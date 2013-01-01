Oh FFS



Farrage has started an anti lock down party.



Farage is a knob, but he's astute politically. He knows how to get the Tories running scared for their seats because they know he can split their vote. The Tories had to beg his last party to stand down in their seats last year and got the concession of a hard Brexit.It's all designed a) for attention and b) to get the Tories to change course. Just like Brexit. As well as lockdown, it'll give him the platform to slaughter them over 'putting asylum seekers up in 5 star hotels and losing control of our borders' and pontificate about Brexit. It fucks Johnson because Farage will criticise him from the right and Starmer from the left.Within a month he'll have them polling on 5-10% and most of that is coming off the Tories which gives Labour a big lead.