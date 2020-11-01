Terrifying how even on rawk there are conspiracy nuts, anti maskers and lockdown deniers. It boggles the mind that someone can be so dangerous yet claim to be part of the club and understand the culture. Pleased to see the knobs getting binned off, even if we do become a bit of an echo chamber at least we won't be responsible for any deaths
I think when we come out of this lockdown the government need to only allow certain things to open. We don't need to be buying high end fashion, shite electronics like "mankind" stores, dildos, candles, greetings cards, holidays, gaming (as much as I love it) and all sorts of others.
Food, fitness, Medicine, legal, DIY, literature maybe, one or two others. On click and collect if possible. Let's lock down till Spring get vaccinated and get back to normalish