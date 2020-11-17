With hopefully a reduction in the deaths. At the current rate we are seeing 8000 a month deaths, the annual rate in a lower level flu season.



IHME are now releasing UK specific briefings which are well worth a read.If their model was to hold (at the moment it is looking a little pessimistic and I'd expect their estimates to reduce somewhat at next update) they are predicting the following numbers for cause of death in 2020Covid 97kHeart disease 93kStroke 51kCOPD 44kTracheal/Bronchal/Lung Cancers 43kLower respiratory infections 42k (does this include flu or is it just pneumonia?)Interestingly their predictions for the whole of Europe are (I guess driven by poor cardio-vascular health in Eastern Europe???)Heart Disease 2.3MStroke 1.2MCovid 0.7MMake of that what you will. To be honest I think we'll need to wait c.5 years to get a good idea of the overall excess deaths.[Edit - as an aside whilst we seem to be trending below their model, and did so during the first wave, the US looks like they are charging ahead of a model that is already predicting c.200k more deaths by the start of March)][Edit 2 - just to pre-empt the the argument that an infectious disease like Covid cannot be compared with heart disease/strokes/lung cancer etc - if you look at those 4 other conditions in the 'top 5' I'd argue that if there was the political and public will you could make really significant inroads into those numbers if tobacco was made a Class A drug and nicotine replacement therapy provided free of charge to current smokers (for disclosure's sake I'm one of those smokers)]