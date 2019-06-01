« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1011 1012 1013 1014 1015 [1016]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1189030 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40600 on: Today at 01:02:28 PM »
They need to set up a drive through,safest way to test people & it would take the strain off other places that could deal with people without a car.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,022
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40601 on: Today at 01:32:18 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:42:50 AM
Is that like what you get after the Nazi Chopper?
showing your age?
The grifter was the smaller pre- chopper .😄
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,957
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40602 on: Today at 02:02:46 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:26:24 AM
In his tweet he says "Am I missing something? Liverpool cases down by nearly a half from the 7 Oct peak"

The daft c*nt.

Yeah he's missing something. Considering his background is healthcare and not public health - and he's spent all summer whipping up the case-edemic ignorants and saying positive cases aren't a good measure - it's quite contradictory for him to cite cases. Anything to find a way to spin a yarn that suits his usual paid-for pro right wing libertarian angle but ignore healthcare statistics.

He can look at hospitalisations and those requiring ventilation beds here https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/healthcare?areaType=nhsregion&areaName=North%20West - if he genuinely wanted to get a handle on the situation in Liverpool.

The guy is an embarrassment to Oxford uni and is really tarnishing the field of evidence based medicine (making it seem like his peers also don't understand epidemiology, or how to appraise public health evidence) - pretty shocking the easy ride Henegan gets from his peers, aside from the twitter replies pointing out his ignorance/spun lies

What do you expect from an organisation (CEBM) supported by that arch Tory David Willets?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,463
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40603 on: Today at 03:06:50 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:02:28 PM
They need to set up a drive through,safest way to test people & it would take the strain off other places that could deal with people without a car.

Almost certainly will, have been loads around the city. When the numbers peaked here they opened up one at Kings Dock car park which was really well done. Know theyve done some near the entrance to the Queens tunnel too where they also do drive through blood tests.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,957
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40604 on: Today at 03:14:31 PM »
This piece shows how dangerous Covid outbreaks can be in hospitals - those places where those inconvenient people with underlying conditions congregate for some bizarre reason.

Shows you how difficult shielding is when Covid is transmitting in the community. It doesn't stay within the healthy 29 year olds. It's the blatant disregard of this type of situation by the Great Barrington mountebanks that shows the total charade their ideas are.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-54793940
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,463
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40605 on: Today at 03:27:30 PM »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:02:24 AM
Prof Carl Heneghan from University of Oxford @carlheneghan tweeted yesterday that cases in Liverpool have almost halved since the October 7th peak.

Its an argument straight out of the well deaths arent increasing playbook from a month or so ago.

Cases rose rapidly because it spread like wildfire between the student / young adult population. They made up the vast majority of those testing positive at that peak (and is why deaths took longer to follow an increase in case numbers as they generally dont die from it).

So it was inevitable when it got into the wider community that case numbers would drop. People dont live and mix like students / young adults do for the most part, so the spread is slower.

However the wider community is made up of older and more vulnerable people who are more likely to die, or suffer enough to require hospital care, from it. Which is why if he took a simple look at these numbers rather than just cases hed have seen exactly what he was missing.

But then again, he knew that.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40606 on: Today at 03:29:13 PM »
Some good news could be imminent. GPs magazine Pulse is reporting over 85s and Frontline workers will begin to be vaccinated from December.

https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/breaking-news/covid-vaccine-des-set-to-be-announced-imminently-for-december-start/
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,160
  • Believer
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40607 on: Today at 03:40:45 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:29:13 PM
Some good news could be imminent. GPs magazine Pulse is reporting over 85s and Frontline workers will begin to be vaccinated from December.

https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/breaking-news/covid-vaccine-des-set-to-be-announced-imminently-for-december-start/

Fingers crossed. That would be a very genuine "game changer"
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,441
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40608 on: Today at 04:01:20 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:05:40 PM
Yes its actually pretty shocking the response has been so bad in quite so many European countries.

Western arrogance?
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,654
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40609 on: Today at 04:01:50 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:29:13 PM
Some good news could be imminent. GPs magazine Pulse is reporting over 85s and Frontline workers will begin to be vaccinated from December.

https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/breaking-news/covid-vaccine-des-set-to-be-announced-imminently-for-december-start/

Wow that would be massive, any idea at this stage how long a vaccine rollout would take (obviously partly depends on how far we roll it out of course!)
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,441
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40610 on: Today at 04:03:14 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:01:50 PM
Wow that would be massive, any idea at this stage how long a vaccine rollout would take (obviously partly depends on how far we roll it out of course!)

