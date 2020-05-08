« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41680 on: Yesterday at 07:41:58 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:13:25 PM
Second test done at Kings Dock, negative again. Slick process there as always, army fellas are decent laugh too about it all.

One thing though - Albert Dock was PACKED. Car parks pretty full and hundreds of people walking around there. Clearly not all families who live in the same household too.

I had a second test this Tuesday at Greenbank Sports Centre. My first one the previous week came back as unreadable, so I had to do another one. Anyway, it came back negative.

Yes, the Army lads and girls have been really good to deal with.

Regarding seeing people out and about. Since this second 'lockdown' has come into effect, other than pubs, bars, certain shops etc, it all feels like business as usual pretty much everywhere.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41681 on: Yesterday at 07:45:57 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:21:23 PM
Supermarket staff including security are not allowed to ask customers to put a mask on or ask why they can't put a mask on

I know 100% they are entitled to ask them to put a mask on and refuse them entry if they do not wish to do so or give a valid reason. So this is bullshit.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41682 on: Yesterday at 07:50:20 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:39:26 PM
I suspect they will all be two bits

That's going to be a massive undertaking to do by March then.  :o
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41683 on: Yesterday at 07:53:13 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:50:20 PM
That's going to be a massive undertaking to do by March then.  :o

Make it mandatory.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41684 on: Yesterday at 07:55:29 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:45:57 PM
I know 100% they are entitled to ask them to put a mask on and refuse them entry if they do not wish to do so or give a valid reason. So this is bullshit.

sorry but not bullshit because guess what? i work in a supermarket! wrong this time sappy tits :D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41685 on: Yesterday at 07:56:10 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:55:29 PM
sorry but not bullshit because guess what? i work in a supermarket! wrong this time sappy tits :D

My best mate is the manager of one - I know for a fact they can refuse entry (and have). Ripple tits.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41686 on: Yesterday at 07:56:49 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:56:10 PM
My best mate is the manager of one - I know for a fact they can refuse entry (and have).
sure he is... well thats not what our briefing said....

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41687 on: Yesterday at 07:57:19 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:56:49 PM
sure he is... well thats not what our briefing said....

I've posted many times about him in this thread mate and about what updates he's been getting.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41688 on: Yesterday at 08:09:19 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:56:10 PM
My best mate is the manager of one - I know for a fact they can refuse entry (and have). Ripple tits.

oh ripple, good one, not heard that before how original  ::)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41689 on: Yesterday at 08:10:45 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:09:19 PM
oh ripple, good one, not heard that before how original  ::)

Well it seems to fit you perfectly.

Also, Hancock has said specifically retailers can refuse entry to anyone not wearing a mask.

So looks like you were wrong again there ripple tits.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41690 on: Yesterday at 08:16:54 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:55:29 PM
sorry but not bullshit because guess what? i work in a supermarket! wrong this time sappy tits :D

The big Tesco on Allerton Road has staff there making sure people are wearing masks before you go in
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41691 on: Yesterday at 08:30:30 PM »
The Asda near us offers them to anyone not wearing them as you go in but they won't stop anyone if they refuse
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41692 on: Yesterday at 08:33:50 PM »
Sappy and ripple tits?  ;D It used to be all youre a c*nt this and youre a c*nt that in here, what happened to this place  ;D

I know the coop in Lark Lane refuses entry as a guy was kicking off the other day when told he couldnt enter. To be fair though I imagine different managers/shops may well give out differing opinions. Will all depend on security too an I wouldnt blame some for not questioning for the amount of abuse they get.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41693 on: Yesterday at 08:39:51 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:41:58 PM
I had a second test this Tuesday at Greenbank Sports Centre. My first one the previous week came back as unreadable, so I had to do another one. Anyway, it came back negative.

Yes, the Army lads and girls have been really good to deal with.

Regarding seeing people out and about. Since this second 'lockdown' has come into effect, other than pubs, bars, certain shops etc, it all feels like business as usual pretty much everywhere.

I was at Greenbank a week last Wednesday.  I was on my way to the cafe in the park and only went in on a whim because there was no queue (because the last thing you want is to be in a line waiting for a Covid test in case one of them actually has Covid).

The military lads and lasses were super friendly and efficient and I was in and out in ten minutes, with a negative result after half an hour.

This lockdown is more like it was in July, as I can actually go out and walk TO places, rather than just in aimless circles through the parks and back to my home because everywhere is shut.  I miss sitting in coffee shops and doodling though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41694 on: Yesterday at 08:46:45 PM »
Quote from: TSC on November 19, 2020, 09:56:07 PM
Coronavirus: NI to face new lockdown measures from next Friday

Northern Ireland is set to face a two-week period of tougher Covid-19 lockdown measures from next Friday.

Non-essential retail will have to shut, and the hospitality sector will have to remain closed.

The measures were agreed by the executive on Thursday. Schools will be allowed to stay open.

Close contact services can reopen this Friday, but will have to close again on 27 November.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-55004210

You have to wonder what's going on up there as why open up for a week, which will create a huge surge in cases two weeks later? They had a chance to extend their shutdown a week ago when the case numbers were screaming for an extension but the fools in charge said no thus businesses went ahead with their plans to open up with Christmas in mind. A few days later those businesses had the rug pulled from under them. There is no way the politicians should have had the retail shops open the past month either but what do we know?

