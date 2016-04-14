« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40480 on: Today at 03:53:35 PM »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:52:13 PM
The powers that be would love to and festivals even more.

 :no

I mean, is there anyway you can see festivals taking place next year?
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40481 on: Today at 03:54:32 PM »
but you cretin you are going back into a lockdown which will be longer than it would have been had you listened to SAGE, you could also have had an extended half-term which would have helped restrict the spread even further.

He's now defending the track and trace system, fuck me he's clueless still
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40482 on: Today at 03:56:15 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:53:35 PM
I mean, is there anyway you can see festivals taking place next year?

Currently no.

I fear it may be the end for many if not all of the smaller festivals.
Offline jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40483 on: Today at 03:57:49 PM »
Boris saying regions will go back into the tier system on Dec 2nd.  That'll mean the north still being in a lock down and economic support removed as the south will be back open  :no

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40484 on: Today at 04:00:55 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:57:49 PM
Boris saying regions will go back into the tier system on Dec 2nd.  That'll mean the north still being in a lock down and economic support removed as the south will be back open  :no

Exactly what will happen.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40485 on: Today at 04:02:07 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:57:49 PM
Boris saying regions will go back into the tier system on Dec 2nd.  That'll mean the north still being in a lock down and economic support removed as the south will be back open  :no

I'll be amazed if quite a few Southern cities aren't closer to T3 levels by then than they are now.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40486 on: Today at 04:02:23 PM »
I've been looking but can't see anything but is there any indication the self employed scheme is to be increased again, or is it going to remain at 40%?
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40487 on: Today at 04:02:59 PM »
Some fucking idiot MPs asking questions here.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40488 on: Today at 04:04:26 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:02:23 PM
I've been looking but can't see anything but is there any indication the self employed scheme is to be increased again, or is it going to remain at 40%?
Up to 80% of past profits.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40489 on: Today at 04:04:50 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:02:23 PM
I've been looking but can't see anything but is there any indication the self employed scheme is to be increased again, or is it going to remain at 40%?
Johnson said it was going to be doubled
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40490 on: Today at 04:04:53 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:04:26 PM
Up to 80% of past profits.

Thankyou Sir, that's better news at least.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40491 on: Today at 04:05:55 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:02:59 PM
Some fucking idiot MPs asking questions here.
yep some total clowns, that DUP bloke was the one who was caught on a train with no mask I think
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40492 on: Today at 04:07:26 PM »
Good question from David Davies on Vitamin D to be fair
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40493 on: Today at 04:07:32 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:05:55 PM
yep some total clowns, that DUP bloke was the one who was caught on a train with no mask I think

The Right Honourable Sammy the Clown I think you mean.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40494 on: Today at 04:08:09 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:07:32 PM
The Right Honourable Sammy the Clown I think you mean.
that's the one
Offline Fiasco

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40495 on: Today at 04:09:47 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:04:53 PM
Thankyou Sir, that's better news at least.

Averages out at 55% percent for the three months in total. 80% for November and 40% for the other two months.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40496 on: Today at 04:11:20 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:09:47 PM
Averages out at 55% percent for the three months in total. 80% for November and 40% for the other two months.

Ugh, always devil in the detail isn't there.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40497 on: Today at 04:11:46 PM »
Why is he lying that we have a 500k testing capacity per day? We can't even manage more than 1k returned within 24hrs so it's quite clearly no where fucking near that in reality.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40498 on: Today at 04:16:27 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:11:46 PM
Why is he lying that we have a 500k testing capacity per day? We can't even manage more than 1k returned within 24hrs so it's quite clearly no where fucking near that in reality.

I don't know if I can refute that claim, but just to flag that your method for working this out (looking at the specimen dates of cases reported for the first time today) does not necessarily tell you this.

It's a useful proxy measure for speed of overall turnaround of tests for sure, but it doesn't show the day the test was completed or the day the individual was informed - just the day the lab has succeeded in uploading the positive result to the national surveillance system.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40499 on: Today at 04:17:06 PM »
Today's UK numbers

18,950 Cases
136 Deaths

Cases by sample date


Deaths by date

Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40500 on: Today at 04:17:42 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:16:27 PM
I don't know if I can refute that claim, but just to flag that your method for working this out (looking at the specimen dates of cases reported for the first time today) does not necessarily tell you this.

It's a useful proxy measure for speed of overall turnaround of tests for sure, but it doesn't show the day the test was completed or the day the individual was informed - just the day the lab has succeeded in uploading the positive result to the national surveillance system.

