COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41400 on: Yesterday at 01:46:08 PM
Yet more evidence of Government incompetence encouraging spiv behaviour. And we only find out when the thieves fall out.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-54974373
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41401 on: Yesterday at 02:09:18 PM
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 10:02:27 AM
Sorry I was trying to say are there any long term effects to it

Generally speaking no new drug or treatment is assessed for "long term" effects.  No-one ever runs 20 year clinical trials to gather this information (or none that I've ever heard of). 

There will have been toxicology studies on the vaccine, and all it's components. I'm guessing many of the components will have been used in vaccines before and their side effects/adverse reactions are all well known, so they will have taken a lot of data from previous studies. The regulators know what they're doing, it's not the wild west of the late 60s anymore.  There really are an incredible number of hoops to jump through, even in the midst of a pandemic.

It's also not like a painkiller, or other treatment of a chronic disease where you'll be taking dose after dose over  a long period, and something can build up in your system  You'll be having a couple of jabs, maybe a couple of times a year for a couple of years or so.  The risk is relatively small.  You ingest all sorts of stuff over the course of your life you probably don't think anything of, nearly all of it worse, and much less sterile, than what a Dr will stick in you arm with a vaccine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41402 on: Yesterday at 04:06:28 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 02:09:18 PM
Generally speaking no new drug or treatment is assessed for "long term" effects.  No-one ever runs 20 year clinical trials to gather this information (or none that I've ever heard of). 

There will have been toxicology studies on the vaccine, and all it's components. I'm guessing many of the components will have been used in vaccines before and their side effects/adverse reactions are all well known, so they will have taken a lot of data from previous studies. The regulators know what they're doing, it's not the wild west of the late 60s anymore.  There really are an incredible number of hoops to jump through, even in the midst of a pandemic.

It's also not like a painkiller, or other treatment of a chronic disease where you'll be taking dose after dose over  a long period, and something can build up in your system  You'll be having a couple of jabs, maybe a couple of times a year for a couple of years or so.  The risk is relatively small.  You ingest all sorts of stuff over the course of your life you probably don't think anything of, nearly all of it worse, and much less sterile, than what a Dr will stick in you arm with a vaccine.

Just think of all the wood preservative the inhabitants of Goodison have ingested over the years and look at the effect on their brain function. :o
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41403 on: Yesterday at 04:34:57 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:17:24 AM
Gimme all the vaccines.


Yep. Think my answer to all the lunatics is,  I'll be having a vaccine please. You can die of this if you prefer.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41404 on: Yesterday at 05:20:11 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:06:28 PM
Just think of all the wood preservative the inhabitants of Goodison have ingested over the years and look at the effect on their brain function. :o

Say nothing about the amount of e's that are in people's food and people will consume without ever looking into the subject.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41405 on: Yesterday at 06:00:47 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:20:11 PM
Say nothing about the amount of e's that are in people's food and people will consume without ever looking into the subject.

I was wondering why I was dancing around the kitchen last night after my bowl of Frosties before bed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41406 on: Yesterday at 06:06:58 PM
Thai is good news...

Immunity may last decades..

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/17/health/coronavirus-immunity.html
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41407 on: Yesterday at 06:21:57 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:06:58 PM
Thai is good news...

Immunity may last decades..

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/17/health/coronavirus-immunity.html

I see the information hasn't been peer reviewed yet but it looks like a step in the right direction.

There seems to be some real prospects of good news for next spring and maybe crowds back at Anfield next season!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41408 on: Yesterday at 07:02:48 PM
Quote from: McrRed on Yesterday at 09:49:23 AM
The risk is that pharmaceutical companies lie. So we do not truly know what the risks are and therefore it is really difficult to make an informed decision.
I'd.love the vaccine to be a long term, efficacious remedy free of side-effects and make the developers lots of moolah. But at the moment we don't have the evidence. What we do have evidence for is that pfizer have lied in the past...




Very little in medicine is side effect free. Some of the most common medication around a causes some people side effects or maybe doesn't work for some individuals or both. It's about weighing up those risks vs benefits with absolutely any drug for any condition even the basic headache example cited earlier
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41409 on: Yesterday at 07:54:32 PM
Todays data late due to technical difficulties, it seems to happen every day now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41410 on: Yesterday at 08:05:44 PM
Today's UK numbers

Cases 20,051
Deaths 598

Cases by sample date



Deaths by day

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41411 on: Yesterday at 08:16:02 PM
Pretty much 600 deaths  :-\ :-\
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41412 on: Yesterday at 08:31:00 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:06:58 PM
Thai is good news...

Immunity may last decades..

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/17/health/coronavirus-immunity.html
Hopefully this is correct once further information is released on the vaccines.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41413 on: Yesterday at 08:34:51 PM
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41414 on: Yesterday at 08:36:45 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:16:02 PM
Pretty much 600 deaths  :-\ :-\
Trying to avoid such news but that's beyond sad.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41415 on: Yesterday at 08:37:20 PM
Tuesday catch up.... not that that makes it any easier to bear..
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41416 on: Yesterday at 08:42:44 PM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 04:34:57 PM

Yep. Think my answer to all the lunatics is,  I'll be having a vaccine please. You can die of this if you prefer.

Not sure why someone that decides not to have a vaccine is a lunatic to be honest but each to their own
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41417 on: Yesterday at 08:43:16 PM
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41418 on: Yesterday at 08:51:52 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:37:20 PM
Tuesday catch up.... not that that makes it any easier to bear..

