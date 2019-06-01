Thanks for good wishes, I'm awaiting a neurology appointment but been told that could be 18 months, they're so snowed under. I can get angry with the deniers but understand the anger that people feel over the whole situation. Between the first and second wave there was real health consequences for many, my partner reckons she had to tell over 20 people their cancer was terminal and a fair proportion of that was because of delays caused by the covid situation. Many livelihoods have been effected, people lost jobs, lost business's, wracking up debt and misery, peoples mental health has took a real knock, some of the restrictions haven't made sense. My wifes been working for weeks on wards and units full of covid, yet was told to isolate after visiting a friends mother with the same ppe she'd have in the hospital to check she was alright, I'm sure everyone knows of similar things where the rules don't make sense or aren't scientific that adds to the sense of unfairness.
I'm not sure wether I got in from the Atletico match where I was talking to Spanish supporters in the Stanley or off my wife or daughter from the hospital who had it the same time. But one thing has been clear, there was been no real science based leadership at the start. How the fuck do you let Athleti supporters come to Liverpool when Madrid and North Italy were so bad, why didn't we suspend flights from Italy when it was the epicentre. Why not hard quick shutdowns at key moments rather than long drawn out semi measures, why did our public health labs sit by idly with loads of capacity while testing was handed over to a gang of privateers with little experience apart from moneymaking, why has test and trace been so incompetent, We went for a test in Kirkby Sports Centre a few weeks ago and no one had informed the manager of the sports centre and you had sick people in cars with appointments and a carpark full of kids playing weekend football games.
It's no wonder some end up listening to conspiracy nonsense. And we can fight amongst ourselves from a public health point of view the leadership of this crisis has been really poor. But the answer isn't to doubt covid and get delusional but the space where those ideas have grown is because of the vacuum created by the poor handling of the pandemic, by Boris and his pals lying about Cummins boxing off their mates with contracts, and continually reacting too late