Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1227618 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,132
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41240 on: Yesterday at 05:23:08 PM »
Christian charity hey? Imagine the fewm if it was an Islamic centre or mosque?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-54950497


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-54950773
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,136
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41241 on: Yesterday at 07:47:38 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 01:13:42 AM
I'm sorry, but that's way too simplistic an explanation for a complex situation. It might be true, that in some places there was put a bigger focus on keeping the economy going, but there are also many other factors that play a part like what I would call the mentality of the people or the exact location. People in some Asian countries seem to be more disciplined and also distanced than people in Europe for example. Look at mask-wearing. People from Asia were used to it even before this pandemic. Or look at how South Korea was going about using data to track and trace. You couldn't do that in Europe. Not when people aren't even prepared to download an app that is completely safe to use even according to privacy advocates. Same goes for location. Yes, Australia and New Zealand are islands just like the UK. However, they are more "isolated" than the UK and for them it's much easier to keep people out.

That said, I'm not denying that mistakes have been made in Europe. In some countries they were bigger, in some they were not so big. However, (and I can only talk about my personal experience where I live which is Austria) people need to take a long hard look at themselves and how they've behaved since the first lockdown, because the outcome of this depends on how every individual behaves. And the current outbreak is very much down to too many people being idiots and thinking this was all over when infection numbers were dropping...

dit: Or basically what buttersstotch said... ;)

But our clown car government actually gave itself time to implement effective track and trace.
The sense of all in it together was working well. People were staying home and trying to do the right thing. There were still dickheads but they were perceived as dickheads by the rest of the country.
There was an opportunity to put an effective app in place and get track and trace set up with local health authorities in the driving seat.
What happened was my little crony.
Government efforts were geared towards making millions available for their cronies in the private sector. DeLoitte in charge of PPE (cue the Turkish fiasco). The readily available app was scorned because Cummings had a mate who said he could knock one out and it would be world beating. Testing was a clusterfuck of incompetence and downright lies. SERCO was put in charge of Track and trace and it turned into a comedy sketch. 

Then the whole thing was blown apart by the tadpole headed twonk Cummings. His actions were a big fuck you plebs to the rest of us. Johnsons cowardice in dealing with that killed all consensus. He was in full on Santa mode only interested in giving us nice stuff so we had his have a BBQ but not til next week announcement, followed by get back to work or be fired, and the fiasco of Eat out.
Remember the Nandos chart? We were supposed to come out of lockdown when test track and trace was in place. As far as I can ascertain we still dont have an effective TT&T system.
Now we are discovering the theft of billions from the taxpayer, slipped into the pockets of the Crony party, much of it for sweet fuck all in return. Massive fraud and corruption in plain sight and the compliant media are writing about Johnsons current girlfriend (ignoring the fraud and corruption around his previous sexual liaison).
Bloody killers is too nice a description for these bastards.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41242 on: Yesterday at 08:01:04 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:39:55 PM
Today's UK numbers

24,962 cases
168 deaths

Cases by sample date




Hospital admissions seem to be accelerating again the last couple of days after looking like it was flattening out which is disappointing.

The reason for an acceleration isnt really highlighted by looking back over those infection numbers, so is likely to be a change in the demographic who are testing positive - older people basically.
Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,634
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41243 on: Yesterday at 08:03:47 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 08:01:04 PM
Hospital admissions seem to be accelerating again the last couple of days after looking like it was flattening out which is disappointing.

The reason for an acceleration isnt really highlighted by looking back over those infection numbers, so is likely to be a change in the demographic who are testing positive - older people basically.

2 positive cases in one of my year 8 classes. Only going to get worse with schools open.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41244 on: Yesterday at 08:06:54 PM »
Eldest granddaughter is self isolating after one of her class tested positive. 
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,701
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41245 on: Yesterday at 08:07:27 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:03:47 PM
2 positive cases in one of my year 8 classes. Only going to get worse with schools open.

2 is low compared to my gf's school. They've had loads tests positive - easily into the 30's from the ones she knows about but the school is not really telling staff so they've no real idea who is positive and who is isolating. Prob close to 10 teachers have too since Sept.
Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,327
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41246 on: Yesterday at 08:08:44 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:07:27 PM
2 is low compared to my gf's school. They've had loads tests positive - easily into the 30's from the ones she knows about but the school is not really telling staff so they've no real idea who is positive and who is isolating. Prob close to 10 teachers have too since Sept.
They arent telling anyone?  Fucking  crazy.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,701
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41247 on: Yesterday at 08:12:08 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:08:44 PM
They arent telling anyone?  Fucking  crazy.

Yep, it's ridiculous. They've even now changed the code used on the register as it was giving away which were off after testing positive and which were isolating - so that's hidden now which was the only way they knew before unless the student told them directly.

She's out of there at the end of the term thankfully, as I'm fed up losing my shit everytime she tells me the latest load of shite out of the heads mouth.
Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,761
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41248 on: Yesterday at 08:17:08 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 08:01:04 PM
Hospital admissions seem to be accelerating again the last couple of days after looking like it was flattening out which is disappointing.

The reason for an acceleration isnt really highlighted by looking back over those infection numbers, so is likely to be a change in the demographic who are testing positive - older people basically.

This one is England only rather than UK, so not completely comparable, but nothing too obvious in terms of higher risk groups increasing significantly faster than others recently.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:26:40 PM by filopastry »
Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,737
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41249 on: Yesterday at 08:18:33 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:12:08 PM
Yep, it's ridiculous. They've even now changed the code used on the register as it was giving away which were off after testing positive and which were isolating - so that's hidden now which was the only way they knew before unless the student told them directly.

