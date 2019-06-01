As others have said 7's don't think Craig meant it that way but get your anger mate. I've had long covid since just after Athleti match in march and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. I only had mild symptoms at first but its totally fucked me up, I used to train everyday day before Athleti match I was doing 100 mile cycle rides, now I can't train or do do any exercise, as my body reacts and it effects my brain, Ive got permanent vertigo and a buzzing in my head, before this I was running 22minute 5ks now I can't run. or do weights without suffering for days afterwards, I forget common words and can get confused when tired, horrible condition.

My wife and daughter are working in Fazakerley hospital, Ive watched them come home crying after shifts recently, do you how hard it is watching your daughter going to work when she is already doubting she can put up with all the death she is seeing, my wife assures her this is an extraordinary situation watching older people go from talking to dying in days, starting off frightened and lucid, then getting confused and dying, often alone apart from the Nurses and doctors who try to comfort them in the absence of family visitors, the mental pressure they are under is enormous, my wife being working for 35 years at the sharp end and to see her so effected and emotional dealing with so much death and trying to do their best in an impossible situation is hard, talking her down after what they are experiencing then listening to people being blasé or denying that covid is real. I'd love these people to do a shift in Fazakerley or the Royal, talking to some of the frightened old people with pneumonia and blood clots, who often unfortunately only have days to live, knowing that despite the drugs and oxygen the best you can do is provide comfort for them and yet we have mates who aren't sure covid is real, might be if you're not dealing with the consequences of it everyday. One day last week, as a learning thing, my daughter checked the outcomes of the patients she saw two days before and everyone but one had died, all those grans and grandads, mother and fathers, who she'd treated tried to comfort, tried to sort their fears, listened to their worries, they weren't statistics to her or to their families but people unlucky to be a bit older in a pandemic, things seem to be easing off a little last few days, lets hope it's the last spike before we get a workable vaccine.