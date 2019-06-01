« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1035 1036 1037 1038 1039 [1040] 1041   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1239662 times)

Offline Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 376
  • Up the Reds
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41560 on: Today at 08:44:16 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:03:30 PM
Sorry to hear about your teacher.
As for the the dickheads...
I fear it is what thick people do to make themselves appear clever.
You dont understand their conspiracy theory because you arent as informed as them. You might be cleverer than them and have actual qualifications in what you talk about but they know more than you because Dave on Facebook told them the secret of the universe.

This is bang on - any half-sensible conversation with these types will eventually mention all of these:

- Wake Up
- Sheeple
- Watch insert name of weird conspiracy video on YouTube.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,653
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41561 on: Today at 09:16:39 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:12:06 AM
The Oxford people have released some info on their phase 2 trials about the effectiveness in the vaccine in older people - all appears to be good. Still waiting on the phase 3 which is probably when we can get more excited.

They had to say something/anything really with the others coming out. Fingers crossed it's just as effective as the others as well
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
  • Believer
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41562 on: Today at 09:31:17 AM »
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 01:24:48 AM
As others have said 7's don't think Craig meant it that way but get your anger mate. I've had long covid since just after Athleti match in march and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. I only had mild symptoms at first but its totally fucked me up, I used to train everyday day before Athleti match I was doing 100 mile cycle rides, now I can't train or do do any exercise, as my body reacts and it effects my brain, Ive got permanent vertigo and a buzzing in my head, before this I was running 22minute 5ks now I can't run. or do weights without suffering for days afterwards, I forget common words and can get confused when tired, horrible condition.

My wife and daughter are working in Fazakerley hospital, Ive watched them come home crying after shifts recently, do you how hard it is watching your daughter going to work when she is already doubting she can put up with all the death she is seeing, my wife assures her this is an extraordinary situation watching older people go from talking to dying in days, starting off frightened and lucid, then getting confused and dying, often alone apart from the Nurses and doctors who try to comfort them in the absence of family visitors, the mental pressure they are under is enormous, my wife being working for 35 years  at the sharp end and to see her so effected and emotional dealing with so much death and trying to do their best in an impossible situation is hard, talking her down after what they are experiencing then listening to people being blasé or denying that covid is real.  I'd love these people to do a shift in Fazakerley or the Royal, talking to some of the frightened old people with pneumonia and blood clots, who often unfortunately only have days to live, knowing that despite the drugs and oxygen the best you can do is provide comfort for them and yet we have mates who aren't sure covid is real, might be if you're not dealing with the consequences of it everyday. One day last week, as a learning thing, my daughter checked the outcomes of the patients she saw two days before and everyone but one had died, all those grans and grandads, mother and fathers, who she'd treated tried to comfort, tried to sort their fears, listened to their worries, they weren't statistics to her or to their families but people unlucky to be a bit older in a pandemic, things seem to be easing off a little last few days, lets hope it's the last spike before we get a workable vaccine.

A very sobering read. I sincerely hope that you recover from this mate and I am sure all our thoughts go out to your wife, daughter and countless thousands of dedicated staff dealing with this on a daily basis. My mother in law works at Arrowe Park and I know what she has been dealing with for 9 months and the toll it has taken on her.

It should give anti vaxxers, covid deniers and those that spread such nonsense pause for a great deal of thought. It is pernicious, unnecessary and desperately unfair.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41563 on: Today at 09:47:24 AM »
@The 92A

A grim read. My friends dad died back in April as well, and he was still in his 50s. I have been luckier - I had it back in March but it was mild with no real after effects (at least none I am immedietly aware of). No one in my family has died.   

But I worry about my grandparents especially. They aren´t in the best of health as it is, and my grandad has had two operations repeatedly delayed (one for kidney stones and the other for steroid injections after he feel down the strairs and fucked his neck). But I also worry about them being lonely and the fact that they won´t be around forever, and I going to be potentially missing a year or more spending time with them. 

