Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1675845 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41640 on: November 20, 2020, 01:08:20 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on November 19, 2020, 11:34:09 pm
Genuine question here - if we go with a model whereby schoolchildren are infecting each other left right and centre (and as a result are driving the adult case numbers) how long does it take for that specific demographic to reach the much maligned herd immunity?

Going by 1.5 million 16+17 year olds, and saying herd immunity at a figure of 50% confirmed infections: at the rate of 2000 infections per week it would take 375 weeks, or just over 7 years. 

If we had figures of 20,000 weekly infections in the 16+17 age group, it would take only just over half a year.

A tongue in cheek answer, but your question actually raises some interesting possibilities. Transmission would unlikely to be evenly spread across the whole age group, its not even across the age group now. Its very possible when you take the class groups of 30 seventeen year olds spread across all the schools in the country as isolated units, that some could already be approaching borderline herd immunity already while most are completely untouched by the virus. Its one argument for kids not being main spreaders of this virus actually - if they were we should be seeing whole classes going down with it at the same time, despite the best efforts of schools with social distancing. Im not aware of that being the case though.

The counter argument though would be that you can put an infectious 16 year old in a class of other 16 year olds and you wont get much transmission, but put him with 30 sixty year olds instead in the same environment and transmission would be far far higher. Its still an unknown to be honest - there is data that points either way, the bulk of the science still points to kids not being main spreaders of this virus but that can change with more data. Whats certainly starting to emerge is that the phrase kids dont spread covid is highly dependent on what age you class as a kid. Its very likely to be true for the under 10 age group, but its becoming less certain for the over 15 age group.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41641 on: November 20, 2020, 01:21:06 am »
Quote from: TSC on November 19, 2020, 09:56:07 pm
Coronavirus: NI to face new lockdown measures from next Friday

Northern Ireland is set to face a two-week period of tougher Covid-19 lockdown measures from next Friday.

Non-essential retail will have to shut, and the hospitality sector will have to remain closed.

The measures were agreed by the executive on Thursday. Schools will be allowed to stay open.

Close contact services can reopen this Friday, but will have to close again on 27 November.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-55004210

Which is what the parties not named DUP wanted weeks ago. Businesses bought stock in anticipation of opening back up, heard some on the radio they were not happy. Not that they had to remain shut, just the fact they left it so late to tell them.

Can foresee something similar happening in the south just before 1st December.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41642 on: November 20, 2020, 01:50:50 am »
Quote from: djahern on November 20, 2020, 01:08:20 am
Going by 1.5 million 16+17 year olds, and saying herd immunity at a figure of 50% confirmed infections: at the rate of 2000 infections per week it would take 375 weeks, or just over 7 years. 

If we had figures of 20,000 weekly infections in the 16+17 age group, it would take only just over half a year.

A tongue in cheek answer, but your question actually raises some interesting possibilities. Transmission would unlikely to be evenly spread across the whole age group, its not even across the age group now. Its very possible when you take the class groups of 30 seventeen year olds spread across all the schools in the country as isolated units, that some could already be approaching borderline herd immunity already while most are completely untouched by the virus. Its one argument for kids not being main spreaders of this virus actually - if they were we should be seeing whole classes going down with it at the same time, despite the best efforts of schools with social distancing. Im not aware of that being the case though.

The counter argument though would be that you can put an infectious 16 year old in a class of other 16 year olds and you wont get much transmission, but put him with 30 sixty year olds instead in the same environment and transmission would be far far higher. Its still an unknown to be honest - there is data that points either way, the bulk of the science still points to kids not being main spreaders of this virus but that can change with more data. Whats certainly starting to emerge is that the phrase kids dont spread covid is highly dependent on what age you class as a kid. Its very likely to be true for the under 10 age group, but its becoming less certain for the over 15 age group.

Cheers - that is interesting stuff. Definitely the two longer paragraphs give a good explanation of why it's important not to get too hung up in the numbers/maths

In terms of your seven year estimate - part of me disagrees as that estimate rests on a constant increase of 2000 cases/infections a week. But since the beginning of this situation the whole point has been the exponential spread of the virus. So potentially what is now 2000 cases may be 4000 in two weeks time, 8000 two weeks later etc etc. If you had a two week doubling period then by my calculation it would take c. 15 weeks to get to a total number of cases that was over 50% of that 1.5m demographic.

