Genuine question here - if we go with a model whereby schoolchildren are infecting each other left right and centre (and as a result are driving the adult case numbers) how long does it take for that specific demographic to reach the much maligned herd immunity?



Going by 1.5 million 16+17 year olds, and saying herd immunity at a figure of 50% confirmed infections: at the rate of 2000 infections per week it would take 375 weeks, or just over 7 years.If we had figures of 20,000 weekly infections in the 16+17 age group, it would take only just over half a year.A tongue in cheek answer, but your question actually raises some interesting possibilities. Transmission would unlikely to be evenly spread across the whole age group, its not even across the age group now. Its very possible when you take the class groups of 30 seventeen year olds spread across all the schools in the country as isolated units, that some could already be approaching borderline herd immunity already while most are completely untouched by the virus. Its one argument for kids not being main spreaders of this virus actually - if they were we should be seeing whole classes going down with it at the same time, despite the best efforts of schools with social distancing. Im not aware of that being the case though.The counter argument though would be that you can put an infectious 16 year old in a class of other 16 year olds and you wont get much transmission, but put him with 30 sixty year olds instead in the same environment and transmission would be far far higher. Its still an unknown to be honest - there is data that points either way, the bulk of the science still points to kids not being main spreaders of this virus but that can change with more data. Whats certainly starting to emerge is that the phrase kids dont spread covid is highly dependent on what age you class as a kid. Its very likely to be true for the under 10 age group, but its becoming less certain for the over 15 age group.