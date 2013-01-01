« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1220664 times)

Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41120 on: Today at 04:07:00 PM »
UK numbers updated for today

Cases 27,301
Deaths 376

Cases by sample date



Deaths by date

Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41121 on: Today at 04:15:32 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:05:47 PM
Stopped looking at the news now as had too much of it. Is there a realistic end in sight to this now or is most of 2021 going to basically be watered down as well?

I imaging they'll vaccinate the very high risk groups within the first three months if the year. After that, we will all be told to get back to normal, because they'll tel us that the rest of the population shouldn't fare too badly even if they get ill. That will likely work throughout the summer, when rising temperatures, more outdoor activities, and people still careful from recent experience. Who knows what will happen next winter.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41122 on: Today at 04:17:02 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:15:32 PM
I imaging they'll vaccinate the very high risk groups within the first three months if the year. After that, we will all be told to get back to normal, because they'll tel us that the rest of the population shouldn't fare too badly even if they get ill. That will likely work throughout the summer, when rising temperatures, more outdoor activities, and people still careful from recent experience. Who knows what will happen next winter.

In terms of timing, the early line being leaked this week seemed to be that it may be feasible to get the over 65s vaccinated by Easter.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41123 on: Today at 05:08:10 PM »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 09:05:59 PM
Everyone who's carrying on as usual without taking stock of the guidelines or the situation we're in needs to watch this. Harrowing stuff. :(

I know - it's like some have completely forgotten what happened in April/May and 'clapping our heroes' in the NHS
Online Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41124 on: Today at 05:13:33 PM »
Jeez.....nearly 41,000 cases in Italy reported today !
Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41125 on: Today at 05:40:02 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:13:33 PM
Jeez.....nearly 41,000 cases in Italy reported today !

I'm not going to link to the Mail but they had some really grim footage from a hospital in Naples. If that is representative then it looks like the health system in areas of Southern Italy may have collapsed like it did in Lombardy.
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41126 on: Today at 07:00:25 PM »
Thought this was interesting from everyone going to testing in Liverpool.

Quote
The latest numbers show that since Friday, 54,987 Liverpool residents have come forward for the asymptomatic testing at the new facilities.

An additional 9,291 people from neighbouring areas have also been tested using the new quickfire Lateral Flow tests in the city.

Of this combined 64,278 people - 373 positive cases were identified.

292 of these people were Liverpool residents, with the others from surrounding areas.

The 373 positive cases are of people who were not displaying symptoms for covid-19 so would have been unlikely to come forward for a test before the mass pilot.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/new-mass-testing-results-more-19279105

About 1 in 200 of those who turned up for a test even without symptoms?
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41127 on: Today at 07:03:59 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:00:25 PM
Thought this was interesting from everyone going to testing in Liverpool.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/new-mass-testing-results-more-19279105

About 1 in 200 of those who turned up for a test even without symptoms?

What's the rate of false positives though? Probably more than 1 in 200.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41128 on: Today at 07:06:59 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:08:10 PM
I know - it's like some have completely forgotten what happened in April/May and 'clapping our heroes' in the NHS

The difference between the first lockdown and this one feels massive. I do my mum's shopping for her due to her age and underlying conditions. In the first lockdown there were queues half a mile long to get into Asda. Now they just let everyone in and don't seem to care about the numbers inside. Only Sainsbury's in Crosby were keeping tabs on customer numbers in the store.

It feels like attitudes are vastly different this time, despite the fact the numbers are looking grim once more. Apart from it being obvious that pubs and certain shops are shut, it pretty much feels like business as usual out there just now. I sort of feels like we are sleepwalking towards the edge of a cliff, yet no one is arsed anymore.
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41129 on: Today at 07:08:08 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:03:59 PM
What's the rate of false positives though? Probably more than 1 in 200.

Very few with that test? Believe it's more likely to return a false negative so numbers will be understated.

https://fullfact.org/health/lateral-flow-test/