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:57:30 AM
My mate has two. Both in the business district.

Even summer didnt help them much. Theyre too much away from the main areas to benefit and the offices never returned in number to bring back their main customers.

He made the decision to close one as it was costing him a lot of money to keep open prior to the Liverpool lockdown. I cant see things changing for them until offices return sometime next year.

Which ones out of interest?

My mate is the chef in the Cally and that one is on its last legs as well. I haven´t been home for 14 months so not really sure what I´m going to find when I get back for Christmas. I reckon a few of my old favourites won´t be surviving this though.

Logged

Offline leroy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41564 on: Today at 10:05:43 AM »
The US back up to 2k deaths for a single day.  Their highest day since May 7.  It's going to be a pretty dark 2-3 months at the least for them.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,193
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41565 on: Today at 11:26:20 AM »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 10:05:43 AM
The US back up to 2k deaths for a single day.  Their highest day since May 7.  It's going to be a pretty dark 2-3 months at the least for them.

And Trump will do even less, if that's possible, to ensure Biden has a bigger mess to clear up come January 20th.
Logged

Online Felch Aid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,134
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41566 on: Today at 12:02:31 PM »
All my family have agreed it's a zoom Xmas. Not a chance we're visiting this year. It's bloody hard but it's the one year we'll have to make sacrifices.

Judging by the general public it would appear no one gives a shit and will just carry on in the same way. Just bizarre
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41567 on: Today at 12:09:05 PM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 12:02:31 PM
All my family have agreed it's a zoom Xmas. Not a chance we're visiting this year. It's bloody hard but it's the one year we'll have to make sacrifices.

Judging by the general public it would appear no one gives a shit and will just carry on in the same way. Just bizarre
The government are drawing up plans to allow families to spend Christmas together, why wouldn't people spend Christmas with loved ones if they're being told it's okay ?

Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,916
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41568 on: Today at 12:17:48 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:26:20 AM
And Trump will do even less, if that's possible, to ensure Biden has a bigger mess to clear up come January 20th.

Trump is doing FA, BoJo the clown is at least trying to deal with it (albeit failing) and on per population basis we are as bad if not slightly worse then the US which is really confusing... Johnsons best efforts appear to be worse then Trumps no efforts.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,731
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41569 on: Today at 12:25:02 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:17:48 PM
Trump is doing FA, BoJo the clown is at least trying to deal with it (albeit failing) and on per population basis we are as bad if not slightly worse then the US which is really confusing... Johnsons best efforts appear to be worse then Trumps no efforts.

Its not a surprise is it? What exactly is this country good at?
Logged

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41570 on: Today at 12:29:05 PM »
All this talk of a 'near normal' Christmas, seems absolutely mental to me, irresponsible. Is the virus going to not infect your parents, your grandparents, if you go and mingle and eat a spread with them, just because it's Christmas Day? I don't understand the rationale behind thinking it'll be alright, especially with a vaccine on the horizon. It seems mad to risk relatives lives because you like eating turkey and watching shite on the telly with them on the 25th December. Fuck it off, do it when people are vaccinated, do it in the summer, who gives one. I'd sooner not spend Christmas Day with my Dad if it means I don't have to risk burying him in January. It seems a very easy decision to make.
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41571 on: Today at 12:38:35 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:09:05 PM
The government are drawing up plans to allow families to spend Christmas together, why wouldn't people spend Christmas with loved ones if they're being told it's okay ?



Everyones circumstances are different and their particular circumstances are related to the risk involved in a big family gathering. Even if the government relax restrictions for 5 days over Christmas, the risks remain - significant risks in some instances.

