The specifics of that 90% efficacy will be important, as in what does it mean exactly - it's a bit vague until we see the actual data. That's what the regulators will want to see, along with the safety data.



Indeed, and specifically are people just not getting sick once vaccinated or do they carry the virus (and shed it) but not actually develop severe symptoms.As another post said, you get different responses based on age and the majority of vaccination trials include young fit people as their test subjects - if we have a high response in young people but a limited one the scientific play would be to vaccinated younger people, however the Tories will be under political pressure to vaccinate the old first.Secondly we're seeing from the AstraZeneca trial how they're using live virus doses (low, medium and high) and are running challenge trials on young and healthy people - ethnically speaking now that a vaccine has been produced they should be able to continue these trials to develop a vaccine which stops you from becoming sick at all versus just improving your response to illness.