Couple of months for those lot, a couple of months for Tories in order for them to get in for the remainder of ski season and then the end of the year for the rest of us.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,463
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40611 on: Today at 04:14:13 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:01:20 PM
Western arrogance?

I think in part it's just down to how we live, which in part is massively down to our history.

Two of the biggest are that we often have less controlling Governments (to a degree) and more free rights, and that we haven't suffered badly from a pandemic in more modern times so we haven't been brought up with the idea of using masks and much higher levels of self hygiene.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,596
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40612 on: Today at 04:15:14 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:01:20 PM
Western arrogance?

Doesn't he play for Chelsea?

Edit..........How many times do we have Technical Difficulties for the numbers :/
« Last Edit: Today at 04:16:50 PM by [new username under construction] »
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,914
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40613 on: Today at 05:05:25 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:14:13 PM
I think in part it's just down to how we live, which in part is massively down to our history.

Two of the biggest are that we often have less controlling Governments (to a degree) and more free rights, and that we haven't suffered badly from a pandemic in more modern times so we haven't been brought up with the idea of using masks and much higher levels of self hygiene.

The desperation to get things moving in the summer in terms of international travel highlights things really. It's not just the UK but much of Europe. We just couldn't resist. We had a chance for suppression but once again under estimated small case numbers
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,759
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40614 on: Today at 05:07:33 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 05:05:25 PM
The desperation to get things moving in the summer in terms of international travel highlights things really. It's not just the UK but much of Europe. We just couldn't resist. We had a chance for suppression but once again under estimated small case numbers

Need to find it again, but read an article that much of the current covid strain in the UK can be traced back to Spain in the summer
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,463
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40615 on: Today at 05:08:13 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 05:05:25 PM
The desperation to get things moving in the summer in terms of international travel highlights things really. It's not just the UK but much of Europe. We just couldn't resist. We had a chance for suppression but once again under estimated small case numbers

What was travel like in Asia - they aren't adverse to a bit of travel either.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,080
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40616 on: Today at 05:08:20 PM »
Regulations are out (they'll be dicked about with further I'd imagine): https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/1200/pdfs/uksi_20201200_en.pdf

Wanted to confirm though that moving house is permitted, and you are even temporarily not under the rules on numbers who can gather if needed to do it.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,441
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40617 on: Today at 05:10:34 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:08:13 PM
What was travel like in Asia - they aren't adverse to a bit of travel either.

Read a few articles from China which claimed they were as close to 'normal' as you could get and according to many testimonies it was travel that was the only thing that was really stopped currently. I guess once they have it under control the last thing you want is to import it.

Of course in this country that wouldn't be a consideration. The second its controlled, if ever, then the borders and flights will be open to anyone.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,463
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40618 on: Today at 05:14:25 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:10:34 PM
Read a few articles from China which claimed they were as close to 'normal' as you could get and according to many testimonies it was travel that was the only thing that was really stopped currently. I guess once they have it under control the last thing you want is to import it.

Of course in this country that wouldn't be a consideration. The second its controlled, if ever, then the borders and flights will be open to anyone.

Yeah I've really not looked into it but the ones I have seen (a lot of middle easy countries) they've been extremely strict with isolating after returning/entering the country. So much so they've made people wear electronic tags / stay in isolation hotels.

The policing of the rules over here has been lax at the best, and certainly nothing towards those levels.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40619 on: Today at 05:15:31 PM »
Uk News is all about terror threats.  Assume todays Covid numbers arent released yet?
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,560
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40620 on: Today at 05:15:37 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:29:13 PM
Some good news could be imminent. GPs magazine Pulse is reporting over 85s and Frontline workers will begin to be vaccinated from December.

https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/breaking-news/covid-vaccine-des-set-to-be-announced-imminently-for-december-start/
That's good news. The Pfizer one needs to be kept at -70 degs ?!! Wow, can't see many GP practices being able to store that, if that's correct.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,560
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40621 on: Today at 05:18:27 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:15:31 PM
Uk News is all about terror threats.  Assume todays Covid numbers arent released yet?
Yep,

'Owing to technical difficulties, we have not received cases data for England. We will update the service as soon as possible.'
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,608
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40622 on: Today at 05:24:22 PM »
Back at school has been bleak this week. Weather has been horrendous and dismal. Kids are noticably more anxious and fed up. Lots of kids not wearing masks around the building where they are supposed to and getting a bit more cheeky in their responses when asked to put them on...

