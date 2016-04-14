Well at least we'll get the plan prior to the end of this lockdown.



Looks as expected really, I imagine there wont be much difference between current restrictions and the new tier 3. More shops open maybe, can't see pubs opening at all.



Not a fan of the Covid passports. If the idea behind them is to release the older generation a little as they get vaccinated then just do that. Allow them form social bubbles with family households after they've been vaccinated. It's the main thing people want at this point - to see their older family members, visit their homes again, let them interact with their grandchildren.



It's an ambitious timetable with the vaccinations to get back to normal by easter but I'm actually very confident we will be.



according to the BBC article, pubs will be allowed to open and will have to stop serving at 10pm but punters will have an hour to finish their drink or food"It is not yet clear exactly how restrictions could change - but it is understood the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants will be altered.Mr Johnson is expected to say that, while last orders must be called at 10pm, people will get an extra hour to finish their food and drinks."Doesn't sound tighter to me