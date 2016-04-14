« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1185622 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40520 on: Today at 07:02:34 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:46:11 PM
Loads on here, and loads I know off here, are being told the same.

It was inevitable. Kids are in school so parents dont have that excuse, and the Govt hasnt really given any proper solid guidance as to if offices should ask staff to come in still.

Seems like many business are still not very trusting/irresponsible.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40521 on: Today at 07:03:55 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:54:35 PM
A good piece on the realities of Covid in ICU in the Royal Liverpool;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54777741


Makes for some very sombre reading.
Logged


Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40522 on: Today at 07:04:50 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:47:36 PM
Yeah, Jill, I had someone come fix my gas fire during the first lockdown - just had to wear masks/social distance and pay by bank transfer.

Thanks for that.
Logged


Online Commie Bobbie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40523 on: Today at 07:07:43 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:46:11 PM
Loads on here, and loads I know off here, are being told the same.

It was inevitable. Kids are in school so parents dont have that excuse, and the Govt hasnt really given any proper solid guidance as to if offices should ask staff to come in still.

Exactly, whilst schools remain open, there is no lockdown. Its like taking on a house fire on the edges - but the fire keeps spreading.
Logged






Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40524 on: Today at 07:23:57 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:54:35 PM
A good piece on the realities of Covid in ICU in the Royal Liverpool;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54777741

It's a disgrace more hasn't been done quicker and it's been allowed to get into this position.

Even tonight you can go out into town and get pissed and the schools are full with no distancing or PPE. People still having to go into the office.  Halls full of Uni students stripping every off license and supermarket of their ale.

The roads still full of cars all day. Nobody is taking it seriously.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:31:26 PM by Fromola »
Logged

Offline Jono69

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40525 on: Today at 07:47:37 PM »
Seems to be quite a few businesses staying open like Garden Centres and others now doing the click and collect like Lush
Logged


Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40526 on: Today at 07:50:50 PM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 07:47:37 PM
Seems to be quite a few businesses staying open like Garden Centres and others now doing the click and collect like Lush

Crisis, what crisis. Still waiting for Wetherspoons to be granted an exemption to stay open.
Logged

Online Machae

  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40527 on: Today at 07:51:41 PM »
I see loo rolls are out of stock again in a lot of places. Tell you what, for a country who espouses the stiff upper lip attitude, they dont half shit themselves when faced with some misfortune
Logged

Offline Jono69

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40528 on: Today at 07:54:12 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:50:50 PM
Crisis, what crisis. Still waiting for Wetherspoons to be granted an exemption to stay open.

Whilst schools are still open then there will always be a issue , don't get me wrong then i think on the the whole schools have done a fantastic job to do what they have done but when you have a bubble of 90 kids then it's never going to be a good scenario
Logged


Offline UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40529 on: Today at 07:57:15 PM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 07:54:12 PM
Whilst schools are still open then there will always be a issue , don't get me wrong then i think on the the whole schools have done a fantastic job to do what they have done but when you have a bubble of 90 kids then it's never going to be a good scenario

Nothing will shut the schools now. Boris said we can't let the kids down...whilst not providing meals for the poorest of them.
Logged


Offline Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40530 on: Today at 07:58:33 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:57:15 PM
Nothing will shut the schools now. Boris said we can't let the kids down...whilst not providing meals for the poorest of them.

I personally think its inevitable that in 2-3 weeks theyll see this half arsed lockdown isnt working and will have to make it stricter - which will almost certainly mean schools.
Logged

Offline Jono69

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40531 on: Today at 08:04:01 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:57:15 PM
Nothing will shut the schools now. Boris said we can't let the kids down...whilst not providing meals for the poorest of them.

Taking my daughter to school this morning and you see groups of parents all stood together chatting without a care in the world. I've always been the most unsociable person ever but even if i wasn't i wouldn't be stood talking to anyone
Logged


Offline UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40532 on: Today at 08:05:53 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:58:33 PM
I personally think its inevitable that in 2-3 weeks theyll see this half arsed lockdown isnt working and will have to make it stricter - which will almost certainly mean schools.


No other country seems to be shutting schools but at least they are making masks mandatory etc.

