COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41440 on: Today at 09:33:26 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:58:47 PM
It will take time for the effects of lockdown to kick in (or not)......

The next couple of days should see it starts to work if its going to.

The numbers seem to have plateaued at least which is the first step to them coming down which is potentially a small positive.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41441 on: Today at 10:01:03 AM
Mentioned the Salford trial at testing within the community before, Jen Williams covers it in some detail here: https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/what-covid-19-moonshot-really-19298543

Some other points in it so far as replicating what's going on in Liverpool as well. Concerns over reliability of the testing when done by members of the public themselves vs health professionals doing it as well as other practical issues. Suggestion from government is that 10% of the population across 66 local authorities are tested and Greater Manchester is looking to take that to target on specific sectors. Question is whether it's worth the risk to cover care homes to allow visitors in that.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41442 on: Today at 10:02:23 AM
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:06:04 AM
Pfizer initially said transport at -70C but later said it can be stored for 5 days in a normal fridge which would allow surgeries to administer it.

Not sure what temperature these portable storage boxes are but must be lower temperature than a fridge if the vaccine can be stored for a few weeks. Maybe these are referring to the container lorries that will bring it in from Germany and Belgium assuming they dont get held up at ports post Brexit. Our new found Sovereign State could shoot us in the foot during its first few weeks.

Hope Im wrong as Im desperate for a vaccine as I dont want to be in and out of lockdown for years or until we get herd immunity. Im sure anyone who doesnt want this vaccine at the moment will change their tune once the penny drops that it isnt going away.

Boxes keep the vaccine at -70 using dry ice. They are supposed to be refillable without impacting the temperature of the products inside and are supposed to carry 2-5k doses in each.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41443 on: Today at 10:05:27 AM
Dido Harding in isolation after being pinged by her world class track and trace system.  Wont make much difference anyway as shes been in isolation since appearing in front of the select committee in September.
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41444 on: Today at 10:24:58 AM
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:38:03 AM
Your'e still sounding vague mate and the the use of ' it will take time ' and ' kick in ' ( or not .... ) it should ... and ' let's see if it works if it's going to ' .

Let's be honest here . You are just as clueless as the rest of us so stop pretending you know otherwise.


Theres a lag between measures being taken and the effect of them in every country that does them.  Usually two weeks.

What we dont know is whether the lockdown we currently have is going to be enough to bring cases lower, or to just stop them increasing anymore.

Uncertainty ... thats the world we live in
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41445 on: Today at 10:29:09 AM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:30:40 AM
I thought heart disease killed around 170k a year in the UK normally, so why are they predicting less than 100k this year?

I think that statistic is for heart and circulatory disease. So would include deaths from strokes, vascular dementia etc as well.

The IHME figure is for Ischemic Heart Disease only.

Sorry for confusion - that's at my end for simplifying what they originally had as a more specific description.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41446 on: Today at 10:59:39 AM
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:38:03 AM
Your'e still sounding vague mate and the the use of ' it will take time ' and ' kick in ' ( or not .... ) it should ... and ' let's see if it works if it's going to ' .

Let's be honest here . You are just as clueless as the rest of us so stop pretending you know otherwise.

He's not being "clueless". His predictions are grounded in science but you can't account for a number of variables (e.g. people not giving a fuck).
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41447 on: Today at 11:00:41 AM
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:59:39 AM
He's not being "clueless". His predictions are grounded in science but you can't account for a number of variables (e.g. people not giving a fuck).
Kesey is a free spirit.

This time where we cant be that must be bloody tough on him.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41448 on: Today at 11:01:49 AM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:05:27 AM
Dido Harding in isolation after being pinged by her world class track and trace system.  Wont make much difference anyway as shes been in isolation since appearing in front of the select committee in September.

A dad doing the school drop off yesterday said hed had a notification the night before to isolate. Then when he checked it it expired midnight that night (a whole two hours). So the person hed come into contact with just have been very late to update presumably?

Good news for him but not ideal that hed been walking around oblivious for pretty much two weeks.

Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41449 on: Today at 11:37:49 AM
Won't see the results of lockdown measures until the weekend or early next week according to the science briefing.  Public adherence is high though.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41450 on: Today at 11:48:56 AM
Pfizer vaccine 95% effective, 94% in the elderly.  Good news.
No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41451 on: Today at 11:51:20 AM
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 10:29:09 AM
I think that statistic is for heart and circulatory disease. So would include deaths from strokes, vascular dementia etc as well.

The IHME figure is for Ischemic Heart Disease only.

Sorry for confusion - that's at my end for simplifying what they originally had as a more specific description.

Thanks for clearing it up.
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41452 on: Today at 12:04:29 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:48:56 AM
Pfizer vaccine 95% effective, 94% in the elderly.  Good news.

Great news although the pressure is building more and more to get this out to everyone NOW!!!! No idea how they're going to do it
lobsterboy

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41453 on: Today at 12:10:15 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:05:27 AM
Dido Harding in isolation after being pinged by her world class track and trace system.  Wont make much difference anyway as shes been in isolation since appearing in front of the select committee in September.

Happily counting her money at home
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41454 on: Today at 12:12:56 PM
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:04:29 PM
Great news although the pressure is building more and more to get this out to everyone NOW!!!! No idea how they're going to do it

EVERYONE!!! Me first - I'm nearly elderly. And I've got a bunion so I should jump the queue as well.  ;D

Good news as that should have a real impact on hospitalisations and deaths.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41455 on: Today at 12:16:09 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:00:41 AM
Kesey is a free spirit.

This time where we cant be that must be bloody tough on him.

Damn sight tougher on front line NHS and healthcare staff who've had to deal with loss of colleagues - 46 year old consultant anaesthetist last week alone - and thousands of patients.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41456 on: Today at 12:43:52 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:48:56 AM
Pfizer vaccine 95% effective, 94% in the elderly.  Good news.

Full press release shown below

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-conclude-phase-3-study-covid-19-vaccine

Quote
PFIZER AND BIONTECH CONCLUDE PHASE 3 STUDY OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE, MEETING ALL PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS
Wednesday, November 18, 2020 - 06:59am
Primary efficacy analysis demonstrates BNT162b2 to be 95% effective against COVID-19 beginning 28 days after the first dose;170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were evaluated, with 162 observed in the placebo group versus 8 in the vaccine group
Efficacy was consistent across age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics; observed efficacy in adults over 65 years of age was over 94%
Safety data milestone required by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) has been achieved
Data demonstrate vaccine was well tolerated across all populations with over 43,000 participants enrolled; no serious safety concerns observed; the only Grade 3 adverse event greater than 2% in frequency was fatigue at 3.8% and headache at 2.0%
Companies plan to submit within days to the FDA for EUA and share data with other regulatory agencies around the globe
The companies expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021
Pfizer is confident in its vast experience, expertise and existing cold-chain infrastructure to distribute the vaccine around the world
NEW YORK & MAINZ, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that, after conducting the final efficacy analysis in their ongoing Phase 3 study, their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, met all of the studys primary efficacy endpoints. Analysis of the data indicates a vaccine efficacy rate of 95% (p<0.0001) in participants without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (first primary objective) and also in participants with and without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (second primary objective), in each case measured from 7 days after the second dose. The first primary objective analysis is based on 170 cases of COVID-19, as specified in the study protocol, of which 162 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo group versus 8 cases in the BNT162b2 group. Efficacy was consistent across age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics. The observed efficacy in adults over 65 years of age was over 94%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005595/en/

There were 10 severe cases of COVID-19 observed in the trial, with nine of the cases occurring in the placebo group and one in the BNT162b2 vaccinated group.

To date, the Data Monitoring Committee for the study has not reported any serious safety concerns related to the vaccine. A review of unblinded reactogenicity data from the final analysis which consisted of a randomized subset of at least 8,000 participants 18 years and older in the phase 2/3 study demonstrates that the vaccine was well tolerated, with most solicited adverse events resolving shortly after vaccination. The only Grade 3 (severe) solicited adverse events greater than or equal to 2% in frequency after the first or second dose was fatigue at 3.8% and headache at 2.0% following dose 2. Consistent with earlier shared results, older adults tended to report fewer and milder solicited adverse events following vaccination.

