Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1173833 times)

Online Amatt

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40200 on: Today at 06:35:22 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:33:33 PM
Complete bullshit.

Like I said above. Ive been to Tenerife? Youve be to elevenerife. Why is it bollocks. This is from someone whose worked in a plant that does vaccines.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40201 on: Today at 06:35:24 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:29:01 PM
The choice is between low 10s of thousands of deaths if we take more measures vs high 10s of thousands of we dont..

Im happier having a family left to see next Christmas to be honest.

What makes you think we wont be in this same situation next Christmas?
Online reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40202 on: Today at 06:35:53 PM »
Everyone I've discussed the pandemic with who say stuff like "don't know about you but I've had enough now" I usually reply " if it's a choice between this and dying, I'll take this thanks".

They're usually really surprised for some reason
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40203 on: Today at 06:35:59 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Today at 06:32:59 PM
Mother in law worked for Glaxo for bed 25 years. She has said that a vaccine wont be publicly ready for about 2 years due to all the testing thats involved to get sign off. A vaccine that works, tested and signed off could be 2 years away at least.

I'll take word of all the scientists rather than your mother in law, who for all I know could have been a receptionist.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40204 on: Today at 06:36:08 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Today at 06:32:59 PM
Mother in law worked for Glaxo for bed 25 years. She has said that a vaccine wont be publicly ready for about 2 years due to all the testing thats involved to get sign off. A vaccine that works, tested and signed off could be 2 years away at least.
Aren't they already rolling out the Chinese vaccine in some countries? If it stops the spread , with negligible side effects for a year, then we will all be using that. ( It won't test against long term effects , but that can't be tested without a flux capacitor)
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40205 on: Today at 06:37:16 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:35:53 PM
Everyone I've discussed the pandemic with who say stuff like "don't know about you but I've had enough now" I usually reply " if it's a choice between this and dying, I'll take this thanks".

They're usually really surprised for some reason
I've had enough of being poor so I'll start robbing old folks.
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40206 on: Today at 06:37:17 PM »
Quote from: jymbojetset on Today at 06:33:21 PM
Rishi?

I've heard something similar.
Online Amatt

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40207 on: Today at 06:38:02 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:35:59 PM
I'll take word of all the scientists rather than your mother in law, who for all I know could have been a receptionist.

Do you honestly think a vaccine for public use will be fast tracked without sufficient testing and medical trials?
Online Skeeve

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40208 on: Today at 06:39:39 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:35:13 PM
Tough shit if you've already been made redundant though, furlough does nothing for you then, and also makes it a lot more difficult to look for a new job

Indeed, been an utter nightmare trying to find something new during this period and getting by on uc.
Online reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40209 on: Today at 06:39:49 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:37:16 PM
I've had enough of being poor so I'll start robbing old folks.
I've always been poor, I'm used to living off thruppence ha'penny but I've never robbed.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40210 on: Today at 06:40:04 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Today at 06:38:02 PM
Do you honestly think a vaccine for public use will be fast tracked without sufficient testing and medical trials?

Those tests and trials are already happening and well into Phase 3 if I remember right.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40211 on: Today at 06:42:28 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:40:04 PM
Those tests and trials are already happening and well into Phase 3 if I remember right.

They are.

But hey, what do the scientists who work on these vaccines telling us this know, theyve clearly not spoken to Amatts MIL who once worked for Glaxo.
Online mkferdy

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40212 on: Today at 06:45:07 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:42:28 PM
They are.

But hey, what do the scientists who work on these vaccines telling us this know, theyve clearly not spoken to Amatts MIL who once worked for Glaxo.

😂