No idea why secondary schools aren't at least on a rota. It's madness.
Logged


Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40533 on: Today at 08:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:58:33 PM
I personally think its inevitable that in 2-3 weeks theyll see this half arsed lockdown isnt working and will have to make it stricter - which will almost certainly mean schools.

had they acted earlier they could have had an extended break around half term but as usual from this shower of shite it's a case of too little and too late
Logged




Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40534 on: Today at 08:23:50 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:54:35 PM
A good piece on the realities of Covid in ICU in the Royal Liverpool;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54777741
just been reading that, something like 70 more cases in the trust than there were during the peak and they are literally hanging on by a thread.

It's utterly disgraceful how it was allowed to get to this level, sheer incompetence
Logged




Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40535 on: Today at 08:29:36 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:33:11 PM
Does anyone know about what tradesmen (if any) can come to the house. My heating system is playing up at the moment but can't find any info on whether I can actually call anyone at the moment?
I had my fibre broadband to the home fitted during the first lockdown, kept my distance, no mask was worn but it was before they were recommended so I would have thought a heating engineer in winter would be perfectly fine
Logged




Offline redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40536 on: Today at 08:36:23 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:23:57 PM
It's a disgrace more hasn't been done quicker and it's been allowed to get into this position.

Even tonight you can go out into town and get pissed and the schools are full with no distancing or PPE. People still having to go into the office.  Halls full of Uni students stripping every off license and supermarket of their ale.

The roads still full of cars all day. Nobody is taking it seriously.

Don't you know it only gets serious on Thursday. Still time for a few farewell parties until they can see each other again. ::)
Logged


Online Liv4-3lee

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40537 on: Today at 08:41:36 PM »
Some big number of cases today in Switzerland, 21,000 cases in a country of 8m.
Logged

Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40538 on: Today at 09:52:49 PM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 08:04:01 PM
Taking my daughter to school this morning and you see groups of parents all stood together chatting without a care in the world. I've always been the most unsociable person ever but even if i wasn't i wouldn't be stood talking to anyone


The schools being fully open gives people a false sense of security and then you get the attitude of teenagers of "well if I can sit in a classroom with 30 other people I can have my friends round" and irresponsible parents will let them do what they want.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:56 PM by Fromola »
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40539 on: Today at 10:06:10 PM »
Ok controversial opinion....

Whilst we absolutely should have had a circuit breaker lock down, our recent measures have worked better than those in France, Belgium etc ....

But thats not saying much
Logged




Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40540 on: Today at 10:08:23 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:29:36 PM
I had my fibre broadband to the home fitted during the first lockdown, kept my distance, no mask was worn but it was before they were recommended so I would have thought a heating engineer in winter would be perfectly fine

He's fine about it, coming on Thursday.
Logged


Online So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40541 on: Today at 10:12:08 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:06:10 PM
Ok controversial opinion....

Whilst we absolutely should have had a circuit breaker lock down, our recent measures have worked better than those in France, Belgium etc ....

But thats not saying much

I suppose our rate has sort of stabilised about 20,000 a day which is less than France and pro data less thanBelgium. Not sure how healthcare and deaths equate though.
Logged

Online Zeb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40542 on: Today at 10:14:07 PM »
Situation in Belgium, especially Liege, is grim. Putting on spoiler because it's grim af.

Logged



Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40543 on: Today at 10:17:11 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:06:10 PM
Ok controversial opinion....

Whilst we absolutely should have had a circuit breaker lock down, our recent measures have worked better than those in France, Belgium etc ....

But thats not saying much

Aren't we just a few weeks behind France though? And it'll take them time after recently locking down to come out the other side.
Logged

Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40544 on: Today at 10:18:15 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:14:07 PM
Situation in Belgium, especially Liege, is grim. Putting on spoiler because it's grim af.


Jeez, that is awful. That could be here later on as well it hardly bears thinking about. He's right though these flaming rights protesters have a lot to answer for, just sick of all the conspiracy rubbish that gets thrown around at a time like this. If you cannot be bothered to think of others at a time like this, there is nothing for any of us.
Logged


Online So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40545 on: Today at 10:22:31 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:18:15 PM
Jeez, that is awful. That could be here later on as well it hardly bears thinking about. He's right though these flaming rights protesters have a lot to answer for, just sick of all the conspiracy rubbish that gets thrown around at a time like this. If you cannot be bothered to think of others at a time like this, there is nothing for any of us.

