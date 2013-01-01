« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41160 on: Today at 11:19:47 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:16:14 AM
Senior Northern Tory, Sir Graham Brady was on the news up here with a pained voice saying we cant lock down again. When pressed by the presenter as to whether he was advocating a free for all, he waffled on about people using their common sense, but was adamant we cant lock down again.
Use their common sense?

This laissez faire attitude to public health ....would cause 100,000 deaths this winter
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41161 on: Today at 11:21:41 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 01:08:14 PM
The key question is what temperature does Bill Gates microchip within the vaccine need to be stored at?

Temperature doesn't matter, as long as the place where it's stored has Windows... ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41162 on: Today at 11:24:46 AM »
I'll be amazed if 'lockdown III' isn't in effect by the middle of January, it's just the way things are going to be until the vaccination program takes effect.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41163 on: Today at 11:26:46 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:24:46 AM
I'll be amazed if 'lockdown III' isn't in effect by the middle of January, it's just the way things are going to be until the vaccination program takes effect.
The better question (maybe) is, why wouldnt there be a third lockdown?.

Because, we know that what we had before lets cases increase.  And when youve got cases as high as we have, they increase very quickly.

So, common sense.... it doesnt work. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41164 on: Today at 11:30:48 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:16:14 AM
Senior Northern Tory, Sir Graham Brady was on the news up here with a pained voice saying we cant lock down again. When pressed by the presenter as to whether he was advocating a free for all, he waffled on about people using their common sense, but was adamant we cant lock down again.

One of the great myths of modern Britain.

By late January we'll be back to where we are now, at best.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41165 on: Today at 11:42:52 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:26:46 AM
The better question (maybe) is, why wouldnt there be a third lockdown?.

Because, we know that what we had before lets cases increase.  And when youve got cases as high as we have, they increase very quickly.

So, common sense.... it doesnt work. 

Yes the numbers are just too high. Current measures will bring it down a bit, we're seeing it in some places but community numbers still high. London for example is creeping slowly, even if doesn't produce number of cases projected by early December (no doubt the cranks will be all over that) the number will still be too high to allow opening up too much without risking a massive surge

I think a few short sharp lockdown between October and March was inevitable but as usual we acted too late. We're pretty fucked in all aspects I think for the next 4 months at least
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41166 on: Today at 11:53:36 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:30:48 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:16:14 AM
Senior Northern Tory, Sir Graham Brady was on the news up here with a pained voice saying we cant lock down again. When pressed by the presenter as to whether he was advocating a free for all, he waffled on about people using their common sense, but was adamant we cant lock down again.
One of the great myths of modern Britain.
Along with 'British ingenuity' and 'Dunkirk spirit'. Let's revisit this mid-January and see.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41167 on: Today at 12:21:44 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:42:52 AM
Yes the numbers are just too high. Current measures will bring it down a bit, we're seeing it in some places but community numbers still high. London for example is creeping slowly, even if doesn't produce number of cases projected by early December (no doubt the cranks will be all over that) the number will still be too high to allow opening up too much without risking a massive surge

I think a few short sharp lockdown between October and March was inevitable but as usual we acted too late. We're pretty fucked in all aspects I think for the next 4 months at least
Two weeks at the start of October.  Move half term.

Two weeks in January.  Two weeks over February half term. 

Make is hard, make it sharp but make it shorter.

Whats so galling is that we havent necessarily acted against the science, just way too slow time after  time.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41168 on: Today at 12:34:36 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:53:36 AM
One of the great myths of modern Britain.

Along with 'British ingenuity' and 'Dunkirk spirit'. Let's revisit this mid-January and see.

There have been a number of examples of British ingenuity such as computers and jet technology but we haven't the industrial capacity, management or skills to develop the original ideas.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41169 on: Today at 12:37:41 PM »
Has this been posted?