Added to that there's rumours the Government are going to go back on their 'exams will definitely happen' line a few weeks ago and will be asking schools to hold a January formal mock to decide grades for next year.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,463
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40623 on: Today at 05:42:39 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:24:22 PM
Added to that there's rumours the Government are going to go back on their 'exams will definitely happen' line a few weeks ago and will be asking schools to hold a January formal mock to decide grades for next year.

Isn't that just an early exam?

GF hasn't heard anything regarding that though.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40624 on: Today at 05:59:29 PM »
I just found out that my nieces' school (in the UK), they are not allowed to wear masks. Is this normal?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,463
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40625 on: Today at 06:06:33 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:59:29 PM
I just found out that my nieces' school (in the UK), they are not allowed to wear masks. Is this normal?

In class? There is no rule for them to wear them in class, and most do not force them to do so either.

In communal areas it's advised by the Govt but it's up to each individual school I believe.


Not allowed to wear masks if they want to do so seems a weird rule - prob not legal either.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40626 on: Today at 06:08:09 PM »
Quote from: Craig  on Today at 06:06:33 PM
In class? There is no rule for them to wear them in class, and most do not force them to do so either.

In communal areas it's advised by the Govt but it's up to each individual school I believe.

Not allowed to wear masks if they want to do so seems a weird rule - prob not legal either.
Yes, in class. But you appear to have misread my post. They are NOT ALLOWED to wear to masks in class; they can wear them going between classes.

Edit: I seem to have misread your post. I do not understand how the school can mandate pupils to NOT wear masks. It seems like a crazy thing to do.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:09:45 PM by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,463
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40627 on: Today at 06:12:08 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:08:09 PM
Yes, in class. But you appear to have misread my post. They are NOT ALLOWED to wear to masks in class; they can wear them going between classes.

Edit: I seem to have misread your post. I do not understand how the school can mandate pupils to NOT wear masks. It seems like a crazy thing to do.

Yeah you misread / hit reply too quick.

Agree with you, it's crazy and likely not something they could legally enforce if a parent pushed it. Seems incredibly petty.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40628 on: Today at 06:20:51 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:12:08 PM
Yeah you misread / hit reply too quick.

Agree with you, it's crazy and likely not something they could legally enforce if a parent pushed it. Seems incredibly petty.
It even seems like they are opening themselves up to possible legal liabilities. Craig, are you a teacher? I know Tepid is, but I forget who else here works in a school.
Logged

Online lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40629 on: Today at 06:22:18 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 05:05:25 PM
The desperation to get things moving in the summer in terms of international travel highlights things really. It's not just the UK but much of Europe. We just couldn't resist. We had a chance for suppression but once again under estimated small case numbers
Indeed it is not just the UK. I can mainly attest to what I heard in and from German speaking countries and regions, but right from the start, when the first lockdown began, people got hysterical regarding the prospect of possibly/maybe no summer holidays with travelling. Apparently for many doing that is way more important than healthy lungs and contributing to keeping others safe. And it wasn't like they were told to forget about holidays for the next ten years. Granted, overseas travel slowed down considerably and there were less flights, but people moved around Europe in cars and campers (which sold/rented like sliced bread). Many were not willing to even consider spending their holiday time at home for just this one year.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,144
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40630 on: Today at 06:22:31 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:20:51 PM
It even seems like they are opening themselves up to possible legal liabilities. Craig, are you a teacher? I know Tepid is, but I forget who else here works in a school.
He is a teachers pet...

We make them wear them in communal spaces, but we dont stop them wearing them in classrooms ..why would you?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40631 on: Today at 06:23:10 PM »
Still early but new cases dropped below 1000 for 2 days in a row in Scotland (just - 999 today). Hopefully the start of a trend.

Meanwhile the Tories are already walking back on Boris' promise yesterday that Scotland would get full furlough scheme if we need a full lockdown further down the line.

Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,287
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40632 on: Today at 06:24:41 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:15:37 PM
That's good news. The Pfizer one needs to be kept at -70 degs ?!! Wow, can't see many GP practices being able to store that, if that's correct.
So does this mean we have a viable vaccine?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40633 on: Today at 06:26:11 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:22:31 PM
He is a teachers pet...
:)
Quote
We make them wear them in communal spaces, but we don’t stop them wearing them in classrooms ..why would you?
I have no idea. I was rather surprised, even shocked, when my brother told me. I cannot guess at the rationale. Would you or Craig (or anyone here) like to hazard a guess?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1011 1012 1013 1014 1015 [1016]   Go Up
« previous next »
 