With hopefully a reduction in the deaths. At the current rate we are seeing 8000 a month deaths, the annual rate in a lower level flu season.
IHME are now releasing UK specific briefings which are well worth a read.http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates
If their model was to hold (at the moment it is looking a little pessimistic and I'd expect their estimates to reduce somewhat at next update) they are predicting the following numbers for cause of death in 2020
Covid 97k
Heart disease 93k
Stroke 51k
COPD 44k
Tracheal/Bronchal/Lung Cancers 43k
Lower respiratory infections 42k (does this include flu or is it just pneumonia?)
Interestingly their predictions for the whole of Europe are (I guess driven by poor cardio-vascular health in Eastern Europe???)
Heart Disease 2.3M
Stroke 1.2M
Covid 0.7M
Make of that what you will. To be honest I think we'll need to wait c.5 years to get a good idea of the overall excess deaths.
[Edit - as an aside whilst we seem to be trending below their model, and did so during the first wave, the US looks like they are charging ahead of a model that is already predicting c.200k more deaths by the start of March)]
[Edit 2 - just to pre-empt the the argument that an infectious disease like Covid cannot be compared with heart disease/strokes/lung cancer etc - if you look at those 4 other conditions in the 'top 5' I'd argue that if there was the political and public will you could make really significant inroads into those numbers if tobacco was made a Class A drug and nicotine replacement therapy provided free of charge to current smokers (for disclosure's sake I'm one of those smokers)]