For myself - a usual family Christmas would mean 4 separate families descending on my parents house for a week. These are parents who have shielded themselves almost completely since March and have only seen their grandkids outside. The 4 families that would normally stay at my parents for Christmas all bring different risks with them. For my brother and his wife the risk is minimal - no kids and they both work at home 100%. For them its easy to isolate from all contacts for 2 weeks before going to my parents so thats what they will do. For me, both my wife and I are travelling into work, we can try reduce it coming up to Christmas but cant completely. My wife travels on public transport each time she goes to work. My 4 year old will be in school up until December 18th. We pose far greater risk to my parents then my brother - we wont be going there for Christmas, but Im happy that he is. The risks are what we might bring to their home, Im not at all worried about what I might pick up from them if I went.

The other two families that would normally be going fall somewhere between the two - one family has two kids in secondary school until December 18th and the father based at an army barracks for much of the week. The other has a 3 year old in nursery and both parents working from home.

Thats just my typical family gathering. Clearly no matter what the government says, each family poses a different level of risk to my parents. Its going to be up to individuals to decide are they comfortable with that risk they pose and how they can reduce that risk they pose by changing behaviour in the 10-12 days before Christmas. For some those changes are possible to make, for others they arent.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41572 on: Today at 12:40:13 PM »
My family live 400 miles away, my in-laws even further away, it's not a choice me and the missus have to make. While logically it's absurd I do understand those that feel the need to spend time with loved ones at Christmas, especially if they're given carte blanche to do so.  I'm not going to have a go at those that see family over the festive period, I do question the wisdom of the government seemingly condoning it though .

I've seen my parents once since February, haven't seen my siblings and nieces since last Christmas.  I'm not sure what I'd do if they lived locally.
Logged

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,075
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41573 on: Today at 12:48:07 PM »
Thanks for good wishes, I'm awaiting a neurology appointment but been told that could be 18 months, they're so snowed under.  I can get angry with the deniers but understand the anger that people feel over the whole situation. Between the first and second wave there was real health consequences for many, my partner reckons she had to tell over 20 people their cancer was terminal and a fair proportion of that was because of delays caused by the covid situation. Many livelihoods have been effected, people lost jobs, lost business's, wracking up debt and misery, peoples mental health has took a real knock, some of the restrictions haven't made sense. My wifes been working for weeks on wards and units full of covid, yet was told to isolate after visiting a friends mother with the same ppe she'd have in the hospital to check she was alright, I'm sure everyone knows of similar things where the rules don't make sense or aren't scientific that adds to the sense of unfairness.


I'm not sure wether I got in from the Atletico match where I was talking to Spanish supporters in the Stanley or off my wife or daughter from the hospital who had it the same time. But one thing has been clear, there was been no real science based leadership at the start. How the fuck do you let Athleti supporters come to Liverpool when Madrid and North Italy were so bad, why didn't we suspend flights from Italy when it was the epicentre. Why not hard quick shutdowns at key moments rather than long drawn out semi measures, why did our public health labs sit by idly with loads of capacity while testing was handed over to a gang of privateers with little experience apart from moneymaking, why has test and trace been so incompetent, We went for a test in Kirkby Sports Centre a few weeks ago and no one had informed the manager of the sports centre and you had sick people in cars with appointments and a carpark full of kids playing weekend football games.


It's no wonder some end up listening to conspiracy nonsense. And we can fight amongst ourselves from a public health point of view the leadership of this crisis has been really poor. But the answer isn't to doubt covid and get delusional but the space where those ideas have grown is because of the vacuum created by the poor handling of the pandemic, by Boris and his pals lying about Cummins boxing off their mates with contracts, and  continually reacting too late
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41574 on: Today at 12:51:14 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:17:48 PM
Trump is doing FA, BoJo the clown is at least trying to deal with it (albeit failing) and on per population basis we are as bad if not slightly worse then the US which is really confusing... Johnsons best efforts appear to be worse then Trumps no efforts.

I think the US is a completely different country to the UK and it's very difficult to compare the two. As well as the pre-existing differences they also seem to be on a different 'timeline' with the virus.

Assuming their current case numbers translate into deaths at roughly the same rate as previously (and that nothing drastic happens with our case numbers) they will be significantly worse than us by January/February.

Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41575 on: Today at 12:52:44 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:33:06 AM
Thanks JC.  :thumbup

Yep, it takes denial to new levels, doesn't it.

EDIT: Apologies for the paywalled link. Somehow it worked for me, and I didn't pay for it. *Scratches head*
No problem.

Maybe WP allows some limited views, restricted to IP or cookie. :-\
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41576 on: Today at 01:26:35 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:51:14 PM
I think the US is a completely different country to the UK and it's very difficult to compare the two. As well as the pre-existing differences they also seem to be on a different 'timeline' with the virus.

Assuming their current case numbers translate into deaths at roughly the same rate as previously (and that nothing drastic happens with our case numbers) they will be significantly worse than us by January/February.



Sadly the commonalities between UK and US are respective populist administrations.  Think Biden has previously labelled Johnson a trump type leader. 
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,339
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41577 on: Today at 01:38:28 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:51:14 PM
I think the US is a completely different country to the UK and it's very difficult to compare the two. As well as the pre-existing differences they also seem to be on a different 'timeline' with the virus.

Assuming their current case numbers translate into deaths at roughly the same rate as previously (and that nothing drastic happens with our case numbers) they will be significantly worse than us by January/February.



You need to factor in 27 million people dont have healthcare, that means theyre probably not getting tested or treated and not making it to the statistics.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41578 on: Today at 01:49:55 PM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:38:28 PM
You need to factor in 27 million people dont have healthcare, that means theyre probably not getting tested or treated and not making it to the statistics.

Do you have to pay to get tested in the U.S.?
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,847
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41579 on: Today at 02:36:08 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:33:06 AM
Thanks JC.  :thumbup

Yep, it takes denial to new levels, doesn't it.

EDIT: Apologies for the paywalled link. Somehow it worked for me, and I didn't pay for it. *Scratches head*
I think you can have a certain number of free articles a month, perhaps JC has used his free ones up
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,157
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41580 on: Today at 02:39:26 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:37:18 PM
Paywalled. Here's the Twitter thread:

https://twitter.com/JodiDoering/status/1327771329555292162

And here's a video (from Glenn Kirschner) I linked a couple of days ago about Doering's Twitter posts:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXTJrCw6JAE

You cannot get more cultist than still denying you are dying when you can no longer breathe.

These people invested so much partisan emotion in denying Covid, (and supportingTrump?)  they cant admit they were wrong.
We will see it here to an extent when Brexit becomes a shitshow.  The racist xenophobes who brought on this shitshow will claim it is anything and everything except Brexit thats causing the food shortages and job losses.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,847
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41581 on: Today at 02:47:10 PM »
With regard to the English lockdown, I've just been speaking with a colleague who lives in Chester.  He said that during the Spring lockdown when his wife and him went for their daily walk there would be hardly any cars on the road.  This time the traffic is pretty much near normal. 

They've shut the pubs and some shops and that's pretty much it, lockdown lite is the correct terminology for it.  It was similar during the two week firebreak that we had in Wales, although that did least coincide with half-term and and extended one for some pupils too.  There wasn't quite as many cars on the road but still a significant increase on the number in March
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,738
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41582 on: Today at 02:50:41 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:47:10 PM
With regard to the English lockdown, I've just been speaking with a colleague who lives in Chester.  He said that during the Spring lockdown when his wife and him went for their daily walk there would be hardly any cars on the road.  This time the traffic is pretty much near normal. 

They've shut the pubs and some shops and that's pretty much it, lockdown lite is the correct terminology for it.  It was similar during the two week firebreak that we had in Wales, although that did least coincide with half-term and and extended one for some pupils too.  There wasn't quite as many cars on the road but still a significant increase on the number in March

Roads into and through Liverpool are as busy as ever. I can see one of the main roads in from my apartment and during the first lockdown Id see maybe 1 car an hour it was that empty. Now its pretty much a normal day - Ive not seen any noticeable change since prior to Liverpool going into the tiers, let alone the lockdown.

