orders must be called at 10pm, people will get an extra hour to finish their food and drinks."

Doesn't sound tighter to me

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-55029401

Tier 1 that would be I imagine. If its tier 3 then the last few weeks have been utterly pointless. If pubs are open in tier 2 then so be it, all regions will end up in tier 3 eventually if that's the case. 
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41763 on: Today at 01:51:33 AM »
Tier 3 will essentially be current restrictions with non-essential retail open similar to before, the strengthening will be in Tier 2 that'd be my guess.  Id also hazard a guess that perhaps 50% of the country will be in Tier 3.

Christmas is interesting, the articles I read suggest between 3 and 6 days ending on the 28th.  He's on about bringing the UK together, well New Year is probably celebrated more than Christmas in Scotland so can't see that going well.

At least there's a plan, albeit one that seems too ambitious to me. Life back to normal by Easter ?
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,708
  • Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha ♡
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41764 on: Today at 02:10:19 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:37:20 PM
What do you get from not wearing a mask?

You are so predictable it's actually quite funny .

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,787
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41765 on: Today at 02:33:33 AM »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:10:19 AM
You are so predictable it's actually quite funny .

As funny as you not wearing a mask?
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41766 on: Today at 06:13:02 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:27:27 AM
Conveniently leaked to judge public opinion again I see.

The cynic may see it as an effort to divert the content of this mornings news programmes, given the Patel bullying shitshow by the PM. 
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,901
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41767 on: Today at 06:38:53 AM »
The restrictions in each tier will be different to last time, sounds like more confusion and bad communication on the cards.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41768 on: Today at 07:01:50 AM »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 06:38:53 AM
The restrictions in each tier will be different to last time, sounds like more confusion and bad communication on the cards.
I think Tier 3 will stay the same, it clearly works. According to SAGE Tier 2 is essentially a holding pattern and Tier 1 doesn't really do anything.  I'm guessing the bottom two Tiers will be the ones 'strengthened'.  I also expect a lot more of the country to initially be in tier 3, especially in the South.


On the face of it, it actually has the semblance of a plan, no doubt it will turn into some convoluted Circus though.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41769 on: Today at 07:55:43 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:01:50 AM
I think Tier 3 will stay the same, it clearly works. According to SAGE Tier 2 is essentially a holding pattern and Tier 1 doesn't really do anything.  I'm guessing the bottom two Tiers will be the ones 'strengthened'.  I also expect a lot more of the country to initially be in tier 3, especially in the South.


On the face of it, it actually has the semblance of a plan, no doubt it will turn into some convoluted Circus though.


And all on the assumption that regional tiers work.  They never prevented invoking the current more stringent national measures. 

A sensible approach may have been to wait at least until next weekend where any relaxation of current measures after 2nd Dec would be better informed, never mind Christmas.  But then timing wouldnt have worked re government attempting to move the news agenda on from the Patel episode.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41770 on: Today at 08:15:22 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:27:27 AM
Conveniently leaked to judge public opinion again I see.

Boris Saves Christmas.

The only headline he's interested in.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41771 on: Today at 08:17:39 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:01:50 AM
I think Tier 3 will stay the same, it clearly works. According to SAGE Tier 2 is essentially a holding pattern and Tier 1 doesn't really do anything.  I'm guessing the bottom two Tiers will be the ones 'strengthened'.  I also expect a lot more of the country to initially be in tier 3, especially in the South.


On the face of it, it actually has the semblance of a plan, no doubt it will turn into some convoluted Circus though.

Cases exploded in September when the schools, colleges and universities all opened up.

Tier 3 won't stop that happening again in January. Especially not after the Christmas to new years eve jolly ups.

They even know that which is why things will be tighten up again next term after the January wave starts.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41772 on: Today at 08:31:27 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:37:20 PM
What do you get from not wearing a mask?

I know this I know this! COVID-19!!

Genuinely dont know why the guy is still allowed to post on here. Hes a danger.

Quote from: kesey on July 24, 2020, 08:42:32 PM
Well that wasn't too bad as only a bookies stopped me once inside. I went a few shops in town and a ' local ' supermarket and all was sound without the loss of indentity that some people call a mask .

I will never wear one and youse can shove that incoming vaccine up your arse.

