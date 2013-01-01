I'm sorry, but that's way too simplistic an explanation for a complex situation. It might be true, that in some places there was put a bigger focus on keeping the economy going, but there are also many other factors that play a part like what I would call the mentality of the people or the exact location. People in some Asian countries seem to be more disciplined and also distanced than people in Europe for example. Look at mask-wearing. People from Asia were used to it even before this pandemic. Or look at how South Korea was going about using data to track and trace. You couldn't do that in Europe. Not when people aren't even prepared to download an app that is completely safe to use even according to privacy advocates. Same goes for location. Yes, Australia and New Zealand are islands just like the UK. However, they are more "isolated" than the UK and for them it's much easier to keep people out.



That said, I'm not denying that mistakes have been made in Europe. In some countries they were bigger, in some they were not so big. However, (and I can only talk about my personal experience where I live which is Austria) people need to take a long hard look at themselves and how they've behaved since the first lockdown, because the outcome of this depends on how every individual behaves. And the current outbreak is very much down to too many people being idiots and thinking this was all over when infection numbers were dropping...



dit: Or basically what buttersstotch said...



But our clown car government actually gave itself time to implement effective track and trace.The sense of all in it together was working well. People were staying home and trying to do the right thing. There were still dickheads but they were perceived as dickheads by the rest of the country.There was an opportunity to put an effective app in place and get track and trace set up with local health authorities in the driving seat.What happened was my little crony.Government efforts were geared towards making millions available for their cronies in the private sector. DeLoitte in charge of PPE (cue the Turkish fiasco). The readily available app was scorned because Cummings had a mate who said he could knock one out and it would be world beating. Testing was a clusterfuck of incompetence and downright lies. SERCO was put in charge of Track and trace and it turned into a comedy sketch.Then the whole thing was blown apart by the tadpole headed twonk Cummings. His actions were a big fuck you plebs to the rest of us. Johnsons cowardice in dealing with that killed all consensus. He was in full on Santa mode only interested in giving us nice stuff so we had his have a BBQ but not til next week announcement, followed by get back to work or be fired, and the fiasco of Eat out.Remember the Nandos chart? We were supposed to come out of lockdown when test track and trace was in place. As far as I can ascertain we still dont have an effective TT&T system.Now we are discovering the theft of billions from the taxpayer, slipped into the pockets of the Crony party, much of it for sweet fuck all in return. Massive fraud and corruption in plain sight and the compliant media are writing about Johnsons current girlfriend (ignoring the fraud and corruption around his previous sexual liaison).Bloody killers is too nice a description for these bastards.