COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:03:30 PM
Sorry to hear about your teacher.
As for the the dickheads...
I fear it is what thick people do to make themselves appear clever.
You dont understand their conspiracy theory because you arent as informed as them. You might be cleverer than them and have actual qualifications in what you talk about but they know more than you because Dave on Facebook told them the secret of the universe.

This is bang on - any half-sensible conversation with these types will eventually mention all of these:

- Wake Up
- Sheeple
- Watch insert name of weird conspiracy video on YouTube.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:12:06 AM
The Oxford people have released some info on their phase 2 trials about the effectiveness in the vaccine in older people - all appears to be good. Still waiting on the phase 3 which is probably when we can get more excited.

They had to say something/anything really with the others coming out. Fingers crossed it's just as effective as the others as well
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 01:24:48 AM
As others have said 7's don't think Craig meant it that way but get your anger mate. I've had long covid since just after Athleti match in march and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. I only had mild symptoms at first but its totally fucked me up, I used to train everyday day before Athleti match I was doing 100 mile cycle rides, now I can't train or do do any exercise, as my body reacts and it effects my brain, Ive got permanent vertigo and a buzzing in my head, before this I was running 22minute 5ks now I can't run. or do weights without suffering for days afterwards, I forget common words and can get confused when tired, horrible condition.

My wife and daughter are working in Fazakerley hospital, Ive watched them come home crying after shifts recently, do you how hard it is watching your daughter going to work when she is already doubting she can put up with all the death she is seeing, my wife assures her this is an extraordinary situation watching older people go from talking to dying in days, starting off frightened and lucid, then getting confused and dying, often alone apart from the Nurses and doctors who try to comfort them in the absence of family visitors, the mental pressure they are under is enormous, my wife being working for 35 years  at the sharp end and to see her so effected and emotional dealing with so much death and trying to do their best in an impossible situation is hard, talking her down after what they are experiencing then listening to people being blasé or denying that covid is real.  I'd love these people to do a shift in Fazakerley or the Royal, talking to some of the frightened old people with pneumonia and blood clots, who often unfortunately only have days to live, knowing that despite the drugs and oxygen the best you can do is provide comfort for them and yet we have mates who aren't sure covid is real, might be if you're not dealing with the consequences of it everyday. One day last week, as a learning thing, my daughter checked the outcomes of the patients she saw two days before and everyone but one had died, all those grans and grandads, mother and fathers, who she'd treated tried to comfort, tried to sort their fears, listened to their worries, they weren't statistics to her or to their families but people unlucky to be a bit older in a pandemic, things seem to be easing off a little last few days, lets hope it's the last spike before we get a workable vaccine.

A very sobering read. I sincerely hope that you recover from this mate and I am sure all our thoughts go out to your wife, daughter and countless thousands of dedicated staff dealing with this on a daily basis. My mother in law works at Arrowe Park and I know what she has been dealing with for 9 months and the toll it has taken on her.

It should give anti vaxxers, covid deniers and those that spread such nonsense pause for a great deal of thought. It is pernicious, unnecessary and desperately unfair.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
@The 92A

A grim read. My friends dad died back in April as well, and he was still in his 50s. I have been luckier - I had it back in March but it was mild with no real after effects (at least none I am immedietly aware of). No one in my family has died.   

But I worry about my grandparents especially. They aren´t in the best of health as it is, and my grandad has had two operations repeatedly delayed (one for kidney stones and the other for steroid injections after he feel down the strairs and fucked his neck). But I also worry about them being lonely and the fact that they won´t be around forever, and I going to be potentially missing a year or more spending time with them. 

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:57:30 AM
My mate has two. Both in the business district.

Even summer didnt help them much. Theyre too much away from the main areas to benefit and the offices never returned in number to bring back their main customers.

He made the decision to close one as it was costing him a lot of money to keep open prior to the Liverpool lockdown. I cant see things changing for them until offices return sometime next year.

Which ones out of interest?

