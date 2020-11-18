Looks like those behind the Zoe app are using their funding to try and answer some of the difficult questions. They've launched a free scheme for schools where parents can fill in symptoms on behalf of kids. Hope is that eventually they'll be able to get a better grasp on how schools and transmission are linked, and then that'll obviously help inform policy while we're waiting on other solutions or mitigations to this pandemic. So far they've got 450 schools, via their heads, to sign up but are talking about thousands being where they're hoping to get to.