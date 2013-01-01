« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40400 on: Today at 10:02:50 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:55:04 PM
Oh FFS

Farrage has started an anti lock down party.
::) Pitiful.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40401 on: Today at 10:04:11 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:55:04 PM
Oh FFS

Farrage has started an anti lock down party.

Farage is a knob, but he's astute politically. He knows how to get the Tories running scared for their seats because they know he can split their vote. The Tories had to beg his last party to stand down in their seats last year and got the concession of a hard Brexit.

It's all designed a) for attention and b) to get the Tories to change course. Just like Brexit. As well as lockdown, it'll give him the platform to slaughter them over 'putting asylum seekers up in 5 star hotels and losing control of our borders' and pontificate about Brexit. It fucks Johnson because Farage will criticise him from the right and Starmer from the left.

Within a month he'll have them polling on 5-10% and most of that is coming off the Tories which gives Labour a big lead.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40402 on: Today at 10:09:28 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:55:04 PM
Oh FFS

Farrage has started an anti lock down party.

The next election is still 4 years away so really not sure what the point is unless its just to give him a bit of free air time and spread his bile.
