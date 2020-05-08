Coronavirus: NI to face new lockdown measures from next Friday



Northern Ireland is set to face a two-week period of tougher Covid-19 lockdown measures from next Friday.



Non-essential retail will have to shut, and the hospitality sector will have to remain closed.



The measures were agreed by the executive on Thursday. Schools will be allowed to stay open.



Close contact services can reopen this Friday, but will have to close again on 27 November.



You have to wonder what's going on up there as why open up for a week, which will create a huge surge in cases two weeks later? They had a chance to extend their shutdown a week ago when the case numbers were screaming for an extension but the fools in charge said no thus businesses went ahead with their plans to open up with Christmas in mind. A few days later those businesses had the rug pulled from under them. There is no way the politicians should have had the retail shops open the past month either but what do we know?Down south is interesting as those in charge are not happy with the numbers as they have stagnated. The goal was to get to 50-100 cases a day and Ireland has reduced their cases by 50% in four weeks, averaging 350 approx per day. Not sure the goal was ever achievable as even now the cases per 100,000 is one of the best in Europe. Those in charge may have to adjust their goals otherwise we will never get back to the new normal until a vaccine comes.