And now we'll have Farage rabble rousing all of the Covid deniers.
Logged

Online Zeb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40546 on: Today at 10:22:40 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:18:15 PM
Jeez, that is awful. That could be here later on as well it hardly bears thinking about. He's right though these flaming rights protesters have a lot to answer for, just sick of all the conspiracy rubbish that gets thrown around at a time like this. If you cannot be bothered to think of others at a time like this, there is nothing for any of us.

Did my postgrad stuff in Liege, loved the place. So sad that it's so bad there. Think there's another one or two on here who know it well too. You're right - absolute madness that we've got to point where conspiracy theories are mainstreamed like they have been.

----

This has just broken tonight. Liam Thorp saying it was meant to be embargoed til midnight but nationals have broken it. Everyone in Liverpool is going to be tested in a trial of mass testing on city scale.

Quote
Everyone living or working in Liverpool will be offered regular covid-19 tests in the first whole city programme in the country - with rapid turnaround tests available across the city from Friday.

Two thousand military personnel will arrive in the city later this week to roll-out a huge programme of hundreds of thousands of tests as Liverpool becomes the centre of the government's new strategy to fight the virus.

Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has talked of rapid mass testing as offering a "moonshot" solution which could help bring the UK out of the coronavirus crisis - and the key plan will begin in Liverpool this week.

Local leaders have been working with government and put the city forward for the crucial pilot programme in the hope it will drive down infection levels and potentially mean an easing of restrictions before Christmas.

Liverpool residents and workers will be tested using a combination of existing swab tests, as well as new lateral flow tests, which can rapidly turn around results within an hour without the need to be processed in a lab, as well as LAMP technology due to be deployed in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for NHS staff.

The pilot will help to inform a blueprint for how mass testing can be achieved and how fast and reliable covid-19 testing can be delivered at scale.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/everyone-liverpool-tested-covid-19-19210041
Logged



Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40547 on: Today at 10:24:05 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:18:15 PM
Jeez, that is awful. That could be here later on as well it hardly bears thinking about. He's right though these flaming rights protesters have a lot to answer for, just sick of all the conspiracy rubbish that gets thrown around at a time like this. If you cannot be bothered to think of others at a time like this, there is nothing for any of us.

The report from Liverpool hospital in the 6 o'clock news was bad enough.

 To many in this country though, take away their right to go to the pub and get hammered with impunity and it's the world's worst affront.
Logged

Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40548 on: Today at 10:26:01 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:22:31 PM
And now we'll have Farage rabble rousing all of the Covid deniers.

And the Tories pushing back that way to keep him at bay. Just like over a referendum (2015) and a hard Brexit (2019). Even though he's never made parliament, the mere sight of him terrifies the Tories into playing to his tune.  It'll be Covid, Brexit, immigration, dinghies. You may as well just cut out the middle man and make him PM.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40549 on: Today at 10:31:03 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:54:35 PM
A good piece on the realities of Covid in ICU in the Royal Liverpool;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54777741
Yeah, just seen that piece by Fergus Walsh on the news - awful. Won't be long before we're out on the step again, clapping 'our NHS heroes'.
Logged

Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40550 on: Today at 10:31:38 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:22:40 PM
Did my postgrad stuff in Liege, loved the place. So sad that it's so bad there. Think there's another one or two on here who know it well too. You're right - absolute madness that we've got to point where conspiracy theories are mainstreamed like they have been.

----

This has just broken tonight. Liam Thorp saying it was meant to be embargoed til midnight but nationals have broken it. Everyone in Liverpool is going to be tested in a trial of mass testing on city scale.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/everyone-liverpool-tested-covid-19-19210041

Wow, that will be a mammoth undertaking. So, if successful it will happen in the rest of the city region. I may get my test yet then.
Logged


Online Machae

  
  
  
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40551 on: Today at 10:33:06 PM »
See that they have postponed the job retention scheme for employers till December. I reckon they will bin it altogether
Logged
