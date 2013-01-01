Not been in this thread the past few days, and I suspect anything Liverpool related will be somewhat scattered about and difficult to find. I have a few questions if anybody can help?



Is it a dead cert that Liverpool will remain in Tier 3 when lockdown has finished? Specifically, what kind of travel restrictions might still be in place?



Is lockdown likely to end in December, or is there a chance it might be extended?



Cases seem to be levelling off, so I'm hoping for a bit of positivity, although I'm fully aware the government is making things up as it goes along.



As above, no real answers to those questions yet.I do think all regions will go back into the tier system at the end of this lockdown, it would be a waste of effort if they didn't. We kind of made that mistake after the first lockdown with not every region at the same point when we came out.I'm still hoping they clearly define movement between the tiers sooner rather than later, we really need to know what guides what tier a region is in before the imminent end of this lockdown. It needs to be clear how you can go down through the tiers just as much as how you go up through the tiers.I'm pretty confident Liverpool will exit this lockdown in better shape than almost all other regions of the UK. By that I mean it may still have higher numbers for whatever metrics they choose to define the tier system (and so perhaps it will go into tier 3), but those numbers will be coming down for Liverpool consistently when this lockdown ends. Liverpool region may have more people still in hospital compared to elsewhere by the time lockdown ends but its looking very likely that all other metrics will have been decreasing for longer than elsewhere as well. This mass testing underway if it has the desired effect will accelerate that decrease too.