For those of you interested I finally got my antibody test as part of the React2 study. Small cardboard box came with the test, 2 pin prick things, an alcohol wipe and a tiny bottle that has a liquid in it. Do the pin prick, squeeze your finger to get a drop of blood on to the test and then add the chemical to another part of the test and wait between 10 and 15 mins and take a picture to upload.



The test has a few letters against which lines should appear, one to say if the test has worked, and then further lines tell you if the antibodies are present and if they are long term or short term. Mine came back negative so the test worked but no antibodies found which is what I expected.