It will take time for the effects of lockdown to kick in (or not)......The next couple of days should see it starts to work if its going to.
Pfizer initially said transport at -70C but later said it can be stored for 5 days in a normal fridge which would allow surgeries to administer it. Not sure what temperature these portable storage boxes are but must be lower temperature than a fridge if the vaccine can be stored for a few weeks. Maybe these are referring to the container lorries that will bring it in from Germany and Belgium assuming they dont get held up at ports post Brexit. Our new found Sovereign State could shoot us in the foot during its first few weeks. Hope Im wrong as Im desperate for a vaccine as I dont want to be in and out of lockdown for years or until we get herd immunity. Im sure anyone who doesnt want this vaccine at the moment will change their tune once the penny drops that it isnt going away.
Your'e still sounding vague mate and the the use of ' it will take time ' and ' kick in ' ( or not .... ) it should ... and ' let's see if it works if it's going to ' . Let's be honest here . You are just as clueless as the rest of us so stop pretending you know otherwise.
He's not being "clueless". His predictions are grounded in science but you can't account for a number of variables (e.g. people not giving a fuck).
I think that statistic is for heart and circulatory disease. So would include deaths from strokes, vascular dementia etc as well. The IHME figure is for Ischemic Heart Disease only.
Pfizer vaccine 95% effective, 94% in the elderly. Good news.
Great news although the pressure is building more and more to get this out to everyone NOW!!!! No idea how they're going to do it
PFIZER AND BIONTECH CONCLUDE PHASE 3 STUDY OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE, MEETING ALL PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTSWednesday, November 18, 2020 - 06:59amPrimary efficacy analysis demonstrates BNT162b2 to be 95% effective against COVID-19 beginning 28 days after the first dose;170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were evaluated, with 162 observed in the placebo group versus 8 in the vaccine groupEfficacy was consistent across age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics; observed efficacy in adults over 65 years of age was over 94%Safety data milestone required by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) has been achievedData demonstrate vaccine was well tolerated across all populations with over 43,000 participants enrolled; no serious safety concerns observed; the only Grade 3 adverse event greater than 2% in frequency was fatigue at 3.8% and headache at 2.0%Companies plan to submit within days to the FDA for EUA and share data with other regulatory agencies around the globeThe companies expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021Pfizer is confident in its vast experience, expertise and existing cold-chain infrastructure to distribute the vaccine around the worldNEW YORK & MAINZ, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that, after conducting the final efficacy analysis in their ongoing Phase 3 study, their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, met all of the studys primary efficacy endpoints. Analysis of the data indicates a vaccine efficacy rate of 95% (p<0.0001) in participants without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (first primary objective) and also in participants with and without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (second primary objective), in each case measured from 7 days after the second dose. The first primary objective analysis is based on 170 cases of COVID-19, as specified in the study protocol, of which 162 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo group versus 8 cases in the BNT162b2 group. Efficacy was consistent across age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics. The observed efficacy in adults over 65 years of age was over 94%.This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005595/en/There were 10 severe cases of COVID-19 observed in the trial, with nine of the cases occurring in the placebo group and one in the BNT162b2 vaccinated group.To date, the Data Monitoring Committee for the study has not reported any serious safety concerns related to the vaccine. A review of unblinded reactogenicity data from the final analysis which consisted of a randomized subset of at least 8,000 participants 18 years and older in the phase 2/3 study demonstrates that the vaccine was well tolerated, with most solicited adverse events resolving shortly after vaccination. The only Grade 3 (severe) solicited adverse events greater than or equal to 2% in frequency after the first or second dose was fatigue at 3.8% and headache at 2.0% following dose 2. Consistent with earlier shared results, older adults tended to report fewer and milder solicited adverse events following vaccination.In addition, the companies announced that the safety milestone required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) has been achieved. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit a request within days to the FDA for an EUA based on the totality of safety and efficacy data collected to date, as well as manufacturing data relating to the quality and consistency of the vaccine. These data also will be submitted to other regulatory agencies around the world.The study results mark an important step in this historic eight-month journey to bring forward a vaccine capable of helping to end this devastating pandemic. We continue to move at the speed of science to compile all the data collected thus far and share with regulators around the world, said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO. With hundreds of thousands of people around the globe infected every day, we urgently need to get a safe and effective vaccine to the world.We are grateful that the first global trial to reach the final efficacy analysis mark indicates that a high rate of protection against COVID-19 can be achieved very fast after the first 30 µg dose, underscoring the power of BNT162 in providing early protection, said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. These achievements highlight the potential of mRNA as a new drug class. Our objective from the very beginning was to design and develop a vaccine that would generate rapid and potent protection against COVID-19 with a benign tolerability profile across all ages. We believe we have achieved this with our vaccine candidate BNT162b2 in all age groups studied so far and look forward to sharing further details with the regulatory authorities. I want to thank all the devoted women and men who contributed to this historically unprecedented achievement. We will continue to work with our partners and governments around the world to prepare for global distribution in 2020 and beyond.The Phase 3 clinical trial of BNT162b2 began on July 27 and has enrolled 43,661 participants to date, 41,135 of whom have received a second dose of the vaccine candidate as of November 13, 2020. Approximately 42% of global participants and 30% of U.S. participants have racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds, and 41% of global and 45% of U.S. participants are 56-85 years of age. A breakdown of the diversity of clinical trial participants can be found here from approximately 150 clinical trials sites in United States, Germany, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina. The trial will continue to collect efficacy and safety data in participants for an additional two years.Based on current projections, the companies expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021. Four of Pfizers facilities are part of the manufacturing and supply chain; St. Louis, MO; Andover, MA; and Kalamazoo, MI in the U.S.; and Puurs in Belgium. BioNTechs German sites will also be leveraged for global supply.Pfizer is confident in its vast experience, expertise and existing cold-chain infrastructure to distribute the vaccine around the world. The companies have developed specially designed, temperature-controlled thermal shippers utilizing dry ice to maintain temperature conditions of -70°C±10°C. They can be used be as temporary storage units for 15 days by refilling with dry ice. Each shipper contains a GPS-enabled thermal sensor to track the location and temperature of each vaccine shipment across their pre-set routes leveraging Pfizers broad distribution network.Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit the efficacy and safety data from the study for peer-review in a scientific journal once analysis of the data is completed.
This potentially is so groundbreaking. I am actually in awe of the people who've worked on the vaccines.Really need the world to focus on explaining things better and dispelling myths and conspiracy as a priority.
Great stuff, I think we might hear from Oxford too before the weekend.
Great news on Oxford, given the number of doses we have from Oxford for the UK it really is the one we need to be successful
Not just UK, they have deals all over the world, and massive production capacity. Up to 700m doses by end of 2020 and over 2bn by end of 2021.If that also were to prove reasonably effective and get approved, it would be a game changer.
Physically? Yes.But mentally this is tough for lots of people for lots of reasons. It isn't a competition of who its toughest for.Im lucky, I like staying in. Not everyone is so fortunate to be made the same way.
Nothing guaranteed but I read something on the Apple news app that said the Oxford vaccine isnt expected to have as high a degree on effectiveness as the Pfizer or Moderna one sadly, think it was expected to be about 70%.
Wouldn't be a shock if it was lower, the Phase 1/2 data did look stronger for some of the mRNA candidates.If it is significantly lower though I wonder if you end up with a segmented vaccination approach, mRNA vaccines for higher risk groups and AZ for the general population
