From personal experience, the health care in Germany and in the UK is on a pretty similar level. Access to basic health care is easier in the UK I think. For example I just walked into a pharmacy for a flu jab, while my mum in Germany has been trying for weeks to get an appointment at her doctors for one. But on the other hand, Germany dosen't seem to suffer from the crazy waiting times for non-emergency surgery the UK has (even before covid). It's normal to be waiting well over a year for an ACL repair or a hip replacement for example, and I've never heard stories like that from Germany.



Anyway, to bring it back to covid, I do think the number of available hospital 'beds' do make a difference. 'Beds' most likely doesn't mean just physical beds, but patients that could be cared for, so include staff, equipment, supplies etc. Staff shortages surely affect all countries, but the UK seems to be coming from an extremely low starting point.



Not sure I would say that access to basic health care is better in the UK. Usually in Germany you can get immediate appointments with your GP if it is urgent - or just walk in there, if you have trouble or are in pain they are not allowed to turn you away - or you go to the emergency unit in a local hospital. My experiences with local doctors in the UK weren't always great while I lived there, albeit that was 20 years ago and I suppose probably a lot has changed and improved.But yeah, you cannot get flu jabs (or any other vaccination) in pharmacies in Germany, it can only be done by a doctor. And normally you can get them at your GP without much of a wait, but it is different this year because way more people than usual want one. So doctors used up their first batches pretty quickly and had/have to wait for the next delivery. Which mostly was a wait of approx. two weeks (I know this from my mum and dad and what my GP told me when I picked up a prescription a few days ago and asked about a flu jab, also heard similar stories from friends). Possibly it can be longer than two weeks, depending on where you are. The figures I heard: in normal years Germany has 18 to 19 million doses, this year they ordered 26 million. Will be interesting if they all end up being used (in normal years they never do).In Germany we can have longish waits for specialists appointments (e.g. orthopaedic) although they introduced new legislation a few years ago in order to improve the situation. Then again, I remember a friend of mine in the UK had to have surgery for both eyes a few years back and he had to wait a year for each procedure. That mostly wouldn't happen here. I guess both health systems have their pros and cons, but compared to most other countries generally we are quite lucky to be either in the UK or Germany when it comes to health services.