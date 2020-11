If by that you are suggesting that Australia is advantaged by a low population density - no, not really - because most of the country is effectively unpopulated, with nearly everyone living around two sections of coast, with a few large population centres.



https://www.businessinsider.com.au/australia-population-density-fastest-growing-regions-2019-3



Their east coast (Melbourne to Cairns) is about 2,500 miles long though, in comparison to Edinburgh to the south coast being approx 400 ish miles.So whilst I agree most of their country is unpopulated, and they do have a couple of densely populated cities, it’s still spread over a very large area and their cities are a lot more spread out than the UK... for example many people travel between the likes of Liverpool and Manchester, or Leeds and Manchester on a daily basis, even Manchester and London daily, but this isn’t as likely in Australia due to the distance between a lot of their cities.In fact if you put the entire UK over that part of Australia you’d see just how huge it is (Australia) in comparison.