But then the other part of me appreciates that that pattern is limited - so for example if you get an outbreak in one school that will (assuming no intervention) exponentially increase within the school but then when/if it spreads to the next school it resets to 'patient zero' and starts again from the baseline and not from the high infection rate of the initial school. You could argue that what you would see at a school level in a small country like ours would be analogous to what has been seen on a nationwide level in a much bigger country like the USA?

As a layman I'd guess the latter way of thinking of it makes more sense - would you agree?   

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41643 on: November 20, 2020, 02:18:19 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on November 20, 2020, 01:50:50 am
Cheers - that is interesting stuff. Definitely the two longer paragraphs give a good explanation of why it's important not to get too hung up in the numbers/maths

In terms of your seven year estimate - part of me disagrees as that estimate rests on a constant increase of 2000 cases/infections a week. But since the beginning of this situation the whole point has been the exponential spread of the virus. So potentially what is now 2000 cases may be 4000 in two weeks time, 8000 two weeks later etc etc. If you had a two week doubling period then by my calculation it would take c. 15 weeks to get to a total number of cases that was over 50% of that 1.5m demographic.

But then the other part of me appreciates that that pattern is limited - so for example if you get an outbreak in one school that will (assuming no intervention) exponentially increase within the school but then when/if it spreads to the next school it resets to 'patient zero' and starts again from the baseline and not from the high infection rate of the initial school. You could argue that what you would see at a school level in a small country like ours would be analogous to what has been seen on a nationwide level in a much bigger country like the USA?

As a layman I'd guess the latter way of thinking of it makes more sense - would you agree?   



Yea Id agree with all that.

15 weeks assuming exponential growth - but what does the infection rate look like for week 14/15? Scary high. And of course the mechanics of it wouldnt work exactly like that - with increasing numbers of the 30 person bubble having had it, herd immunity does begin to factor earlier rather than being a static point.

The hypothetical comparison of those class bubbles with the larger US states i would also agree with. Much of the argument against restrictions and social distancing is that this virus is seasonal. I wouldnt argue that it isnt. I also wouldnt argue that social doesnt work to curb spread though. Seasonality just doesnt explain on its own the huge increase currently seen in places like North and South Dakota and elsewhere. The most likely explanation is that it has just taken this long for those places to build to a level of prevalence where things really start to escalate. Weve even seen that twice now in the UK - March went from transmission bumping along with outbreaks here and there to pretty quickly being faced with a crisis. For the summer we also bumped along for quite a while and then suddenly took off again.

The strange thing about this virus and it being so infectious is that we are beginning to see that most infection chains actually die out themselves. But there comes a point where you have so many starting that they outweigh those that are ending and put you on that upward trajectory. Throw in the fact that certain specific environments/people/events give rise to super spreading events, certain bubbles like the classrooms (though I still think it doesnt happen there), states like North Dakota, countries like Sweden (And the uk in the summer) can appear to be doing perfectly fine until the number of infection chains means that things go in a different direction.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41644 on: November 20, 2020, 12:28:32 pm »
We're f*cked - Hancock has promised to take personal control of the vaccine delivery.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41645 on: November 20, 2020, 12:29:43 pm »
All of my local supermarkets have door sentries ensuring people are masked up resulting in what appears to be 100% compliance. This, however, is not the case in my local Londis - right opposite a main line station, where the staff wont question people not wearing a mask for fear of confrontation.
Concerning if this is being repeated in small locals across the country.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41646 on: November 20, 2020, 02:31:45 pm »
Sky News finally delivering what we have been waiting for since March - that is the views of Right Said Fred on COVID/lockdown.

https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1329629301923328001
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41647 on: November 20, 2020, 02:37:37 pm »
Quote from: No666 on November 20, 2020, 12:28:32 pm
We're f*cked - Hancock has promised to take personal control of the vaccine delivery.

in his backpack, one door at a time, starting a 10 downing street, then working outwards from there....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41648 on: November 20, 2020, 02:44:16 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on November 20, 2020, 12:29:43 pm
All of my local supermarkets have door sentries ensuring people are masked up resulting in what appears to be 100% compliance. This, however, is not the case in my local Londis - right opposite a main line station, where the staff wont question people not wearing a mask for fear of confrontation.
Concerning if this is being repeated in small locals across the country.