My mate is the chef in the Cally and that one is on its last legs as well. I haven´t been home for 14 months so not really sure what I´m going to find when I get back for Christmas. I reckon a few of my old favourites won´t be surviving this though.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
The US back up to 2k deaths for a single day.  Their highest day since May 7.  It's going to be a pretty dark 2-3 months at the least for them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Quote from: leroy on Today at 10:05:43 AM
The US back up to 2k deaths for a single day.  Their highest day since May 7.  It's going to be a pretty dark 2-3 months at the least for them.

And Trump will do even less, if that's possible, to ensure Biden has a bigger mess to clear up come January 20th.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
All my family have agreed it's a zoom Xmas. Not a chance we're visiting this year. It's bloody hard but it's the one year we'll have to make sacrifices.

Judging by the general public it would appear no one gives a shit and will just carry on in the same way. Just bizarre
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 12:02:31 PM
All my family have agreed it's a zoom Xmas. Not a chance we're visiting this year. It's bloody hard but it's the one year we'll have to make sacrifices.

Judging by the general public it would appear no one gives a shit and will just carry on in the same way. Just bizarre
The government are drawing up plans to allow families to spend Christmas together, why wouldn't people spend Christmas with loved ones if they're being told it's okay ?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:26:20 AM
And Trump will do even less, if that's possible, to ensure Biden has a bigger mess to clear up come January 20th.

Trump is doing FA, BoJo the clown is at least trying to deal with it (albeit failing) and on per population basis we are as bad if not slightly worse then the US which is really confusing... Johnsons best efforts appear to be worse then Trumps no efforts.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:17:48 PM
Trump is doing FA, BoJo the clown is at least trying to deal with it (albeit failing) and on per population basis we are as bad if not slightly worse then the US which is really confusing... Johnsons best efforts appear to be worse then Trumps no efforts.

Its not a surprise is it? What exactly is this country good at?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
All this talk of a 'near normal' Christmas, seems absolutely mental to me, irresponsible. Is the virus going to not infect your parents, your grandparents, if you go and mingle and eat a spread with them, just because it's Christmas Day? I don't understand the rationale behind thinking it'll be alright, especially with a vaccine on the horizon. It seems mad to risk relatives lives because you like eating turkey and watching shite on the telly with them on the 25th December. Fuck it off, do it when people are vaccinated, do it in the summer, who gives one. I'd sooner not spend Christmas Day with my Dad if it means I don't have to risk burying him in January. It seems a very easy decision to make.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:09:05 PM
The government are drawing up plans to allow families to spend Christmas together, why wouldn't people spend Christmas with loved ones if they're being told it's okay ?



Everyones circumstances are different and their particular circumstances are related to the risk involved in a big family gathering. Even if the government relax restrictions for 5 days over Christmas, the risks remain - significant risks in some instances.

For myself - a usual family Christmas would mean 4 separate families descending on my parents house for a week. These are parents who have shielded themselves almost completely since March and have only seen their grandkids outside. The 4 families that would normally stay at my parents for Christmas all bring different risks with them. For my brother and his wife the risk is minimal - no kids and they both work at home 100%. For them its easy to isolate from all contacts for 2 weeks before going to my parents so thats what they will do. For me, both my wife and I are travelling into work, we can try reduce it coming up to Christmas but cant completely. My wife travels on public transport each time she goes to work. My 4 year old will be in school up until December 18th. We pose far greater risk to my parents then my brother - we wont be going there for Christmas, but Im happy that he is. The risks are what we might bring to their home, Im not at all worried about what I might pick up from them if I went.

The other two families that would normally be going fall somewhere between the two - one family has two kids in secondary school until December 18th and the father based at an army barracks for much of the week. The other has a 3 year old in nursery and both parents working from home.

Thats just my typical family gathering. Clearly no matter what the government says, each family poses a different level of risk to my parents. Its going to be up to individuals to decide are they comfortable with that risk they pose and how they can reduce that risk they pose by changing behaviour in the 10-12 days before Christmas. For some those changes are possible to make, for others they arent.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
My family live 400 miles away, my in-laws even further away, it's not a choice me and the missus have to make. While logically it's absurd I do understand those that feel the need to spend time with loved ones at Christmas, especially if they're given carte blanche to do so.  I'm not going to have a go at those that see family over the festive period, I do question the wisdom of the government seemingly condoning it though .