Down south is interesting as those in charge are not happy with the numbers as they have stagnated. The goal was to get to 50-100 cases a day and Ireland has reduced their cases by 50% in four weeks, averaging 350 approx per day. Not sure the goal was ever achievable as even now the cases per 100,000 is one of the best in Europe. Those in charge may have to adjust their goals otherwise we will never get back to the new normal until a vaccine comes. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41695 on: Yesterday at 08:49:52 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 08:33:50 PM
Sappy and ripple tits?  ;D It used to be all youre a c*nt this and youre a c*nt that in here, what happened to this place  ;D

I know the coop in Lark Lane refuses entry as a guy was kicking off the other day when told he couldnt enter. To be fair though I imagine different managers/shops may well give out differing opinions. Will all depend on security too an I wouldnt blame some for not questioning for the amount of abuse they get.

Oh for sure itll depend on the business, and even individual managers and employees as you say.

However Liam said they simply werent allowed - which isnt true in the slightest and he was flat out wrong. Again. A ripple of wrongness from him recently is growing into a wave.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41696 on: Yesterday at 08:52:56 PM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 08:30:30 PM
The Asda near us offers them to anyone not wearing them as you go in but they won't stop anyone if they refuse

Asda in Anfield is the same, to be honest they don't seem arsed either way.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41697 on: Yesterday at 09:32:31 PM »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 12:29:43 PM
All of my local supermarkets have door sentries ensuring people are masked up resulting in what appears to be 100% compliance. This, however, is not the case in my local Londis - right opposite a main line station, where the staff wont question people not wearing a mask for fear of confrontation.
Concerning if this is being repeated in small locals across the country.

It's definitely this across the country. Have mates dotted around the country and various parts of London and their observations all seem to be pretty similar.

My local shop parade where there's a small Co-op etc right by two schools barely has the staff wearing masks. None of the corner shops/local shops do either. I'd have hoped by now they'd have been more aware.

That said, even my local Tesco (one of the biggest in the UK), the queue today was basically no social distancing and there was a staff member greeting you outside  with no mask on. I understand she might have a reason not to be wearing one but it doesn't really send a great message out to their customers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41698 on: Yesterday at 09:44:35 PM »
I work in a supermarket, have been on the door on and off for the last few months mainly due to the abuse newer members of staff were getting. It's an absolute nightmare, i'm not a big fan of confrontation, have been told people have to wear a mask unless they have the lanyard - and that only one person per household can come in. Was called a c*nt three times today, have been squared up to, you name it.

I've refused to do it from now on, we have no security guards and it's just not worth the abuse/hassle you get from these selfish people.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41699 on: Yesterday at 10:55:56 PM »
^ its a thankless task mate. You deserve a medal. My daughter and nephew have both had the same treatment working in retail.  Some people can be complete bullies.
Anyone working in a supermarket and food supply chains should get a Christmas bonus from the government.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41700 on: Yesterday at 11:17:00 PM »
Quote from: Thetrickyreds on Yesterday at 09:44:35 PM
I work in a supermarket, have been on the door on and off for the last few months mainly due to the abuse newer members of staff were getting. It's an absolute nightmare, i'm not a big fan of confrontation, have been told people have to wear a mask unless they have the lanyard - and that only one person per household can come in. Was called a c*nt three times today, have been squared up to, you name it.

I've refused to do it from now on, we have no security guards and it's just not worth the abuse/hassle you get from these selfish people.

Sorry to hear that mate.

Just remember that these inbred fucking shithouse c*nts don't represent the rest of us.

The rest of us think you're all fucking superstars.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41701 on: Yesterday at 11:49:49 PM »
Quote from: Thetrickyreds on Yesterday at 09:44:35 PM
I work in a supermarket, have been on the door on and off for the last few months mainly due to the abuse newer members of staff were getting. It's an absolute nightmare, i'm not a big fan of confrontation, have been told people have to wear a mask unless they have the lanyard - and that only one person per household can come in. Was called a c*nt three times today, have been squared up to, you name it.

I've refused to do it from now on, we have no security guards and it's just not worth the abuse/hassle you get from these selfish people.
While this doesn't surprise me in the slightest, it's still depressing to read. What on earth is wrong with some people? Without you supermarket workers we'd all be absolutely screwed. I saw a video of someone wrecking a shop because they were asked to wear a mask.  :butt

You lot deserve much better pay considering what you have to put up with from a minority of vile, selfish idiots. All through this pandemic I see the same staff in the same supermarkets, week after week after month... It must be genuinely scary having to work around so many people every single day in the grip of a deadly pandemic. At risk every single day of catching the virus themselves and possibly passing it on to vulnerable family members. Yet despite all that, there are utter twats who will kick off if asked to consider others by wearing a mask.

One thing is for certain, this pandemic really has sorted the wheat from the chaff as far as people are concerned. The good ones really have stepped up, but my god, the shite out there really have outed themselves for what they are.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41702 on: Today at 01:52:26 AM »
I'd estimate that c90% of people in my bit of London are wearing masks in the shops and on the buses. We've definitely crossed that 'tipping point' where you stick out like a sore thumb if you aren't wearing one.

On the other hand the last couple of times I've been through Clapham there have been big groups of people hanging round on the pavement outside bars that are in theory serving 'take-away' beers. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41703 on: Today at 03:53:27 AM »
Mask compliance in shops where I live in Ireland is 99%. Shops can definitely refuse you entry over here if you're not wearing one. There's literally signs on the door saying it. If you don't wear a mask fuck you.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41704 on: Today at 03:54:00 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:45:57 PM
I know 100% they are entitled to ask them to put a mask on and refuse them entry if they do not wish to do so or give a valid reason. So this is bullshit.

Nope !

Proof ?

Thanks !