In addition, the companies announced that the safety milestone required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) has been achieved. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit a request within days to the FDA for an EUA based on the totality of safety and efficacy data collected to date, as well as manufacturing data relating to the quality and consistency of the vaccine. These data also will be submitted to other regulatory agencies around the world.

The study results mark an important step in this historic eight-month journey to bring forward a vaccine capable of helping to end this devastating pandemic. We continue to move at the speed of science to compile all the data collected thus far and share with regulators around the world, said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO. With hundreds of thousands of people around the globe infected every day, we urgently need to get a safe and effective vaccine to the world.

We are grateful that the first global trial to reach the final efficacy analysis mark indicates that a high rate of protection against COVID-19 can be achieved very fast after the first 30 µg dose, underscoring the power of BNT162 in providing early protection, said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. These achievements highlight the potential of mRNA as a new drug class. Our objective from the very beginning was to design and develop a vaccine that would generate rapid and potent protection against COVID-19 with a benign tolerability profile across all ages. We believe we have achieved this with our vaccine candidate BNT162b2 in all age groups studied so far and look forward to sharing further details with the regulatory authorities. I want to thank all the devoted women and men who contributed to this historically unprecedented achievement. We will continue to work with our partners and governments around the world to prepare for global distribution in 2020 and beyond.

The Phase 3 clinical trial of BNT162b2 began on July 27 and has enrolled 43,661 participants to date, 41,135 of whom have received a second dose of the vaccine candidate as of November 13, 2020. Approximately 42% of global participants and 30% of U.S. participants have racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds, and 41% of global and 45% of U.S. participants are 56-85 years of age. A breakdown of the diversity of clinical trial participants can be found here from approximately 150 clinical trials sites in United States, Germany, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina. The trial will continue to collect efficacy and safety data in participants for an additional two years.

Based on current projections, the companies expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021. Four of Pfizers facilities are part of the manufacturing and supply chain; St. Louis, MO; Andover, MA; and Kalamazoo, MI in the U.S.; and Puurs in Belgium. BioNTechs German sites will also be leveraged for global supply.

Pfizer is confident in its vast experience, expertise and existing cold-chain infrastructure to distribute the vaccine around the world. The companies have developed specially designed, temperature-controlled thermal shippers utilizing dry ice to maintain temperature conditions of -70°C±10°C. They can be used be as temporary storage units for 15 days by refilling with dry ice. Each shipper contains a GPS-enabled thermal sensor to track the location and temperature of each vaccine shipment across their pre-set routes leveraging Pfizers broad distribution network.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit the efficacy and safety data from the study for peer-review in a scientific journal once analysis of the data is completed.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41457 on: Today at 12:49:01 PM
This potentially is so groundbreaking. I am actually in awe of the people who've worked on the vaccines.

Really need the world to focus on explaining things better and dispelling myths and conspiracy as a priority.
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41458 on: Today at 12:50:51 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:16:09 PM
Damn sight tougher on front line NHS and healthcare staff who've had to deal with loss of colleagues - 46 year old consultant anaesthetist last week alone - and thousands of patients.
Physically? Yes.

But mentally this is tough for lots of people for lots of reasons. It isn't a competition of who its toughest for.

Im lucky, I like staying in.  Not everyone is so fortunate to be made the same way.
clinical

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41459 on: Today at 12:51:43 PM
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:49:01 PM
This potentially is so groundbreaking. I am actually in awe of the people who've worked on the vaccines.

Really need the world to focus on explaining things better and dispelling myths and conspiracy as a priority.

Pure anti vaxxers brains can't comprehend science.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41460 on: Today at 01:03:20 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:48:56 AM
Pfizer vaccine 95% effective, 94% in the elderly.  Good news.

