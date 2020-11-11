« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41080 on: Yesterday at 04:58:29 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:52:37 PM
The number of tests done doesn't seem to have jumped on the Govt. data, which you'd expect to see given there were 2hr queues since they started.

Have we had confirmation the Liverpool (non-symptom) tests are included in the daily data?
I think it's as Welshred says Craig........except that if any of the 'flow' tests are positive, I think they are urged to get a PCR test to confirm.....and those second tests are included in daily figures, if positive (I think ?)
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41081 on: Yesterday at 05:03:21 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 04:58:29 PM
I think it's as Welshred says Craig........except that if any of the 'flow' tests are positive, I think they are urged to get a PCR test to confirm.....and those second tests are included in daily figures, if positive (I think ?)

That would seem to make sense from a consistency point of view
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41082 on: Yesterday at 05:21:30 PM
Quite reasonable question put to Sharma there about potential disruption to vaccine distribution because of Brexit.  His response; a load of waffle about businesses need to be ready.

I dont know if he deliberately dodged the question or if he simply didnt understand the question.  Maybe a bit of both.

Edit: same question posed as per last question and again he gives a non-answer.  Sharma the useless.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41083 on: Yesterday at 05:28:51 PM
That latest answer from Sharma makes it sound like UK hasnt specifically purchaeed the Pfizer vaccine?  His response referred to securing vaccines across 6 different potential providers.  He specifically referred to the Oxford (Astra Zeneca) one.
Babel Time

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41084 on: Yesterday at 05:38:05 PM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:28:51 PM
That latest answer from Sharma makes it sound like UK hasnt specifically purchaeed the Pfizer vaccine?  His response referred to securing vaccines across 6 different potential providers.  He specifically referred to the Oxford (Astra Zeneca) one.

UK signed a deal with Pfizer in July (amongst others). I suspect the he is referring to the six potential providers as none have been approved as of yet.

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-announce-agreement-united-kingdom-30
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41085 on: Yesterday at 05:50:40 PM
and the media kinda shrug their shoulders and forget move onto another story, again no one held responsible
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41086 on: Yesterday at 05:51:56 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:48:59 PM
Can anyone remember the typical increases for subsequent days, is that the 9th nearly done now and thus marginally decreasing compared with the previous week or should we expect there to be enough lag for it to overtake it later on?

9th should be almost complete yea. You can roughly estimate where it might end up by adding the yellow blocks to the left of it to it's current total.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41087 on: Yesterday at 06:09:25 PM
Cant believe that on a day where cases are through the roof and where we have 500 people dieing a day that the media think its appropriate to lead with questions about Lee Cain.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41088 on: Yesterday at 06:37:21 PM
NI administration rivalling England for incompetence.  A day before their current measures expire they finally agree to extend current lockdown by a further week.  Nothing like a lack of notice for businesses.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41089 on: Yesterday at 06:39:01 PM
Sobering incease in hospitalisations, from the Beeb;

"As the number of daily cases jumped on Thursday, Prof Powis also warned of an increasing number of people needing hospital treatment for Covid-19.

He told the Downing Street briefing there were now more than 12,700 people in hospital with coronavirus in England - up from 3,827 a month ago."

Some casedemic, hey?
FlashGordon

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41090 on: Yesterday at 06:56:24 PM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:37:21 PM
NI administration rivalling England for incompetence.  A day before their current measures expire they finally agree to extend current lockdown by a further week.  Nothing like a lack of notice for businesses.

That's on the DUP if what I heard on the radio today is correct.
Liv4-3lee

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41091 on: Yesterday at 07:29:10 PM
]
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:37:21 PM
NI administration rivalling England for incompetence.  A day before their current measures expire they finally agree to extend current lockdown by a further week.  Nothing like a lack of notice for businesses.

Did I hear correctly that they were leaving fans in for the N. Ireland match?
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41092 on: Yesterday at 07:49:28 PM
Death numbers finally out.

563 deaths announced today.

lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41093 on: Yesterday at 08:57:16 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:39:01 PM
Sobering incease in hospitalisations, from the Beeb;

"As the number of daily cases jumped on Thursday, Prof Powis also warned of an increasing number of people needing hospital treatment for Covid-19.

He told the Downing Street briefing there were now more than 12,700 people in hospital with coronavirus in England - up from 3,827 a month ago."

Some casedemic, hey?

Ripple.
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41094 on: Yesterday at 08:58:32 PM
Its just cases....

Oh...


Its just young people


Oh

Were near here immunity

Oh...

These people arent all dying of covid.


Oh...
El Denzel Pepito

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41095 on: Yesterday at 09:01:40 PM
Haven't got the time to do the full post but here's where we're at healthcare-wise in comparison to the first wave.

14,921 patients in hospital as of now - highest since 24th April. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 19,849 patients in hospital. The lowest since the pandemic began was 733 patients.

1,765 admitted to hospital in last 24 hours - highest since 17th April. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,564 admitted in one day. The lowest since the pandemic began was 72 patients.

1,275 patients on ventilators - highest since 15th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,247 patients on ventilators. The lowest since the pandemic began was 60 patients.