Covid: Children more likely to be infected in second wave
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54937486

Who saw that coming....  ::)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41170 on: Today at 12:48:46 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:34:36 PM
There have been a number of examples of British ingenuity such as computers and jet technology but we haven't the industrial capacity, management or skills to develop the original ideas.
Absolutely. It is more the UK's inability to follow through and capitalize on such discoveries, developments and ingenuity. And without that, it means very little to UK PLC (as Thatcher used call it).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41171 on: Today at 12:57:36 PM »
Even assuming national lockdown does work reasonably well in reducing cases, due to the lag we are still going to be looking at pretty horrible numbers of daily deaths when we reach 2nd December, might make it tough politically to relax things too much then.

A complete guess but wouldn't be shocked to see some regions coming out of lockdowin in a higher restriction tier than they went in.

Assuming we are looking at some release of restrictions over Christmas, I could certainly see the case for a short sharp national lockdown just after that and then trying to manage with regional restrictions from there (but these would have to be more aggressively applied than what we had in the autumn)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41172 on: Today at 01:00:27 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:53:36 AM
One of the great myths of modern Britain.

Along with 'British ingenuity' and 'Dunkirk spirit'. Let's revisit this mid-January and see.
Thats the thing.
He was droning on about how lockdowns dont work. He never put forward a single idea just local businesses yadayada. We know local businesses are suffering but the old gobshite never mentioned people dying as the reason for lockdown, just pushing a laissez faire policy as a disguise for herd immunity.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41173 on: Today at 01:11:21 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:34:56 PM
All the conspiracy theorists I know who believe covid is fake and that this is the government trying to control us are also the ones who smoke the most weed. Just a little observation I've made.

HAHA, now you've said that, that does ring bells with the people I know.  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41174 on: Today at 01:58:08 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:16:14 AM
Senior Northern Tory, Sir Graham Brady was on the news up here with a pained voice saying we cant lock down again. When pressed by the presenter as to whether he was advocating a free for all, he waffled on about people using their common sense, but was adamant we cant lock down again.
He completely ignores the fact that if, after this lockdown and over Christmas, the numbers in hospitals continues to increase as seems likely - our NHS staff will be overwhelmed again. We're already at two-thirds of the numbers in hospital as the first wave.........and this discounts the pressures that will come on bed availability that normally occur in winter. The man's a joke and if he had any common sense himself he'd realise that.........but, I suspect he does - it's just that he doesn't fucking care.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41175 on: Today at 02:00:54 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 01:58:08 PM
He completely ignores the fact that if, after this lockdown and over Christmas, the numbers in hospitals continues to increase as seems likely - our NHS staff will be overwhelmed again. We're already at two-thirds of the numbers in hospital as the first wave.........and this discounts the pressures that will come on bed availability that normally occur in winter. The man's a joke and if he had any common sense himself he'd realise that.........but, I suspect he does - it's just that he doesn't fucking care.

Do you remember early on all the self conratulations that went on when they'd announced they'd agreed a deal with private hospitals?

Well I'm sure Brady and his ilk have their beds waiting for them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41176 on: Today at 02:48:37 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:00:54 PM
Do you remember early on all the self conratulations that went on when they'd announced they'd agreed a deal with private hospitals?

Well I'm sure Brady and his ilk have their beds waiting for them.
Yeah, I'm sure you're right. It just makes my blood boil when I hear pricks like him come out with shit, when people are suffering with this pandemic and 70,000 have lost their lives. I just hope the people that voted for them remember all this shit in a few years and exactly how heartless and callous the Tories are.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41177 on: Today at 02:50:07 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:48:37 PM
Yeah, I'm sure you're right. It just makes my blood boil when I hear pricks like him come out with shit, when people are suffering with this pandemic and 70,000 have lost their lives. I just hope the people that voted for them remember all this shit in a few years and exactly how heartless and callous the Tories are.

Brady's in a safe Tory seat full of smug self righteous twats so he'll be with us for a while, unfortunately.
