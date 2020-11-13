Whats happening now in Europe and North America is a complete illustration of neoliberalism. In countries that put people over economy - Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea et al, they went hard and fast and quashed the thing to a manageable level and are now opening up and able to control outbreaks through aggressive contact tracing.



Europe and the Americas are now looking at swamped healthcare systems that wont be able to suppress the death rate like they have been and were still at least 8-12 months away from a vaccine having any meaningful impact. Australia and New Zealand received intelligence cables in January about this thing and its danger, which means the UK and US did as well. The governments did nothing.



Its almost treasonous. Being an island, the UK was well placed to control this, full lockdown 6 weeks in March (3 virus life cycles) and the country would be in footy grounds and pubs and markets, with a recovering economy while the rest of the world burned.



Like Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea et are now.



I'm sorry, but that's way too simplistic an explanation for a complex situation. It might be true, that in some places there was put a bigger focus on keeping the economy going, but there are also many other factors that play a part like what I would call the mentality of the people or the exact location. People in some Asian countries seem to be more disciplined and also distanced than people in Europe for example. Look at mask-wearing. People from Asia were used to it even before this pandemic. Or look at how South Korea was going about using data to track and trace. You couldn't do that in Europe. Not when people aren't even prepared to download an app that is completely safe to use even according to privacy advocates. Same goes for location. Yes, Australia and New Zealand are islands just like the UK. However, they are more "isolated" than the UK and for them it's much easier to keep people out.That said, I'm not denying that mistakes have been made in Europe. In some countries they were bigger, in some they were not so big. However, (and I can only talk about my personal experience where I live which is Austria) people need to take a long hard look at themselves and how they've behaved since the first lockdown, because the outcome of this depends on how every individual behaves. And the current outbreak is very much down to too many people being idiots and thinking this was all over when infection numbers were dropping...dit: Or basically what buttersstotch said...