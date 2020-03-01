Really good interview with Professor Devi Sridhar on the BBC there, saying that you are wasting your time ramping up testing capacity if the track and trace system isn't working and you'd be better off spending all the cash on paying people to self isolate. They've never addressed the issue of the financial impact on people who have to isolate, that's why people are not coming forward for tests and false details are being provided.



Also said that the UK was in a ideal position as an island nation to be able to close borders and stop the re-infections, they should also be testing at airports. She spoke what was basically just a lot of common sense which just highlights the astonishing levels of incompetence from this government.