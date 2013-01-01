Even assuming national lockdown does work reasonably well in reducing cases, due to the lag we are still going to be looking at pretty horrible numbers of daily deaths when we reach 2nd December, might make it tough politically to relax things too much then.



A complete guess but wouldn't be shocked to see some regions coming out of lockdowin in a higher restriction tier than they went in.



Assuming we are looking at some release of restrictions over Christmas, I could certainly see the case for a short sharp national lockdown just after that and then trying to manage with regional restrictions from there (but these would have to be more aggressively applied than what we had in the autumn)