And we're not even the thick of winter yet. Vaccines may be around the corner, but this is now. There are signs it isn't spreading as quickly as before, but that doesn't mean for much considering how high the cases remain (and today's figure...).

I think we'll edge upwards to a 'peak' in around 2-3 weeks, with a small plateau/dip for a few days before it starts peaking again as families start mixing.
El Denzel Pepito

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41096 on: Yesterday at 09:05:59 PM
Everyone who's carrying on as usual without taking stock of the guidelines or the situation we're in needs to watch this. Harrowing stuff. :(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8h3agUNXoGY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8h3agUNXoGY</a>
Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41097 on: Yesterday at 09:30:29 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:58:32 PM
Its just cases....

Oh...


Its just young people


Oh

Were near here immunity

Oh...

These people arent all dying of covid.


Oh...

No doubt in a few months time when a few more thousands have died and those who actually understand what's going on have been through the mill, these naysayers will rear their heads again and spread dangerous public health garbage
fowlermagic

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41098 on: Yesterday at 09:39:43 PM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:37:21 PM
NI administration rivalling England for incompetence.  A day before their current measures expire they finally agree to extend current lockdown by a further week.  Nothing like a lack of notice for businesses.

Its worse as during their lockdown their shops were still open. Like the three years where they had no functioning government they continue to bicker between each other. Considering how high the case numbers are in NI why was there even a discussion of opening as they need another month including shutting their shops to get the R rate down. Useless gits, all of them.
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41099 on: Yesterday at 10:05:08 PM
But Sweden
But Sweden
But Sweden


But....Sweden
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41100 on: Yesterday at 10:12:57 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:58:32 PM
It’s just cases....

Oh...


It’s just young people


Oh

We’re near here immunity

Oh...

These people aren’t all dying of covid.


Oh...

You know, I could live with people being ignorant or always believing in the best possible interpretation. It happens to all of us. But what annoys me is the insitance on their views and the complete ignorance in the face of facts and data.



That Sweden/US graph is pretty damning. I suppose Swedens will level of earlier, purely because they'll run out of people that could be infected, due to the difference in population size.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41101 on: Yesterday at 11:22:27 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 06:56:24 PM
That's on the DUP if what I heard on the radio today is correct.

Not surprising given the likes of Sammy Wilson et al.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41102 on: Today at 01:42:10 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:05:08 PM
But....Sweden

They switched to South Dakota for a while.




(Date marked is the last day of the Sturgis Motorcyle Rally, about 500,000 people gathering over a few days and anecdotally linked to the cases rising afterwards.)

South Dakota doctor on how his hospital have been able to create new beds in empty buildings but new staff is harder.

Quote
As you all know, South Dakota has seen a rise in cases over the last four to five weeks. And we are on that exponential curve. And what it has done is put a lot of strain on our capacity in the hospital. We planned for this in early March, when we were seeing those rising cases on the east side in New York City and the eastern part of the nation. And we were fortunate enough to have a new tower that we were building that had a whole fourth floor that was, you know, empty and had no infrastructure. And we built capacity. But what we're facing now is a shortage of staff to meet that demand.

https://www.npr.org/2020/11/11/933937197/south-dakota-doctor-on-how-his-hospital-is-strained-as-coronavirus-cases-surge

Governor of South Dakota, lauded by the fruitloop right here, just a month ago.

"The mainstream media told us that these steps had to be taken to slow the spread of the virus. Day after day and night after night, they insisted that every decision I was making was wrong, Noem said. That I was foolish to trust my people. And I was even sillier to respect the oaths I took. They told me I should shut my state down."

https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-pandemics-south-dakota-archive-kristi-noem-466ed6620d3fa4bf6c01dc146e4fc9c8
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41103 on: Today at 02:39:25 AM
South Dakota had over 2,000 new cases today with a positivity rate of 68.1%
didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41104 on: Today at 03:23:07 AM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:39:25 AM
South Dakota had over 2,000 new cases today with a positivity rate of 68.1%


Theres only 884k people in the state. Equivalent of roughly150k cases in a day in the UK . The Governor is a nut job who's staunchly anti-lockdown. She's a huge fan of Donny also.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41105 on: Today at 07:52:18 AM
Covid takes the ripper.  Yorkshire ripper has died with the virus, what a shame.
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41106 on: Today at 08:19:27 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:42:10 AM
They switched to South Dakota for a while.


We think we missed an opportunity in February/March with the forewarning of Italy but South Dakota have taken"missed opportunity" to another level there!

Just from that graph they seem to have avoided any meaningful infection in the first March/April wave - an absolute gift!  Like the rest of the northern hemisphere they had relatively low-level infection rates throughout the summer.  With porous borders they realistically couldn't have eradicated the virus to the extent New Zealand and Australia have but it sounds like they have actively invited that Autumn spike on themselves.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41107 on: Today at 08:28:56 AM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:52:18 AM
Covid takes the ripper.  Yorkshire ripper has died with the virus, what a shame.

He's been on death's door for around eighteen months to be fair, I've had him in our office's 'Death Pool' for at least a year, fucker waited until we're all working from home to shuffle off this mortal coil.
