I work in a supermarket, have been on the door on and off for the last few months mainly due to the abuse newer members of staff were getting. It's an absolute nightmare, i'm not a big fan of confrontation, have been told people have to wear a mask unless they have the lanyard - and that only one person per household can come in. Was called a c*nt three times today, have been squared up to, you name it.
I've refused to do it from now on, we have no security guards and it's just not worth the abuse/hassle you get from these selfish people.