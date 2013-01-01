Need to find it again, but read an article that much of the current covid strain in the UK can be traced back to Spain in the summer



What was travel like in Asia - they aren't adverse to a bit of travel either.



Guardian article last week I thinkWell most places I've seen have had the 14 day quarantine for arrivals for a long time. We introduced it very late. I include Europe in general for that. There's also been no restrictions on terms of having a negative covid test on arrival, no testing at the airport until recently and absolutely no restrictions on what happened on arrival. You could have covid, land at Heathrow and jump on a rush hour train into Central London.Don't forget we had case numbers sometime in July similar to the state of Victoria in Australia. We celebrated that and had our prime minister mocking other ministers for raising concerns. We had the eat out scheme and people were encouraged to go on holiday. Lots felt it was some kind of restriction of liberty if it was suggested they shouldn't go abroad. At the same time places like Victoria and countries line South Korea worried about those numbers and went harder. Have to see what happens in say 2-5 years both in terms of deaths and economy but one approach is looking much better than the other, at the momentIn one sense I sympathise with SAGE who raised the notion of "lockdown fatigue" back in March. But ultimately the earlier you do it, if you're going to do it, the better for both health and economy