You'd hope it was all linked - as in result is input and both the person informed and system updated.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40501 on: Today at 04:18:20 PM »
Has Dexamethasone been approved as a valid treatment for Covid or is he chatting shit?
Offline lobsterboy

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40502 on: Today at 04:19:07 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:54:32 PM
but you cretin you are going back into a lockdown which will be longer than it would have been had you listened to SAGE, you could also have had an extended half-term which would have helped restrict the spread even further.

He's now defending the track and trace system, fuck me he's clueless still

But not defending track and trace would surely highlight the incompetence of the fragrant Lady Harding of Cheltenham Jockey Club, wife of Tory MP and 1828 member John Penrose and daughter of Baron Harding who obtained her position through her exceptional resume and not at all through cronyism and grace and favours.
Can't have that can we?
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40503 on: Today at 04:31:41 PM »
Tories wanting impact assessments?

Didn't want one when they wanted to commit economic terrorism on the country.

Quelle Surprise.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40
« Reply #40504 on: Today at 04:32:05 PM »
Looking at case numbers by sample data, trends look good for NI, decent for Scotland now, but still not good for Wales. England seemed to flatten last week





Online OOS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40505 on: Today at 04:34:22 PM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 04:31:41 PM
Tories wanting impact assessments?

Didn't want one when they wanted to commit economic terrorism on the country.

Quelle Surprise.

Ha, good point!
Offline jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40506 on: Today at 04:36:29 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:18:20 PM
Has Dexamethasone been approved as a valid treatment for Covid or is he chatting shit?

Yep it's used in hospitals for treating severe cases of Covid

https://www.nhs.uk/medicines/dexamethasone-tablets-and-liquid/
Online didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40507 on: Today at 04:49:59 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:18:20 PM
Has Dexamethasone been approved as a valid treatment for Covid or is he chatting shit?

I read an article by a professor who said it improved survival chances by 30% for people in icu.  Huge step forward but obviously avoiding icu altogether is the desired option.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40508 on: Today at 04:56:06 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:07:32 PM
The Right Honourable Sammy the Clown I think you mean.

Seen a pic of him with couple of DUP colleagues posing with a Trump flag.  That alone says it all.
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40509 on: Today at 05:09:24 PM »
For those of you interested I finally got my antibody test as part of the React2 study. Small cardboard box came with the test, 2 pin prick things, an alcohol wipe and a tiny bottle that has a liquid in it. Do the pin prick, squeeze your finger to get a drop of blood on to the test and then add the chemical to another part of the test and wait between 10 and 15 mins and take a picture to upload.

The test has a few letters against which lines should appear, one to say if the test has worked, and then further lines tell you if the antibodies are present and if they are long term or short term. Mine came back negative so the test worked but no antibodies found which is what I expected.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40510 on: Today at 05:43:37 PM »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 04:49:59 PM
I read an article by a professor who said it improved survival chances by 30% for people in icu.  Huge step forward but obviously avoiding icu altogether is the desired option.

And avoiding hospitalisation is the first option. ;)
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40511 on: Today at 05:45:33 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:57:49 PM
Boris saying regions will go back into the tier system on Dec 2nd.  That'll mean the north still being in a lock down and economic support removed as the south will be back open  :no



So Christmas is cancelled in the North while the South are tucking into their turkeys with the family then?
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40512 on: Today at 05:46:20 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:53:35 PM
I mean, is there anyway you can see festivals taking place next year?

Yes, in bubbles. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCIpVApPUYM
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40513 on: Today at 05:54:35 PM »
A good piece on the realities of Covid in ICU in the Royal Liverpool;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54777741
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40514 on: Today at 05:57:54 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:09:24 PM
For those of you interested I finally got my antibody test as part of the React2 study. Small cardboard box came with the test, 2 pin prick things, an alcohol wipe and a tiny bottle that has a liquid in it. Do the pin prick, squeeze your finger to get a drop of blood on to the test and then add the chemical to another part of the test and wait between 10 and 15 mins and take a picture to upload.

The test has a few letters against which lines should appear, one to say if the test has worked, and then further lines tell you if the antibodies are present and if they are long term or short term. Mine came back negative so the test worked but no antibodies found which is what I expected.

I wish I had been selected for the REACT antibody rather than antigen study, not that I think that I've had COVID, but it would have been a plesant surprise had I tested positive for antibodies!
Online didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40515 on: Today at 06:03:06 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:43:37 PM
And avoiding hospitalisation is the first option. ;)

Indeed