I've seen my parents once since February, haven't seen my siblings and nieces since last Christmas.  I'm not sure what I'd do if they lived locally.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Thanks for good wishes, I'm awaiting a neurology appointment but been told that could be 18 months, they're so snowed under.  I can get angry with the deniers but understand the anger that people feel over the whole situation. Between the first and second wave there was real health consequences for many, my partner reckons she had to tell over 20 people their cancer was terminal and a fair proportion of that was because of delays caused by the covid situation. Many livelihoods have been effected, people lost jobs, lost business's, wracking up debt and misery, peoples mental health has took a real knock, some of the restrictions haven't made sense. My wifes been working for weeks on wards and units full of covid, yet was told to isolate after visiting a friends mother with the same ppe she'd have in the hospital to check she was alright, I'm sure everyone knows of similar things where the rules don't make sense or aren't scientific that adds to the sense of unfairness.


I'm not sure wether I got in from the Atletico match where I was talking to Spanish supporters in the Stanley or off my wife or daughter from the hospital who had it the same time. But one thing has been clear, there was been no real science based leadership at the start. How the fuck do you let Athleti supporters come to Liverpool when Madrid and North Italy were so bad, why didn't we suspend flights from Italy when it was the epicentre. Why not hard quick shutdowns at key moments rather than long drawn out semi measures, why did our public health labs sit by idly with loads of capacity while testing was handed over to a gang of privateers with little experience apart from moneymaking, why has test and trace been so incompetent, We went for a test in Kirkby Sports Centre a few weeks ago and no one had informed the manager of the sports centre and you had sick people in cars with appointments and a carpark full of kids playing weekend football games.


It's no wonder some end up listening to conspiracy nonsense. And we can fight amongst ourselves from a public health point of view the leadership of this crisis has been really poor. But the answer isn't to doubt covid and get delusional but the space where those ideas have grown is because of the vacuum created by the poor handling of the pandemic, by Boris and his pals lying about Cummins boxing off their mates with contracts, and  continually reacting too late
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:17:48 PM
Trump is doing FA, BoJo the clown is at least trying to deal with it (albeit failing) and on per population basis we are as bad if not slightly worse then the US which is really confusing... Johnsons best efforts appear to be worse then Trumps no efforts.

I think the US is a completely different country to the UK and it's very difficult to compare the two. As well as the pre-existing differences they also seem to be on a different 'timeline' with the virus.

Assuming their current case numbers translate into deaths at roughly the same rate as previously (and that nothing drastic happens with our case numbers) they will be significantly worse than us by January/February.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:33:06 AM
Thanks JC.  :thumbup

Yep, it takes denial to new levels, doesn't it.

EDIT: Apologies for the paywalled link. Somehow it worked for me, and I didn't pay for it. *Scratches head*
No problem.

Maybe WP allows some limited views, restricted to IP or cookie. :-\
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:51:14 PM
I think the US is a completely different country to the UK and it's very difficult to compare the two. As well as the pre-existing differences they also seem to be on a different 'timeline' with the virus.

Assuming their current case numbers translate into deaths at roughly the same rate as previously (and that nothing drastic happens with our case numbers) they will be significantly worse than us by January/February.



Sadly the commonalities between UK and US are respective populist administrations.  Think Biden has previously labelled Johnson a trump type leader. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:51:14 PM
I think the US is a completely different country to the UK and it's very difficult to compare the two. As well as the pre-existing differences they also seem to be on a different 'timeline' with the virus.

Assuming their current case numbers translate into deaths at roughly the same rate as previously (and that nothing drastic happens with our case numbers) they will be significantly worse than us by January/February.



You need to factor in 27 million people dont have healthcare, that means theyre probably not getting tested or treated and not making it to the statistics.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:38:28 PM
You need to factor in 27 million people dont have healthcare, that means theyre probably not getting tested or treated and not making it to the statistics.

Do you have to pay to get tested in the U.S.?