She's out of there at the end of the term thankfully, as I'm fed up losing my shit everytime she tells me the latest load of shite out of the heads mouth.

Glad she's leaving but seems like something that should definitely be reported, or at the very least, I'm sure someone at the Guardian or somewhere (that's not a rag!) would want to know more? IIRC I've seen you post about the school a few times and it seems pretty worrying for staff safety and the community.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,750
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41250 on: Yesterday at 08:42:00 PM »
Boris self isolating again?
Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,649
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41251 on: Yesterday at 08:42:18 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:07:27 PM
2 is low compared to my gf's school. They've had loads tests positive - easily into the 30's from the ones she knows about but the school is not really telling staff so they've no real idea who is positive and who is isolating. Prob close to 10 teachers have too since Sept.

We've had 7 cases amongst students, no staff yet.

There's no doubt lots more students who have had it though or have it now and we wont know as there wont be any symptoms.

We've had 3 cases so far where a parent has sent their student in even though they themselves or their child was awaiting a test and all 3 of those cases came back as a positive. The third time this happened the dad was having a routine weekly check at work as I think he is a doctor so can sort of understand that one as you can't keep your child off school every week until the test is done. The other 2 has symptoms and for some reason sent their kid in while waiting for the test to come back...

Offline NCrawley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41252 on: Yesterday at 08:44:44 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:23:08 PM
Christian charity hey? Imagine the fewm if it was an Islamic centre or mosque?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-54950497


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-54950773


The 2nd one (The Mustard Seed) is literally down the road from me. Ridiculous
Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,649
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41253 on: Yesterday at 08:45:32 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:42:00 PM
Boris self isolating again?

Does that show that having had it once is meaningless after a few months? Worrying.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,701
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41254 on: Yesterday at 08:47:37 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:42:00 PM
Boris self isolating again?

Where is that coming from?
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,750
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41255 on: Yesterday at 08:50:39 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:45:32 PM
Does that show that having had it once is meaningless after a few months? Worrying.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:47:37 PM
Where is that coming from?
Sky news. He's been in contact with someone who has tested positive & asked to self isolate.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,701
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41256 on: Yesterday at 08:52:01 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:50:39 PM
Sky news. He's been in contact with someone who has tested positive & asked to self isolate.

Ah ok, so hugely unlikely hes not got it again but better safe to follow the rules than not.
Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,649
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41257 on: Yesterday at 08:55:46 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:52:01 PM
Ah ok, so hugely unlikely hes not got it again but better safe to follow the rules than not.

Wish I could self isolate after being in a room with multiple students who tested positive!
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,701
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41258 on: Yesterday at 08:57:39 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:55:46 PM
Wish I could self isolate after being in a room with multiple students who tested positive!

Indeed. Teachers are being fucked over royally with the rules in place.
Offline djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41259 on: Yesterday at 09:16:16 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 08:17:08 PM
This one is England only rather than UK, so not completely comparable, but nothing too obvious in terms of higher risk groups increasing significantly faster than others recently.



Yea nothing jumps out there that would explain it.
Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,327
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41260 on: Yesterday at 09:19:49 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:52:01 PM
Ah ok, so hugely unlikely hes not got it again but better safe to follow the rules than not.
Prof Ferguson was fired for going out after having contact even though hed had it...

Similar here.

He will be delighted to avoid the public
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,663
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41261 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 PM »
That dickhead BoJo had a breakfast meeting with that MP who tested positive. Why are they doing that?

He can fuck off if he thinks he is getting sympathy this time.
Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,835
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41262 on: Yesterday at 11:03:45 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:48:58 PM
That dickhead BoJo had a breakfast meeting with that MP who tested positive. Why are they doing that?

He can fuck off if he thinks he is getting sympathy this time.
because they are clueless c*nts, they made the rules up but again it clearly doesn't apply to everyone. Even though Cummings may be gone, his legacy very much remains
Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,951
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41263 on: Yesterday at 11:55:18 PM »
Good timing to be out of the public light for a couple of days though
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41264 on: Today at 12:16:51 AM »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 01:02:51 AM
There is no doubt the UK (England especially) handled the pandemic badly along with the majority of the world. Let's just hope when the next pandemic rolls around we will be far better equipped as we have the infastructure and experience in place.

Judging by the ongoing mistakes we seem to keep making, the worrying thing is that we won't have learnt anything from this one nor prepared for it happening again in the future.  >:(
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,701
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41265 on: Today at 12:23:03 AM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:16:51 AM
Judging by the ongoing mistakes we seem to keep making, the worrying thing is that we won't have learnt anything from this one nor prepared for it happening again in the future.  >:(

The worrying thing is that they werent mistakes at all...
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41266 on: Today at 12:26:46 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 04:11:27 PM
Nice to see the North West isn't classed as England

As opposed to all the other regions that were also listed separately you mean?  :o
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,701
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41267 on: Today at 12:29:10 AM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:26:46 AM
As opposed to all the other regions that were also listed separately you mean?  :o

I think the joke is that were listed with Wales, Scotland and NI at the bottom.
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41268 on: Today at 12:36:44 AM »
Given the poster, you might be giving him too much credit.  ;D
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,811
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41269 on: Today at 07:32:31 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:29:10 AM
I think the joke is that were listed with Wales, Scotland and NI at the bottom.

The title is "Cases falling outside England", and the NW is listed as cases falling.
Online stevo7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • Direct Action Now
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41270 on: Today at 07:43:26 AM »
Kay Burley lit crap this morning. Must of got lots in.