Indeed

Tomorrow will be interesting on cases, in recent weeks Monday's sample date case numbers have been huge and those start coming through more significantly in the next couple of days, you would hope to start seeing a little lockdown impact on the numbers in those, although whether it will be enough impact to show through the noise of the usual variations is another matter
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41419 on: Yesterday at 08:56:39 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on November 16, 2020, 10:47:34 PM

Give it until Wednesday.  If theres no change then.... weve got a real problem

What's happening then ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41420 on: Yesterday at 08:57:54 PM
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 08:56:39 PM
What's happening then ?
Hopefully see the effects of lockdown, personally I reckon that's perhaps a day or two early but who knows.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41421 on: Yesterday at 08:58:47 PM
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 08:56:39 PM
What's happening then ?

It will take time for the effects of lockdown to kick in (or not)......

The next couple of days should see it starts to work if its going to.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41422 on: Yesterday at 09:09:43 PM
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41423 on: Yesterday at 09:18:56 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:57:54 PM
Hopefully see the effects of lockdown, personally I reckon that's perhaps a day or two early but who knows.

With hopefully a reduction in the deaths. At the current rate we are seeing 8000 a month deaths, the annual rate in a lower level flu season.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41424 on: Yesterday at 11:55:04 PM
Do I remember correctly that a few months ago BoJo changed the "died from covid" category so it brought the number of daily deaths right down?

I wonder how the deaths would stack up like for that. A grim thought.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41425 on: Today at 12:38:03 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:58:47 PM
It will take time for the effects of lockdown to kick in (or not)......

The next couple of days should see it starts to work if its going to.

Your'e still sounding vague mate and the the use of ' it will take time ' and ' kick in ' ( or not .... ) it should ... and ' let's see if it works if it's going to ' .

Let's be honest here . You are just as clueless as the rest of us so stop pretending you know otherwise.








Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41426 on: Today at 01:18:49 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:18:56 PM
With hopefully a reduction in the deaths. At the current rate we are seeing 8000 a month deaths, the annual rate in a lower level flu season.

IHME are now releasing UK specific briefings which are well worth a read.

http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates

If their model was to hold (at the moment it is looking a little pessimistic and I'd expect their estimates to reduce somewhat at next update) they are predicting the following numbers for cause of death in 2020

Covid 97k
Heart disease 93k
Stroke 51k
COPD 44k
Tracheal/Bronchal/Lung Cancers 43k
Lower respiratory infections 42k (does this include flu or is it just pneumonia?)

Interestingly their predictions for the whole of Europe are (I guess driven by poor cardio-vascular health in Eastern Europe???)
Heart Disease 2.3M
Stroke 1.2M
Covid 0.7M

Make of that what you will. To be honest I think we'll need to wait c.5 years to get a good idea of the overall excess deaths.   

[Edit - as an aside whilst we seem to be trending below their model, and did so during the first wave, the US looks like they are charging ahead of a model that is already predicting c.200k more deaths by the start of March)]

[Edit 2 - just to pre-empt the the argument that an infectious disease like Covid cannot be compared with heart disease/strokes/lung cancer etc - if you look at those 4 other conditions in the 'top 5' I'd argue that if there was the political and public will you could make really significant inroads into those numbers if tobacco was made a Class A drug and nicotine replacement therapy provided free of charge to current smokers (for disclosure's sake I'm one of those smokers)]
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41427 on: Today at 01:41:39 AM
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41428 on: Today at 01:49:35 AM
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41429 on: Today at 04:18:48 AM
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:49:35 AM
Good luck vaccinating a large population when the vaccine requires storage at -90c from factory to arm.

It doesnt. It can stay at higher temps than that for about 5 days cant it?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41430 on: Today at 07:51:49 AM
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 08:42:44 PM
Not sure why someone that decides not to have a vaccine is a lunatic to be honest but each to their own

I'm using lunatic lightly, because I assume those decisions are just down to stupidity and lack of education.

I actually think that anyone refusing a vaccine against a deadly infectious disease without good reason is a threat to all of humanity and shares guilt in the preventable death of millions.

But hey, each to their own and all that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41431 on: Today at 08:07:25 AM
I was reading an article this morning which said CPC based mouthwashes kills coronavirus within 30 seconds. Apparently tests have been done in a lab in Cardiff university.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41432 on: Today at 08:23:12 AM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:07:25 AM
I was reading an article this morning which said CPC based mouthwashes kills coronavirus within 30 seconds. Apparently tests have been done in a lab in Cardiff university.
Sky News had something about it yesterday.  Towards the end of the article it mentioned that The Venture Life Group provided information to the study and will fund the next stage of research.  The Venture Life Group makes Dentyl....

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41433 on: Today at 08:26:35 AM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:51:49 AM
I'm using lunatic lightly, because I assume those decisions are just down to stupidity and lack of education.

I actually think that anyone refusing a vaccine against a deadly infectious disease without good reason is a threat to all of humanity and shares guilt in the preventable death of millions.

But hey, each to their own and all that.

Definitely.

Official figures for deaths are over 70,000 in this country. Sharma was on GMB before and couldnt answer a single question. Absolute shite.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41434 on: Today at 08:30:40 AM
I thought heart disease killed around 170k a year in the UK normally, so why are they predicting less than 100k this year?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41435 on: Today at 08:31:53 AM
Quote from: Craig on Today at 04:18:48 AM
It doesnt. It can stay at higher temps than that for about 5 days cant it?
Pfizer have created portable storage boxes that can store the vaccine for 'a few weeks' outside of a specialised freezer (it also needs to be stored at -70 not -90).

The Ebola Vaccine needs to be stored at the same temperature and they managed to distribute that across the Democratic Of Congo which logistically is a much tougher ask.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41436 on: Today at 08:51:22 AM
South Australia invokes a 6 day lockdown after emergence of a small cluster in Adelaide area.
