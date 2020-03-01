« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Yosser0_0

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40120 on: Today at 04:33:38 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:30:52 PM
Im off to watch the game and enjoy my last pint in a pub until December.

Along with your 'substantial meal' no doubt?
 ;)
gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40121 on: Today at 04:35:08 PM
Scrambling round to change my restaurant booking for my missus birthday on Friday.

Might mean I'm back working from home
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40122 on: Today at 04:35:13 PM
Quote from: OOS on Today at 04:32:49 PM
So I take Sunak will be wheeled out in a few days to extend the furlough scheme which ends tonight?

Tough shit if you've already been made redundant though, furlough does nothing for you then, and also makes it a lot more difficult to look for a new job
gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40123 on: Today at 04:36:11 PM
Yosser0_0

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40124 on: Today at 04:37:45 PM
'Schools and Universities to remain open'.

 :lmao

I just keep bursting out laughing when I hear this. I just hope they're not going to shut golf courses.
 :-\
gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40125 on: Today at 04:41:16 PM
So we're not allowed to call it a 'lockdown' or 'tier 4'.

'Tough new national measures' is what it has been coined
TALBERT

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40126 on: Today at 04:44:04 PM
the countries fucked
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40127 on: Today at 04:48:06 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 04:37:45 PM
'Schools and Universities to remain open'.

 :lmao

I just keep bursting out laughing when I hear this. I just hope they're not going to shut golf courses.
 :-\
Golf being a Tory sport, of course not.

Schools have to stay open unless its really really dire. 
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40128 on: Today at 04:48:55 PM
Press Conference now delayed.
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40129 on: Today at 04:49:45 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:48:55 PM
Press Conference now delayed.

Why?  ::)
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40130 on: Today at 04:50:58 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:49:45 PM
Why?  ::)
I mean Jill...

Come on.

You know why.

Total fuck-wittery.

And bedsides, theyve leaked everything anyway
John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40131 on: Today at 04:52:26 PM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:32:44 PM
Were due to exchange contracts in a long house buying chain on Monday, keeping everything crossed well be able to do it and then complete shortly...

Good luck mate.
Rhi

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40132 on: Today at 04:52:30 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:48:55 PM
Press Conference now delayed.

There's not a single fucking thing these absolute morons can get right.
gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40133 on: Today at 04:52:31 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:49:45 PM
Why?  ::)

They need to see the reaction on twitter
stevo7

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40134 on: Today at 04:53:06 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 04:20:38 PM
12:01am Thursday



Ha Bommy Night, hope it doesn't give anyone any ideas!
Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40135 on: Today at 04:53:15 PM
Will I be able to go pheasant murdering?
TALBERT

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40136 on: Today at 04:53:35 PM
delayed until when?
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40137 on: Today at 04:54:29 PM
Press conference delayed, no word on when itll be. c*nts.
Rhi

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40138 on: Today at 04:54:39 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:53:15 PM
Will I be able to go pheasant murdering?

As long as there's only 30 of you, and you're all dressed head-to-toe in tweed.
TALBERT

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40139 on: Today at 04:55:02 PM
Well here's the good news


Eat out help out starts AGAIN 2nd December

Dishy Rishy's sloppy seconds
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40140 on: Today at 04:55:37 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 04:33:38 PM
Along with your 'substantial meal' no doubt?
 ;)

Joking aside I will certainly be eating, not sure I can stretch it out for two hours though!
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40141 on: Today at 04:56:04 PM
Now at 630pm
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40142 on: Today at 04:56:58 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:41:16 PM
So we're not allowed to call it a 'lockdown' or 'tier 4'.

'Tough new national measures' is what it has been coined

Nor is it a circuit breaker because that should have been done a few weeks back.
TALBERT

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40143 on: Today at 04:57:15 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:56:04 PM
Now at 630pm

They're preparing Bojo's script
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40144 on: Today at 04:57:43 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:49:45 PM
Why?  ::)

They want to catch the first half of the match.
Rhi

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40145 on: Today at 04:58:17 PM
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 04:57:15 PM
They're preparing Bojo's script

He's been practising it since 9am but still can't get it right so they need another 90 mins ::)
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40146 on: Today at 04:58:46 PM
Cynic in me wondering if they've decided no financial support and therefore timed it for now to flush out the jobs that are 'unviable' without long term support.
fucking appalled

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40147 on: Today at 04:58:47 PM
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 04:55:02 PM
Well here's the good news


Eat out help out starts AGAIN 2nd December

Dishy Rishy's sloppy seconds

What a country we live in when its hard to tell if thats a joke or not ;D
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40148 on: Today at 05:02:22 PM
Oh . And if premier League players, worth millions for every game they play can't avoid covid. How are the vulnerable expected to avoid it? ( For the isolate the vulnerable and everyone else get on with life brigade)
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40149 on: Today at 05:03:20 PM
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 04:58:17 PM
He's been practising it since 9am but still can't get it right so they need another 90 mins ::)
Can't find a way to subtitle Latin perhaps?
El Denzel Pepito

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40150 on: Today at 05:03:53 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:56:04 PM
Now at 630pm

Start of second half ::)
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40151 on: Today at 05:07:34 PM
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 05:03:53 PM
Start of second half ::)
If it's 0-0 at HT and the season ends , do we get the title?
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40152 on: Today at 05:07:44 PM
It's just wrong that areas with low numbers, like Cornwall, have to go into lockdown. Not happy.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40153 on: Today at 05:09:36 PM
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 05:07:44 PM
It's just wrong that areas with low numbers, like Cornwall, have to go into lockdown. Not happy.
Nobody is happy, it is what it is.
Yosser0_0

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40154 on: Today at 05:10:02 PM
Really good interview with Professor Devi Sridhar on the BBC there, saying that you are wasting your time ramping up testing capacity if the track and trace system isn't working and you'd be better off spending all the cash on paying people to self isolate. They've never addressed the issue of the financial impact on people who have to isolate, that's why people are not coming forward for tests and false details are being provided.

Also said that the UK was in a ideal position as an island nation to be able to close borders and stop the re-infections, they should also be testing at airports. She spoke what was basically just a lot of common sense which just highlights the astonishing levels of incompetence from this government.   
Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40155 on: Today at 05:11:08 PM
Giving Cummings time to get to Northumberlandland.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40156 on: Today at 05:12:49 PM
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 05:07:44 PM
It's just wrong that areas with low numbers, like Cornwall, have to go into lockdown. Not happy.

::)
Yosser0_0

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0
« Reply #40157 on: Today at 05:13:50 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:11:08 PM
Giving Cummings time to get to Northumberlandland.

Online UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40158 on: Today at 05:14:02 PM »
Johnson injured in the warm up here.
Online spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40159 on: Today at 05:15:17 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:10:02 PM
Really good interview with Professor Devi Sridhar on the BBC there, saying that you are wasting your time ramping up testing capacity if the track and trace system isn't working and you'd be better off spending all the cash on paying people to self isolate. They've never addressed the issue of the financial impact on people who have to isolate, that's why people are not coming forward for tests and false details are being provided.

Also said that the UK was in a ideal position as an island nation to be able to close borders and stop the re-infections, they should also be testing at airports. She spoke what was basically just a lot of common sense which just highlights the astonishing levels of incompetence from this government.   

I said this.   Pay people 80% of their full salary if they have to self isolate.     If families are living week to week,  2 weeks of SSP could push mean they cannot feed the family.

Also hotels are virtually empty.    Pay them to become isolation units for people returning.   No one else allowed out unless it is for emergencies

