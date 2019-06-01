Prof Carl Heneghan from University of Oxford @carlheneghan tweeted yesterday that cases in Liverpool have almost halved since the October 7th peak.



Its an argument straight out of the well deaths arent increasing playbook from a month or so ago.Cases rose rapidly because it spread like wildfire between the student / young adult population. They made up the vast majority of those testing positive at that peak (and is why deaths took longer to follow an increase in case numbers as they generally dont die from it).So it was inevitable when it got into the wider community that case numbers would drop. People dont live and mix like students / young adults do for the most part, so the spread is slower.However the wider community is made up of older and more vulnerable people who are more likely to die, or suffer enough to require hospital care, from it. Which is why if he took a simple look at these numbers rather than just cases hed have seen exactly what he was missing.But then again, he knew that.