My small Tesco I go to most days isnt enforcing them at all. Theyve always had security on the door there, but the guy who is normally there is a bit of a tit and doesnt wear one himself so he doesnt give a shit if people wear them or not.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41649 on: November 20, 2020, 03:00:54 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on November 20, 2020, 02:31:45 pm
Sky News finally delivering what we have been waiting for since March - that is the views of Right Said Fred on COVID/lockdown.

https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1329629301923328001

Have you noticed the minority agreeing with them, rather than the majority taking the opportunity for some light hearted piss taking, all seem to have a Union Flag, St George's Cross, a Fallen Soldier logo or all three?

Is this how you recognise a bot? The lachrymose pull on patriotic emotions?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41650 on: November 20, 2020, 03:07:39 pm »
What next ?  5 Star to give their views on a potential EU deal ? Charles And Eddie to dissect the recent US election ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41651 on: November 20, 2020, 03:10:49 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on November 20, 2020, 02:31:45 pm
Sky News finally delivering what we have been waiting for since March - that is the views of Right Said Fred on COVID/lockdown.

https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1329629301923328001

Jedward for gammons.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41652 on: November 20, 2020, 03:54:27 pm »
https://twitter.com/HSJnews/status/1329795301897613314?s=08

PHE planning to start vaccinating the whole of the adult population by the end of January if supplies are available with the population being vaccinated by the end of April
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41653 on: November 20, 2020, 03:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on November 20, 2020, 03:54:27 pm
https://twitter.com/HSJnews/status/1329795301897613314?s=08

PHE planning to start vaccinating the whole of the adult population by the end of January if supplies are available with the population being vaccinated by the end of April

Brilliant news that. Just in time for the title parade.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41654 on: November 20, 2020, 04:11:29 pm »
Pfizer and BionTech to submit application for emergency use of their vaccine today.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41655 on: November 20, 2020, 04:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on November 20, 2020, 03:54:27 pm
https://twitter.com/HSJnews/status/1329795301897613314?s=08

PHE planning to start vaccinating the whole of the adult population by the end of January if supplies are available with the population being vaccinated by the end of April

I'm not sure what's more believable, the whole of the adult population being vaccinated by the end of April, or Man Utd winning the league this season by 20 points....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41656 on: November 20, 2020, 04:55:08 pm »
Still twiddling thumbs over how effective it is
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41657 on: November 20, 2020, 05:11:12 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on November 20, 2020, 12:29:43 pm
All of my local supermarkets have door sentries ensuring people are masked up resulting in what appears to be 100% compliance. This, however, is not the case in my local Londis - right opposite a main line station, where the staff wont question people not wearing a mask for fear of confrontation.
Concerning if this is being repeated in small locals across the country.

I've seen utter c*nts in our local Tesco's unmasked and only because I promised my wife I wouldn't confront them is the only reason why I haven't

The bigger superstores have, as you say, people on the doors.

Winds me up that these bastards think they are being funny. But. As I said, I don't get involved as I promised my missus.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41658 on: November 20, 2020, 05:32:14 pm »
Van Tam saying over after hes finished speaking on Zoom is hilarious.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41659 on: November 20, 2020, 05:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 20, 2020, 05:32:14 pm
Van Tam saying over after hes finished speaking on Zoom is hilarious.

Roger that!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41660 on: November 20, 2020, 05:38:25 pm »
Today's UK numbers

Cases 20,252 (last week 27,301)
Deaths 511 (last week 376)

Cases by sample date



Deaths by day

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41661 on: November 20, 2020, 05:39:15 pm »
Shame that Cineworld might have to go into administration, bit of touch and go with their mounting debts. Just wondered why more and more cinemas didnt start showing classic films of the past pre lockdown. It seems like they only show new releases, unless it's a Sunday 7am showing

That's the bummer with this lockdown, its irreparably damaged a lot of livelihoods and businesses
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41662 on: November 20, 2020, 05:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Machae on November 20, 2020, 05:39:15 pm
Shame that Cineworld might have to go into administration, bit of touch and go with their mounting debts. Just wondered why more and more cinemas didnt start showing classic films of the past pre lockdown. It seems like they only show new releases, unless it's a Sunday 7am showing

That's the bummer with this lockdown, its irreparably damaged a lot of livelihoods and businesses

I think people just didn't want to sit for 2 hours with a mask on, so not sure they'd have got the numbers going which made opening worthwhile.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41663 on: November 20, 2020, 05:49:22 pm »
Sad news about the cinemas, its the same for all the theatres as well. You have to wonder how many will survive long-term as they so heavily rely on box offices sales.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41664 on: November 20, 2020, 05:53:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on November 20, 2020, 05:49:22 pm
Sad news about the cinemas, its the same for all the theatres as well. You have to wonder how many will survive long-term as they so heavily rely on box offices sales.