Same goes for through town. Went to do a food shop on Sat and the Strand was packed. Loads of cars, loads of pedestrians, loads of people on the new eleccy scooters - not sure where they were all going given places are meant to be shut but it was packed.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,702
  • Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha ♡
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41583 on: Today at 02:52:25 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:06:37 PM
;D



I still haven't got a clue what you were on about though.    ;D

Ah fuck it. It was yesterday and today is today so ....   fuck it some more  ;D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,157
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41584 on: Today at 02:54:25 PM »
Just catching up on 7s and Craig.
I think we all have to realise this is affecting all of our mental health in some way. Its certainly noticeable the way people are responding in here to comments.
I think tempers are fraying and we all need to be aware of that fact when posting and replying.
Im not saying we shouldnt call out inappropriate or inaccurate stuff, but one of the things that has always been a feature of this site is the humour and tolerance shown to others.
I think it is a consequence of lockdown and the strain put on all of us by this bloody virus, that we vent in here, and when we vent we are sometimes misunderstood.

Im not saying we should all be jolly nice to each other, but a little bit of walking in the other guys moccasins might help understand where we are all coming from.
I know this place has lifted my spirits seeing the way people have tried to help others during the past 9 months.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,738
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41585 on: Today at 02:56:03 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:54:25 PM
Just catching up on 7s and Craig.
I think we all have to realise this is affecting all of our mental health in some way. Its certainly noticeable the way people are responding in here to comments.
I think tempers are fraying and we all need to be aware of that fact when posting and replying.
Im not saying we shouldnt call out inappropriate or inaccurate stuff, but one of the things that has always been a feature of this site is the humour and tolerance shown to others.
I think it is a consequence of lockdown and the strain put on all of us by this bloody virus, that we vent in here, and when we vent we are sometimes misunderstood.

Im not saying we should all be jolly nice to each other, but a little bit of walking in the other guys moccasins might help understand where we are all coming from.
I know this place has lifted my spirits seeing the way people have tried to help others during the past 9 months.

I think RAWK has always been a place to vent, but not a place to vent AT someone.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,786
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41586 on: Today at 03:00:08 PM »
I think the observantions on traffic are spot on, for lockdown 1 traffic almost disappeared where I live (NE London), and then gradually increased as the lockdown went on, but was still below normal levels by the end of lockdown

For lockdown 2 I'm not convinced it even went down at all, seems pretty much as busy as usual
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,157
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41587 on: Today at 03:05:58 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:56:03 PM
I think RAWK has always been a place to vent, but not a place to vent AT someone.
Exactly mate.
Wasnt having a go at you, just a quiet plea for people to respond with a bit of thought before saying fuck off  angrily to a reasonable post.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,847
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41588 on: Today at 03:21:23 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:00:08 PM
I think the observantions on traffic are spot on, for lockdown 1 traffic almost disappeared where I live (NE London), and then gradually increased as the lockdown went on, but was still below normal levels by the end of lockdown

For lockdown 2 I'm not convinced it even went down at all, seems pretty much as busy as usual
They were doing transport usage slides during the press conferences during the first lockdown, I've not watched many of the new ones but the ones I have seen haven't showed that.  I've not been on a bus or a train since 12th February, no intention of going on one any time soon either (I understand that not all people have this luxury and I feel for them as they have little choice).
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,612
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41589 on: Today at 03:21:48 PM »
I think people are really being affected mentally by it. In our work we have a group called 'Man Down' which is basically a group for fellas to discuss mental health. Its been going a while now but has probably attracted around 10 people per month on the Skype, all of them being civil servants from around the country.
I'm into it because of what I've been through, but the week we had one and there was 74 lads on it, the majority suffering from some form of mental health.

When the dust settles with this thing, and I strongly believe it will be sooner rather than later, people in certain positions need to be held accountable for whats happened. I get a lot of them have never dealt with something like this before, but that doesn't excuse the fact that its been pretty much one almighty balls up from start to finish in large.
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Online lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41590 on: Today at 04:03:12 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:52:44 PM
No problem.