Ta Ra.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:43:48 AM by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Komic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41773 on: Today at 08:48:59 AM »
I think that current tier 3 will be changed to tier 2, and tier 3 will be more similar to this national lockdown conditions. Maybe with gyms and restaurants closed, but if they keep the shops closed you'll just get people moving around too much doing their Xmas shopping.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,925
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41774 on: Today at 08:49:57 AM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:20:11 AM
From Sunday Times -



I quite like the idea of:


Plans are also being drawn up to give Covid passports to those who have received the vaccination. The documents will enable them to go to work and socialise more freely than those who refuse the jab

But I can see a lot of people kicking off about this.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41775 on: Today at 09:14:10 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:49:57 AM
I quite like the idea of:


Plans are also being drawn up to give Covid passports to those who have received the vaccination. The documents will enable them to go to work and socialise more freely than those who refuse the jab

But I can see a lot of people kicking off about this.

Good.

Let them fucking kick off and ignore blatant scientific evidence in favour of some bullshit YouTube conspiracy theory.

Its up to anybody whether they want to take a vaccine but dont go expecting the same liberties as the people that do.

It fucking astounds me that anyone can see the number of deaths, number of infections and then read direct scientific data supporting a vaccine which can effectively end all of that and still refuse it on the basis of some theory without a shred of evidence to support it.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,890
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41776 on: Today at 09:14:25 AM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:53:27 AM
Mask compliance in shops where I live in Ireland is 99%. Shops can definitely refuse you entry over here if you're not wearing one. There's literally signs on the door saying it. If you don't wear a mask fuck you.
Whereabouts? I'm near Swords these days and while shops have the sign, staff don't challenge anyone who doesn't wear a mask. I'd put compliance at perhaps 80%.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,474
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41777 on: Today at 09:20:02 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:31:27 AM
I know this I know this! COVID-19!!

Genuinely don’t know why the guy is still allowed to post on here. He’s a danger.


It's all just a bit sad that he's made putting shop workers and others at risk such a central part of of his personality - imagine the ego and pride required for that. Embarrassing really (and much much worse if he infects someone through his ignorance)

The selfishness and lack of compassion is astounding, but to actually celebrate it too?

Try being considerate of other people, and not just your self, sometime Kesey - it'll do you good. Om
« Last Edit: Today at 09:21:55 AM by Classycara »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41778 on: Today at 10:25:31 AM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 08:31:22 PM
What do you get from acting like this ?
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:37:20 PM
What do you get from not wearing a mask?
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:10:19 AM
You are so predictable it's actually quite funny .
Actually, as a retort, Craig's comment was quite funny. :D For a moment - since it was so understated - I thought it might have been an unintended pun. Nice one Craig. :)
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,667
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41779 on: Today at 10:35:24 AM »
The plans seem as expected - I think NYE can be put on hold for 1 year - although that's when gangs of young people are more likely to mix so there'll be issues if that's illegal.

I do think schools should go to remote learning or close from the 10th December instead giving families a chance to isolate before Christmas if the government are saying you can see family. Most schools finish on the 22nd so it would be a risk if families got together with elderly relatives and the kids had the virus from that last week of school.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41780 on: Today at 10:35:58 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:49:57 AM
I quite like the idea of:


Plans are also being drawn up to give Covid passports to those who have received the vaccination. The documents will enable them to go to work and socialise more freely than those who refuse the jab

But I can see a lot of people kicking off about this.

It depends how quickly they can roll them out as well, though.

It's no good saying 'back to normal by Easter' if you're number 25 million in the queue for a vaccine and can't go anywhere without your Covid passport.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:37:47 AM by Fromola »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41781 on: Today at 10:42:28 AM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:35:24 AM
The plans seem as expected - I think NYE can be put on hold for 1 year - although that's when gangs of young people are more likely to mix so there'll be issues if that's illegal.

There will be parties everywhere on NYE, whether they're allowed or not. The police won't be able to deal with them all and even if they do, it's too late once people have been mixing for hours in a confined space.

It'll be more the young ones mixing on NYE and then descending back on the towns and cities the next week for University. Jan-Feb is going to be worse than the last couple of months. The government are already preparing similar restrictions until Easter as a result, so Boris can get his saviour of Christmas headlines
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1040 1041 1042 1043 1044 [1045]   Go Up
« previous next »
 