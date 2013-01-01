« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40640 on: Today at 07:14:07 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:50:59 PM
So mass testing is coming to Liverpool but what is the actual plan? Testing is 'optional' so who is to be targetted for testing? Until people get paid to isolate, unfortunately I think we are wasting our time with these grand plans. There will be a lot of people who have no symptoms or even mild symptoms who will not come forward if they have a big mortgage and a family to support. So when they say that they will be able to test everyone in Liverpool within a couple of weeks, will they know if they've missed anyone? 


They said they will offer everyone in Liverpool a test, not actually test everyone. If someone doesn't take up the offer, it's not a problem.

Also there is a list of priority groups (see the echo), health care, universities, key workers, schools etc
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40641 on: Today at 07:15:35 PM
So when there's mass testing in Liverpool the 'R' number will inevitably go up. Come December 2nd will this inflated R number be part of the criteria used to evaluate what tier Liverpool should be in come December 3rd ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40642 on: Today at 07:18:02 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:15:35 PM
So when there's mass testing in Liverpool the 'R' number will inevitably go up. Come December 2nd will this inflated R number be part of the criteria used to evaluate what tier Liverpool should be in come December 3rd ?

This was the point I made yesterday. Who knows, but we'll likely have comfortably the highest R rate in the country throughout this month due to the scale of the testing, after a dip in recent weeks. Combine that with the dire hospital situation here and I don't see many restrictions lifted on December 3rd.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40643 on: Today at 07:18:15 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:15:35 PM
So when there's mass testing in Liverpool the 'R' number will inevitably go up. Come December 2nd will this inflated R number be part of the criteria used to evaluate what tier Liverpool should be in come December 3rd ?

Well if it is high then wont that be a good thing to stay locked down? Rather than not know, open up, and it spread again?

Also, I imagine hospital admissions and % of free beds will likely note be used.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40644 on: Today at 07:21:02 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:18:15 PM
Well if it is high then wont that be a good thing to stay locked down? Rather than not know, open up, and it spread again?

Also, I imagine hospital admissions and % of free beds will likely note be used.

It will if it's needed, but businesses and workers will need compensating.

It puts us in a position though where we could be faced with tougher restrictions than other cities who are worse off because of the scale of the testing.

The hospitals are in for a long winter here though given winter is always a struggle anyway and they've already been battered through autumn. We need to hope for very low flu rates, but it's been a nightmare accessing vaccines which won't help. Ultimately people need to stop mixing as much as possible, that's the bottom line.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40645 on: Today at 07:21:28 PM
Quote from: Craig on Today at 07:18:15 PM
Well if it is high then wont that be a good thing to stay locked down? Rather than not know, open up, and it spread again?

Also, I imagine hospital admissions and % of free beds will likely note be used.
Of course it would be, but another city that hasn't had mass testing could, and probably would, have a comparable R number but be on a lower tier.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40646 on: Today at 07:22:53 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:21:02 PM
It will if it's needed, but businesses and workers will need compensating.

It puts us in a position though where we could be faced with tougher restrictions than other cities who are worse off because of the scale of the testing.

Well if R rate is high it will be needed, so its a none point really.

As for tougher restrictions, as long as its right for us (which if tests show a high R it will be) then the worry is more why arent they rather than why are we.

Agreed about the compensation, that goes for any city.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40647 on: Today at 07:23:48 PM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:14:07 PM

They said they will offer everyone in Liverpool a test, not actually test everyone. If someone doesn't take up the offer, it's not a problem.

Also there is a list of priority groups (see the echo), health care, universities, key workers, schools etc

The headline that is being quoted is the capacity to test everyone, usual bs hyperbole. I think that people not taking up the offer is a problem, pay people to isolate then everyone would come forward and get tested, then we'd get some real metrics as to the scale of the problem.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40648 on: Today at 07:24:12 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:21:28 PM
Of course it would be, but another city that hasn't had mass testing could, and probably would, have a comparable R number but be on a lower tier.

As I just said above, in that case its a question of why arent they rather than why are we.

It would still be good for Liverpool. It would mean we are applying the right measures rather than being out of lockdown when we need to be in one. Or alternatively out of lockdown rather than in one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40649 on: Today at 07:27:31 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:22:53 PM
Well if R rate is high it will be needed, so its a none point really.

As for tougher restrictions, as long as its right for us (which if tests show a high R it will be) then the worry is more why arent they rather than why are we.

Agreed about the compensation, that goes for any city.

It's more about how others react. A lot of people here were put out that we were the only city put into tier 3 originally and things like that don't help with compliance.

Tier 3 measures were a total joke anyway, but the key is getting high compliance and people not mixing with others any more than they need to, wearing masks, distancing etc. You get people who carry on doing what they want to 'stick it to the Tories'.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40650 on: Today at 07:33:14 PM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:07:33 PM
Need to find it again, but read an article that much of the current covid strain in the UK can be traced back to Spain in the summer

Guardian article last week I think

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:08:13 PM
What was travel like in Asia - they aren't adverse to a bit of travel either.

Well most places I've seen have had the 14 day quarantine for arrivals for a long time. We introduced it very late. I include Europe in general for that. There's also been no restrictions on terms of having a negative covid test on arrival, no testing at the airport until recently and absolutely no restrictions on what happened on arrival. You could have covid, land at Heathrow and jump on a rush hour train into Central London.

Don't forget we had case numbers sometime in July similar to the state of Victoria in Australia. We celebrated that and had our prime minister mocking other ministers for raising concerns. We had the eat out scheme and people were encouraged to go on holiday. Lots felt it was some kind of restriction of liberty if it was suggested they shouldn't go abroad. At the same time places like Victoria and countries line South Korea worried about those numbers and went harder. Have to see what happens in say 2-5 years both in terms of deaths and economy but one approach is looking much better than the other, at the moment

In one sense I sympathise with SAGE who raised the notion of "lockdown fatigue" back in March. But ultimately the earlier you do it, if you're going to do it, the better for both health and economy
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40651 on: Today at 07:34:27 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:27:31 PM
It's more about how others react. A lot of people here were put out that we were the only city put into tier 3 originally and things like that don't help with compliance.

Most I spoke to Got why were the first in. Hospital numbers were horrendous.

The funding was the main issue. 

Quote
Tier 3 measures were a total joke anyway, but the key is getting high compliance and people not mixing with others any more than they need to, wearing masks, distancing etc. You get people who carry on doing what they want to 'stick it to the Tories'.

Must be easier to get compliance based on huge amounts of city wide testing as opposed to less testing. No?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40652 on: Today at 07:44:00 PM
Sweden bringing in more measures after a spike in cases...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-54797112
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40653 on: Today at 07:46:31 PM
Limited to 8 per table  :o
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40654 on: Today at 07:50:07 PM
20,018 new cases and 397 deaths today.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40655 on: Today at 07:52:29 PM
20,018 cases 397 deaths.... urggggh... awful

Tuesday catch up, I know, but 35% increase over the last week
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40656 on: Today at 07:54:15 PM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:14:07 PM

They said they will offer everyone in Liverpool a test, not actually test everyone. If someone doesn't take up the offer, it's not a problem.

Also there is a list of priority groups (see the echo), health care, universities, key workers, schools etc

Surely this will cause a lot of problems in certain jobs that are going in. Schools for example. What if every student decides to get a test and every staff member and a school ends up with loads of positive  tests? How does it still operate? Same goes for supermarket staff for example.