Maybe WP allows some limited views, restricted to IP or cookie. :-\
As far as I know it is limited to five free articles per month or week, not sure which one (as a subscriber I am always logged since 2016, also maybe they changed the freebies thing). But you could try looking for a cookie and delete that and start the count anew, or if it's IP based log out of your IP and reconnect (unless you work with a static IP).

Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,906
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41591 on: Today at 04:07:23 PM »
I've already decided I'm not seeing the family this Christmas, who all live outside Merseyside anyway. But we've been told at work we won't get more than a couple of days off as we have to keep the place open over Christmas and New Year. I really don't understand the idea of "locking down" now to allow for a less controlled Christmas. Surely the virus will be at is worst around that time then? So for me this is about short-term sacrifice for long-term gain into 2221 when hopefully the vaccines will start to support those who require them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,847
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41592 on: Today at 04:12:09 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:07:23 PM
I've already decided I'm not seeing the family this Christmas, who all live outside Merseyside anyway. But we've been told at work we won't get more than a couple of days off as we have to keep the place open over Christmas and New Year. I really don't understand the idea of "locking down" now to allow for a less controlled Christmas. Surely the virus will be at is worst around that time then? So for me this is about short-term sacrifice for long-term gain into 2221 when hopefully the vaccines will start to support those who require them.
Hopefully it won't be that long before we are back to normalish Jill!!
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,786
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41593 on: Today at 04:25:03 PM »
UK numbers for today

Case numbers 22,915 (last Thursday 33,470)
Deaths 501 (last Thursday 563)

Case numbers by sample date (unlike the last 2 weeks it looks like we may have avoided a big increase on Monday vs the previous Friday, although still some lag to work through)



Deaths by day



As it is particularly important on here, Liverpool City cases by sample date also shown below

« Last Edit: Today at 04:46:15 PM by filopastry »
Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41594 on: Today at 04:25:53 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:07:23 PM
I really don't understand the idea of "locking down" now to allow for a less controlled Christmas. Surely the virus will be at is worst around that time then?

I think the idea is that if we get the incidence low enough then people can move around for a few days without causing too much damage.


 
 
Logged

Online lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41595 on: Today at 04:31:36 PM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 12:02:31 PM
All my family have agreed it's a zoom Xmas. Not a chance we're visiting this year. It's bloody hard but it's the one year we'll have to make sacrifices.

Judging by the general public it would appear no one gives a shit and will just carry on in the same way. Just bizarre
Just this week during a zoom meeting we have had students ask if it was possible to do all lectures digital a week before the Christmas break. That would give people almost ten days where they could isolate. One of them said "I would like to see my grandparents for Christmas, who knows how many years they will have left, but I absolutely do not want to risk bringing an infection into the family". We are a uni for performing arts and still have some workshops and stuff taking place in person (albeit with strict mask, distance, cleaning rules) and there are only a dozen acting/directing students per year, so of course all the professors agreed to that.

It actually made it easy for me, because I had planned to ask not to come into the office for the week before Christmas and work from home fully instead of only half of the week. Seeing that everything will be fully digital now anyway means I can start wfh/holidays starting on the Wednesday/Thursday in the week before Christmas and can isolate up until the 24th, so I can then go and stay at my parents for a few days. Still, I am seriously thinking about getting a test at Frankfurt airport before seeing them, as it's just a few minutes drive away for me. It's 60 Euros, which I think is a small price for some additional safeguarding.
It was okay visiting in my parents and sitting in garden during the summer months and, since October and before the November lockdown light, to visit for a few minutes on Saturdays, me masked up, bringing the cake for their tea time but not staying. However, spending many hours under one roof, eating at one table, I really intend to take the best possible precautions.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,906
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41596 on: Today at 04:41:20 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:12:09 PM
Hopefully it won't be that long before we are back to normalish Jill!!

