I'm sure you fully realise, but for anyone who doesn't, if you were take two vaccines, one with 95% efficacy, and the other with 90% efficacy, the chances of one or both working for you would 99.5%. But, I do not know if there any potential downsides with taking two or more vaccines to prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2. There some here who properly understand these things - maybe they will comment.



That assumes that there is no overlap between those that don't produce the desired response between the different vaccines. For many diseases where we have a number of treatments where a proportion don't respond to a treatment, it usually follows that the don't respond to the other drugs either. These are vaccines of course and not drugs so may not be similar.We'll know more when we see the actual data to answer some important questions. Why were those 5% or 10% not protected? Was it that the dose didn't elicit an antibody response or the response was lower? They will have the answers to those questions in the study. If they produced an antibody response just fine then does it point to a low proportion of people that vaccines just wont work for with this coronavirus.Agree that the press releases need to be followed up with the actual data. In fact, just don't bother with the press release until you are ready to release the data. I think this is why Oxford has gone quiet, the data will come out simultaneously to the press release I believe (though will probably leak a few days earlier by those with access).