Been listening to this past couple of hours: https://www.twitch.tv/foldingathomedotorg If you're interested in the Folding@Home project, it's been really interesting in covering not only how the project works but about 90 minutes it goes into what they've learned about the virus from doing it, and after that what they've been doing with those results. As part of an international collaboration called the Covid Moonshot they've been trying new compounds to create an antiviral. They're now at the point of having a candidate which is ready to be tested in the human body (although testing in animals is first) after an Israeli institute has demonstrated it's both safe and it's very effective in stopping the virus in its tracks in the lab. One thing I didn't realise but which an Oxford professor was saying is that because of what they've been targetting in the virus any working antiviral will work for all coronaviruses, past, present, and future. Fingers crossed for them in getting their 'aspirin' for coronavirus.