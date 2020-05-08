« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 997 998 999 1000 1001 [1002]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1170726 times)

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40040 on: Today at 01:48:51 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 01:42:27 PM
Now 5pm

Still working out what they are doing.

Have they confirmed the day?
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40041 on: Today at 01:50:26 PM »
Quote from: Craig on Today at 01:47:00 PM
Fairly sure its not a single dose vaccine and think its already been said its unlikely the entire population would be vaccinated for a time being.
I read that, key workers and the vulnerable.  I wouldn't expect the average Joe or Jane to receive a vaccine until August/September. Key workers and the vulnerable having some sort of protection should lead to, while not normal, some semblance of a life though.
Logged

Online Currywurst

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40042 on: Today at 01:52:06 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:47:00 PM
Fairly sure its not a single dose vaccine and think its already been said its unlikely the entire population would be vaccinated for a time being.

Then it will come down to the agonising question of priority, who's deemed to need it most (presumably NHS staff and other front-line workers), then working downwards from old to young. Glad I don't have to do that sort of triage, but pretty confident the government will fuck it up in some way. And I'm sure there'll be plenty of underhand private innoculations if you have the contacts and can afford one.
Logged
Füreinander, nicht jeder für sich.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40043 on: Today at 01:52:56 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:48:51 PM
Have they confirmed the day?

He's trying to find where the mute button is on his microphone.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40044 on: Today at 01:53:44 PM »
Will it mean that Everton have won the League?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,365
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40045 on: Today at 01:58:52 PM »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 01:52:06 PM
Then it will come down to the agonising question of priority, who's deemed to need it most (presumably NHS staff and other front-line workers), then working downwards from old to young. Glad I don't have to do that sort of triage, but pretty confident the government will fuck it up in some way. And I'm sure there'll be plenty of underhand private innoculations if you have the contacts and can afford one.

Yeah front line staff and the most vulnerable are the most important. Hopefully that will almost certainly lead to some normality.

Target the next most vulnerable and other key workers after that down to the least vulnerable (if they even bother).

There will almost certainly be private sales of it, which as long as it doesnt hit the Govts ability to implement their inoculation plan I dont have an issue with. Ill almost certainly fall into the least vulnerable group and Id rather pay to get one sooner so Ive got peace of mind that I wont get it and that I wont unknowingly pass it on to family/friends.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,880
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40046 on: Today at 01:59:31 PM »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 01:52:06 PM
Then it will come down to the agonising question of priority, who's deemed to need it most (presumably NHS staff and other front-line workers), then working downwards from old to young. Glad I don't have to do that sort of triage, but pretty confident the government will fuck it up in some way. And I'm sure there'll be plenty of underhand private innoculations if you have the contacts and can afford one.

There's a well rehearsed process which Kate Bingham went through the other day - medical staff, elderly, under lying conditions, pretty much the same process for the annual flu jab.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40047 on: Today at 01:59:43 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:53:44 PM
Will it mean that Everton have won the League?
You can just hear some of them saying it.  Would be funny as fuck if they dropped points, we win and the season ends awarding us the title.  Obviously tasteless, but it'll almost be worthwhile.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,024
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40048 on: Today at 02:08:02 PM »
Times' Patrick Maguire.

"Health minister Nadine Dorries currently making a spirited case for Lockdown 2.0 with the aid of graphs in the face of vocal opposition in the Tory MP WhatsApp group."

Japes.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,962
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40049 on: Today at 02:08:02 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:59:31 PM
There's a well rehearsed process which Kate Bingham went through the other day - medical staff, elderly, under lying conditions, pretty much the same process for the annual flu jab.

If you just need to lie to get hold of it, Tories should be well sorted.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,045
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40050 on: Today at 02:09:40 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:08:02 PM
Times' Patrick Maguire.

"Health minister Nadine Dorries currently making a spirited case for Lockdown 2.0 with the aid of graphs in the face of vocal opposition in the Tory MP WhatsApp group."

Japes.
Why is national policy being decided this way?  Fucking absurd
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.
Pages: 1 ... 997 998 999 1000 1001 [1002]   Go Up
« previous next »
 