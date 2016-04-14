Loads on here, and loads I know off here, are being told the same. It was inevitable. Kids are in school so parents dont have that excuse, and the Govt hasnt really given any proper solid guidance as to if offices should ask staff to come in still.
A good piece on the realities of Covid in ICU in the Royal Liverpool;https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54777741
Yeah, Jill, I had someone come fix my gas fire during the first lockdown - just had to wear masks/social distance and pay by bank transfer.
Seems to be quite a few businesses staying open like Garden Centres and others now doing the click and collect like Lush
Crisis, what crisis. Still waiting for Wetherspoons to be granted an exemption to stay open.
Whilst schools are still open then there will always be a issue , don't get me wrong then i think on the the whole schools have done a fantastic job to do what they have done but when you have a bubble of 90 kids then it's never going to be a good scenario
Nothing will shut the schools now. Boris said we can't let the kids down...whilst not providing meals for the poorest of them.
I personally think its inevitable that in 2-3 weeks theyll see this half arsed lockdown isnt working and will have to make it stricter - which will almost certainly mean schools.
Does anyone know about what tradesmen (if any) can come to the house. My heating system is playing up at the moment but can't find any info on whether I can actually call anyone at the moment?
It's a disgrace more hasn't been done quicker and it's been allowed to get into this position.Even tonight you can go out into town and get pissed and the schools are full with no distancing or PPE. People still having to go into the office. Halls full of Uni students stripping every off license and supermarket of their ale. The roads still full of cars all day. Nobody is taking it seriously.
Taking my daughter to school this morning and you see groups of parents all stood together chatting without a care in the world. I've always been the most unsociable person ever but even if i wasn't i wouldn't be stood talking to anyone
I had my fibre broadband to the home fitted during the first lockdown, kept my distance, no mask was worn but it was before they were recommended so I would have thought a heating engineer in winter would be perfectly fine
Ok controversial opinion....Whilst we absolutely should have had a circuit breaker lock down, our recent measures have worked better than those in France, Belgium etc ....But thats not saying much
Situation in Belgium, especially Liege, is grim. Putting on spoiler because it's grim af.
Jeez, that is awful. That could be here later on as well it hardly bears thinking about. He's right though these flaming rights protesters have a lot to answer for, just sick of all the conspiracy rubbish that gets thrown around at a time like this. If you cannot be bothered to think of others at a time like this, there is nothing for any of us.
Everyone living or working in Liverpool will be offered regular covid-19 tests in the first whole city programme in the country - with rapid turnaround tests available across the city from Friday.Two thousand military personnel will arrive in the city later this week to roll-out a huge programme of hundreds of thousands of tests as Liverpool becomes the centre of the government's new strategy to fight the virus.Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has talked of rapid mass testing as offering a "moonshot" solution which could help bring the UK out of the coronavirus crisis - and the key plan will begin in Liverpool this week.Local leaders have been working with government and put the city forward for the crucial pilot programme in the hope it will drive down infection levels and potentially mean an easing of restrictions before Christmas.Liverpool residents and workers will be tested using a combination of existing swab tests, as well as new lateral flow tests, which can rapidly turn around results within an hour without the need to be processed in a lab, as well as LAMP technology due to be deployed in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for NHS staff.The pilot will help to inform a blueprint for how mass testing can be achieved and how fast and reliable covid-19 testing can be delivered at scale.
And now we'll have Farage rabble rousing all of the Covid deniers.
Did my postgrad stuff in Liege, loved the place. So sad that it's so bad there. Think there's another one or two on here who know it well too. You're right - absolute madness that we've got to point where conspiracy theories are mainstreamed like they have been.----This has just broken tonight. Liam Thorp saying it was meant to be embargoed til midnight but nationals have broken it. Everyone in Liverpool is going to be tested in a trial of mass testing on city scale.https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/everyone-liverpool-tested-covid-19-19210041
