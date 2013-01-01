« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 04:32:59 PM
Today's UK numbers.

23,287 cases
355 deaths

Cases by sample date



Deaths by date

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 04:51:43 PM
Cases definitely look to have plateaued don't they?

If the CFR stays about the same as it is at the moment we are looking at deaths peaking at about 450 in 2-3 weeks time? Although it looks to me it might end up a bit higher than that (500-600?).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 07:33:22 PM
Are gyms open?  ??? ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 07:54:32 PM
Not been in this thread the past few days, and I suspect anything Liverpool related will be somewhat scattered about and difficult to find.  I have a few questions if anybody can help?

Is it a dead cert that Liverpool will remain in Tier 3 when lockdown has finished?  Specifically, what kind of travel restrictions might still be in place?

Is lockdown likely to end in December, or is there a chance it might be extended?

Cases seem to be levelling off, so I'm hoping for a bit of positivity, although I'm fully aware the government is making things up as it goes along. :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 09:47:59 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:54:32 PM
Not been in this thread the past few days, and I suspect anything Liverpool related will be somewhat scattered about and difficult to find.  I have a few questions if anybody can help?

Is it a dead cert that Liverpool will remain in Tier 3 when lockdown has finished?  Specifically, what kind of travel restrictions might still be in place?

Is lockdown likely to end in December, or is there a chance it might be extended?

Cases seem to be levelling off, so I'm hoping for a bit of positivity, although I'm fully aware the government is making things up as it goes along. :)

I think all any of us can give you at this point is the 'government line' which is that the lockdown regulations are time-limited to the 2nd December at which point the default position is that we return to the previous local measures under the tiers system.

I think anything other than that is speculating about where we will be at in a 2-3 weeks (both nationally and in local terms).

If you want my own speculation it would be that they extend things nationally for another couple of weeks and then loosen things up for the Christmas period (maybe with the pubs/restaurants staying shut and a 'stay at home for Xmas' message).

There will be uproar if they don't let people see their family for Christmas. To be honest I think it isn't just a matter of political expediency but also a valid need to retain the goodwill of the public if they need to reimpose restrictions in the new year.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 10:15:52 PM
So I thought during lockdown, I'd take the opportunity to see if I could get some of my health problems checked. I've had a persistent cough for a number of months and its getting worse, so I had a telephone consultation with the GP yesterday. He thought it might be a long term symptom of covid, which was interesting as when I was talking to him, I reckon I've had it for twelve months.

Anyway he's sending me for a covid anti body test as he doesn't believe I have it now but may have had it, plus an x-ray and some drugs. I don't reckon its covid related but I am worried as it scares me not being able to breath sometimes, probably should have gone for help sooner, but you know what its like when you are busy plus its been difficult to get help this year.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 10:20:38 PM
Hopefully they'll figure out root cause quickly for you Yosser and put your mind at ease that it's being sorted. Know what you mean about putting things off. I get bare grief for not sorting stuff out with doctor quickly enough.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 12:51:27 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:54:32 PM
Not been in this thread the past few days, and I suspect anything Liverpool related will be somewhat scattered about and difficult to find.  I have a few questions if anybody can help?

Is it a dead cert that Liverpool will remain in Tier 3 when lockdown has finished?  Specifically, what kind of travel restrictions might still be in place?

Is lockdown likely to end in December, or is there a chance it might be extended?

Cases seem to be levelling off, so I'm hoping for a bit of positivity, although I'm fully aware the government is making things up as it goes along. :)

As above, no real answers to those questions yet.

I do think all regions will go back into the tier system at the end of this lockdown, it would be a waste of effort if they didn't. We kind of made that mistake after the first lockdown with not every region at the same point when we came out.

I'm still hoping they clearly define movement between the tiers sooner rather than later, we really need to know what guides what tier a region is in before the imminent end of this lockdown. It needs to be clear how you can go down through the tiers just as much as how you go up through the tiers.

I'm pretty confident Liverpool will exit this lockdown in better shape than almost all other regions of the UK. By that I mean it may still have higher numbers for whatever metrics they choose to define the tier system (and so perhaps it will go into tier 3), but those numbers will be coming down for Liverpool consistently when this lockdown ends. Liverpool region may have more people still in hospital compared to elsewhere by the time lockdown ends but its looking very likely that all other metrics will have been decreasing for longer than elsewhere as well. This mass testing underway if it has the desired effect will accelerate that decrease too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 07:20:04 AM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:15:52 PM
So I thought during lockdown, I'd take the opportunity to see if I could get some of my health problems checked. I've had a persistent cough for a number of months and its getting worse, so I had a telephone consultation with the GP yesterday. He thought it might be a long term symptom of covid, which was interesting as when I was talking to him, I reckon I've had it for twelve months.