Great stuff, I think we might hear from Oxford too before the weekend.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41461 on: Today at 01:07:44 PM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:03:20 PM
Great stuff, I think we might hear from Oxford too before the weekend.

Great news on Oxford, given the number of doses we have from Oxford for the UK it really is the one we need to be successful
Babel Time

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41462 on: Today at 01:12:19 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:07:44 PM
Great news on Oxford, given the number of doses we have from Oxford for the UK it really is the one we need to be successful

Not just UK, they have deals all over the world, and massive production capacity. Up to 700m doses by end of 2020 and over 2bn by end of 2021.

If that also were to prove reasonably effective and get approved, it would be a game changer.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41463 on: Today at 01:15:30 PM
162 cases in the placebo group vs 8 in the group who had the vaccine, you cant really argue with numbers like that, very impressive.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41464 on: Today at 01:15:54 PM
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 01:12:19 PM
Not just UK, they have deals all over the world, and massive production capacity. Up to 700m doses by end of 2020 and over 2bn by end of 2021.

If that also were to prove reasonably effective and get approved, it would be a game changer.


I think the 2020 number is likely to be way less than what was originally promised, I thougt I read somewthing recently where they were looking at something like 4m doses being available this year, although maybe I got the wrong end of the stick on that one.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41465 on: Today at 01:16:43 PM
https://twitter.com/mark_toshner/status/1328837111869566976?s=08

This is a good thread from someone who has actual knowledge on why they've been able to speed up the vaccine process

Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 12:50:51 PM
Physically? Yes.

But mentally this is tough for lots of people for lots of reasons. It isn't a competition of who its toughest for.

Im lucky, I like staying in.  Not everyone is so fortunate to be made the same way.



I've been saying this for a long, long time to people who try to downplay mental health issues because someone somewhere has it tougher than them. Everything someone goes through is personal to them, just because someone else is also having a tough time doesn't lessen another person's issues and they shouldn't be undermined.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41466 on: Today at 01:18:39 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:07:44 PM
Great news on Oxford, given the number of doses we have from Oxford for the UK it really is the one we need to be successful

Nothing guaranteed but I read something on the Apple news app that said the Oxford vaccine isnt expected to have as high a degree on effectiveness as the Pfizer or Moderna one sadly, think it was expected to be about 70%.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41467 on: Today at 01:21:16 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:18:39 PM
Nothing guaranteed but I read something on the Apple news app that said the Oxford vaccine isnt expected to have as high a degree on effectiveness as the Pfizer or Moderna one sadly, think it was expected to be about 70%.

Wouldn't be a shock if it was lower, the Phase 1/2 data did look stronger for some of the mRNA candidates.

If it is significantly lower though I wonder if you end up with a segmented vaccination approach, mRNA vaccines for higher risk groups and AZ for the general population
Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41468 on: Today at 01:21:26 PM
Looks like those behind the Zoe app are using their funding to try and answer some of the difficult questions. They've launched a free scheme for schools where parents can fill in symptoms on behalf of kids. Hope is that eventually they'll be able to get a better grasp on how schools and transmission are linked, and then that'll obviously help inform policy while we're waiting on other solutions or mitigations to this pandemic. So far they've got 450 schools, via their heads, to sign up but are talking about thousands being where they're hoping to get to.

https://covid.joinzoe.com/post/covid-school-communities
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources,
« Reply #41469 on: Today at 01:23:56 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:21:16 PM
Wouldn't be a shock if it was lower, the Phase 1/2 data did look stronger for some of the mRNA candidates.

If it is significantly lower though I wonder if you end up with a segmented vaccination approach, mRNA vaccines for higher risk groups and AZ for the general population

This would make sense so expect the government not to do it!
Online [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41470 on: Today at 01:28:46 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:18:39 PM
Nothing guaranteed but I read something on the Apple news app that said the Oxford vaccine isnt expected to have as high a degree on effectiveness as the Pfizer or Moderna one sadly, think it was expected to be about 70%.

But who would take a vaccine that is 70% effective if there is another available that is 90% effective?