I can't help being sceptical even now. But I hope you are right.  ;D

Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 04:25:53 PM
I think the idea is that if we get the incidence low enough then people can move around for a few days without causing too much damage.


It's a great idea in theory but once that happens people just go back to normal, it happened before. But that's just my fear.  :-\
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,906
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41597 on: Today at 04:42:06 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:25:03 PM
UK numbers for today

Case numbers 22,915 (last Thursday 33,470)
Deaths 501 (last Thursday 563)

Case numbers by sample date (unlike the last 2 weeks it looks like we may have avoided a big increase on Monday vs the previous Friday, although still some lag to work through)



Deaths by day



Grim once again.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41598 on: Today at 04:50:18 PM »
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 12:48:07 PM
Thanks for good wishes, I'm awaiting a neurology appointment but been told that could be 18 months, they're so snowed under.  I can get angry with the deniers but understand the anger that people feel over the whole situation. Between the first and second wave there was real health consequences for many, my partner reckons she had to tell over 20 people their cancer was terminal and a fair proportion of that was because of delays caused by the covid situation. Many livelihoods have been effected, people lost jobs, lost business's, wracking up debt and misery, peoples mental health has took a real knock, some of the restrictions haven't made sense. My wifes been working for weeks on wards and units full of covid, yet was told to isolate after visiting a friends mother with the same ppe she'd have in the hospital to check she was alright, I'm sure everyone knows of similar things where the rules don't make sense or aren't scientific that adds to the sense of unfairness.
....
It's no wonder some end up listening to conspiracy nonsense. And we can fight amongst ourselves from a public health point of view the leadership of this crisis has been really poor. But the answer isn't to doubt covid and get delusional but the space where those ideas have grown is because of the vacuum created by the poor handling of the pandemic, by Boris and his pals lying about Cummins boxing off their mates with contracts, and  continually reacting too late
Wishing you all the best and hopefully you and your family will get through it all with restored health at the end of the tunnel.

Not sure though if the failure of governments is why people fall for conspiracy theories. It is not that these are based on the real mistakes made, they are usually totally outlandish. My country had a better grip on it in the spring and now our numbers are not great, but nowhere near the disaster the UK or the US experiences. But we have conspiracy nuts spewing shite and idiotic protesters regardless. Many of their nonsense are not rooted in reality at all.

There was a really good documentation on German tv (ZDF) a couple of days ago titled "Coronavirus, HIV & Co." and for any German speaking members here I would recommend trying to check it out in their media archives (or maybe youtube). They said there were crazy conspiracies during other pandemics like the Spanish flu and HIV and it is something mankind is just prone to. Of course social media propels it a forward a thousandfold, which is not without dangers. For one segment they spoke to protestors at an anti lockdown gathering and asked about their theories e.g. children getting kidnapped by the elite (see Pizzagate etc.): "And what happens to the children?" "They eat them." "They eat them?" "Yes, absolutely, they eat them." This has nothing to do with mistakes and failures of politicians, this veers into brainwashed mega shite and really fascist territory.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:52:28 PM by lamad »
Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41599 on: Today at 04:53:12 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:41:20 PM

It's a great idea in theory but once that happens people just go back to normal, it happened before. But that's just my fear.  :-\

Yeah I think those worries are valid. I think it depends on getting the messaging right (so I'd be leaning away from talking about 'lifting' the restrictions for a few days and more towards allowing an 'exemption' to the particular restriction on households mixing). And also on getting the practicalities right. If you open up all the shops and pubs for that week before Christmas it will be absolute chaos. Which in turns goes back to the messaging and talking about this not being a 'normal' Christmas with lots of booze, parties and prezzies but a more contemplative period to try and allow people who have been separated from their families all year to get to see them.

Plus I think that there would need to be the 'bargain' made clear beforehand that if cases start rising again after Xmas we will have to lock-down again as the price

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1035 1036 1037 1038 1039 [1040] 1041   Go Up
« previous next »
 