Anyway he's sending me for a covid anti body test as he doesn't believe I have it now but may have had it, plus an x-ray and some drugs. I don't reckon its covid related but I am worried as it scares me not being able to breath sometimes, probably should have gone for help sooner, but you know what its like when you are busy plus its been difficult to get help this year.

I was suspected of having Covid back in March, when they were only testing you if you were on your deathbed due to lack of tests. I've had the exact same thing since then. Tends to play up more in the mornings as the Dr reckons some I've also developed  mild Catarrh from it too, which sits in my throat and lungs at night. It's also made me susceptible to everyday colds too. Despite lockdown 1 and now 2, WFH most of the time and keeping up the sanitizer and hand washing routine, I'm coming down with full blocked nose type colds too. Its annoying as fuck.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 08:27:37 AM
I live in Anfield and this seems like a much different lock down than the previous one. Lots of independent (non essential) shops are open, even trading from the pavement from outside their shops.

Loads of lads doing building work on houses, garages open and the traffic seemed pretty normal too.

I know the schools are open so that makes a big difference from last time but other than the Tier 3 restrictions imposed on us, I can see little difference we have gone that one step further.

As for the police enforcing the new measures, maybe they have given this area a miss!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 08:59:22 AM
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 08:27:37 AM
I live in Anfield and this seems like a much different lock down than the previous one. Lots of independent (non essential) shops are open, even trading from the pavement from outside their shops.

Loads of lads doing building work on houses, garages open and the traffic seemed pretty normal too.

I know the schools are open so that makes a big difference from last time but other than the Tier 3 restrictions imposed on us, I can see little difference we have gone that one step further.

As for the police enforcing the new measures, maybe they have given this area a miss!

The guidance says work from home if you can, if not carry on working.    So thats what tradesmen are doing.    I certainly am as im a window cleaner.    Outside all day so as safe as anyone.   

In the end people have to make a living,   The self employed grant is not for weeks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 09:09:46 AM
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 09:47:59 PM
I think all any of us can give you at this point is the 'government line' which is that the lockdown regulations are time-limited to the 2nd December at which point the default position is that we return to the previous local measures under the tiers system.

I think anything other than that is speculating about where we will be at in a 2-3 weeks (both nationally and in local terms).

If you want my own speculation it would be that they extend things nationally for another couple of weeks and then loosen things up for the Christmas period (maybe with the pubs/restaurants staying shut and a 'stay at home for Xmas' message).

There will be uproar if they don't let people see their family for Christmas. To be honest I think it isn't just a matter of political expediency but also a valid need to retain the goodwill of the public if they need to reimpose restrictions in the new year.

Thanks. Surely if they maintain lockdown to mid December they'll only cause a Christmas surge that undoes the lockdown as people go to see family? But I guess nothing the government does makes sense.

I'm desperate to book Christmas away after a shitty year. Nothing fancy, just four or five days in Wales close to some friends, where I can let a hotel worry about Christmas dinner. I'd hoped to get a good deal, but there's too much uncertainty to plan anything. 😕  Hotels wont have time to sort anything if they can only reopen two weeks before Christmas.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 09:12:07 AM
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 07:20:04 AM
I was suspected of having Covid back in March, when they were only testing you if you were on your deathbed due to lack of tests. I've had the exact same thing since then. Tends to play up more in the mornings as the Dr reckons some I've also developed  mild Catarrh from it too, which sits in my throat and lungs at night. It's also made me susceptible to everyday colds too. Despite lockdown 1 and now 2, WFH most of the time and keeping up the sanitizer and hand washing routine, I'm coming down with full blocked nose type colds too. Its annoying as fuck.

That's very interesting, as it sort of mirrors my own situation - suspect I had it in late March (full-on anosmia, fatigue, headache), but no test available. Now wake up every morning clogged up with catarrh in throat and lungs, which subsides once I'm up and about. My usual attitude is just to get on with life, but wonder if I should ask a doctor ( although not sure if just a phone call will achieve much).

As you say, more annoying than critical, but it's going to be a long winter if it persists.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 09:14:26 AM
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 08:27:37 AM
I live in Anfield and this seems like a much different lock down than the previous one. Lots of independent (non essential) shops are open, even trading from the pavement from outside their shops.

I live down south now and it's the same here. Feels like a normal week so far.