Basically they wont. The high street is dead, cinemas and theatres will follow.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41665 on: November 20, 2020, 05:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 20, 2020, 05:47:14 pm
I think people just didn't want to sit for 2 hours with a mask on, so not sure they'd have got the numbers going which made opening worthwhile.

Masks wernt mandatory when you were seated, just during transit in and out of your seat. That was certainly the case at my cinema, not sure in other cinemas.

They seemed to be following guidelines and ensured some seats weren't bookable and thorough deep cleaning between showings
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41666 on: November 20, 2020, 05:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 20, 2020, 05:47:14 pm
I think people just didn't want to sit for 2 hours with a mask on, so not sure they'd have got the numbers going which made opening worthwhile.

Yes, for all the talk of studios killing cinemas by pulling blockbusters, the reason they pulled them is that people weren't comfortable going to the cinema and box office was going to get hit badly
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41667 on: November 20, 2020, 05:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on November 20, 2020, 05:53:41 pm
Masks wernt mandatory when you were seated, just during transit in and out of your seat

Ah OK. I was always under the assumption you needed to wear a mask whilst in them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41668 on: November 20, 2020, 05:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Craig on November 20, 2020, 05:54:19 pm
Ah OK. I was always under the assumption you needed to wear a mask whilst in them.
Masks were mandatory in the cinemas I visited, and I went to quite a few.  You could take it off/lower it while eating popcorn and stuff.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41669 on: November 20, 2020, 06:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 20, 2020, 05:59:09 pm
Masks were mandatory in the cinemas I visited, and I went to quite a few.  You could take it off/lower it while eating popcorn and stuff.

This is what I read when I was considering going and decided against it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41670 on: November 20, 2020, 06:10:15 pm »
So, Handcock saying govt has asked the medicines regulator MRHA to consider an authorisation in UK for the Pfizer vaccine - following the submission to the FDA in US. That's good news.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41671 on: November 20, 2020, 06:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 20, 2020, 05:54:19 pm
Ah OK. I was always under the assumption you needed to wear a mask whilst in them.

Yeah you did walking around. You could take them off when you sat down.

We went a few times. Was absolutely fine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41672 on: November 20, 2020, 06:12:05 pm »
The leaked plan for vaccine roll out is a Ambitious.

Everyone over 18 by the end of March.

Can they deliver?  Can they get enough vaccine in that time period?

I remain skeptical .... all though I hope to hell they pull it off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41673 on: November 20, 2020, 06:16:25 pm »
Unless the Oxford vaccine becomes viable, I can't see us having anywhere close to enough doses available by March.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41674 on: November 20, 2020, 06:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on November 20, 2020, 06:12:05 pm
The leaked plan for vaccine roll out is a Ambitious.

Everyone over 18 by the end of March.

Can they deliver?  Can they get enough vaccine in that time period?

I remain skeptical .... all though I hope to hell they pull it off.

Is it free or is it to be paid for as I thought it was worded as 'offered' to people over 18?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41675 on: November 20, 2020, 06:25:13 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on November 20, 2020, 06:24:55 pm
Is it free or is it to be paid for as I thought it was worded as 'offered' to people over 18?
Free.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41676 on: November 20, 2020, 06:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on November 20, 2020, 06:12:05 pm
The leaked plan for vaccine roll out is a Ambitious.

Everyone over 18 by the end of March.

Can they deliver?  Can they get enough vaccine in that time period?

I remain skeptical .... all though I hope to hell they pull it off.

Is this the vaccine that you need two bits off or another one?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41677 on: November 20, 2020, 07:13:25 pm »
Second test done at Kings Dock, negative again. Slick process there as always, army fellas are decent laugh too about it all.

One thing though - Albert Dock was PACKED. Car parks pretty full and hundreds of people walking around there. Clearly not all families who live in the same household too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41678 on: November 20, 2020, 07:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 20, 2020, 02:44:16 pm
My small Tesco I go to most days isnt enforcing them at all. Theyve always had security on the door there, but the guy who is normally there is a bit of a tit and doesnt wear one himself so he doesnt give a shit if people wear them or not.

Supermarket staff including security are not allowed to ask customers to put a mask on or ask why they can't put a mask on
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41679 on: November 20, 2020, 07:39:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on November 20, 2020, 06:26:44 pm
Is this the vaccine that you need two bits off or another one?
I suspect they will all be two bits
