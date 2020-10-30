« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1168225 times)

Offline Garrus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39880 on: Today at 06:02:43 AM »
Sweden's chief epidemiologist says herd immunity isn't "ethically justifiable":

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-10-30/sweden-hits-highest-daily-coronavirus-case-number/12829990

Quote
Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 2,820 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

The October 28 figure eclipsed a record set only the previous day, when more than 2,400 cases were announced, Health Agency statistics show.

It was the third record number in a matter of days and came as the country's chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell warned against the strategy of attaining herd immunity.

"Striving for herd immunity is neither ethical nor otherwise justifiable," Dr Tegnell told German paper Die Zeit.

In March, Dr Tegnell appeared to ask whether a higher death rate among older people might be acceptable if it led to faster herd immunity.

Sweden's Health Agency has said the peak during the spring probably ran much higher but went unrecorded due to a lack of testing.

"We're beginning to approach the ceiling for what the healthcare system can handle," Dr Tegnell told a news conference.

"Together, as during the spring, we can push down this curve and avoid the strain on healthcare."

The Health Agency also moved to tighten pandemic recommendations for regions including Sweden's biggest cities Stockholm and Gothenburg, saying infection rates were rising sharply in these areas.

Sweden has relied primarily on voluntary measures, largely unenforced but still widely adhered to.

The new tighter local recommendations, already introduced in two regions with surging infections, included advice to avoid indoor environments such as shops and gyms.

Stockholm authorities said separately that the number of COVID-19 patients in need of care in the region had risen about 60 per cent over the past week after a near 80 per cent surge in recorded infections.

Sweden registered seven new deaths, taking the total to 5,934.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than its Nordic neighbours, but lower than some larger European countries, such as Spain and Britain.
Offline reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39881 on: Today at 07:03:12 AM »
Fucking Jesus Christ, there's always one.

Ignores everything that's happened over the last 10 months just to be controversial.

Online TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39882 on: Today at 07:08:42 AM »
BBC news reporting Johnson may make a rare appearance on Monday to invoke a nationwide lockdown with a stay-at-home message.  Well nationwide in that respect Id assume refers to England as other regions are already in some sort of lockdown.

May have been easier if Government had listened to its Scientists in September.  Useless has no boundary with Government it appears.
Online Juan Kerr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39883 on: Today at 07:13:15 AM »
Quote from: -Sad Fuck- on Yesterday at 11:54:29 PM
There's been plenty of NHS workers who said their wards were pretty much empty all through the first lockdown. Thoughts?

What a lot off utter bollocks, maybe in some rural areas.
My missus is a nurse in the Ulster Hospital last week or the week before there was no available icu beds left, but no sure the wards are empty.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39884 on: Today at 07:19:31 AM »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Today at 07:13:15 AM
What a lot off utter bollocks, maybe in some rural areas.
My missus is a nurse in the Ulster Hospital last week or the week before there was no available icu beds left, but no sure the wards are empty.
To be fair it's not just rural areas.  My sister in law works at one of Bristol's biggest hospitals, they have slightly more patients than normal, still plenty of capacity.  The problem is the hospitals in Bristol serve a lot of the South West as hospitals in the  surrounding areas aren't very big, it won't take long for the Bristol hospitals to fill up and the South West is seeing a dramatic rise in cases.

It's not about current capacity in Bristol, it's about what's around the corner.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39885 on: Today at 07:34:45 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:15:45 AM
you definitely have the right username, never has anyone been so aptly named since Baldrick

Big Dick Nick says hello.
Online leroy

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39886 on: Today at 08:05:10 AM »
Quote from: -Sad Fuck- on Yesterday at 11:29:37 PM
Hilarious how many idiots still think lockdowns work lol

Worked in New Zealand & Australia. 
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39887 on: Today at 08:21:56 AM »
Cummings has so much to answer for. The Government are just his puppets.

Leaking this shit on a Friday night is disgraceful.
Offline Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39888 on: Today at 08:29:22 AM »
Quote from: -Sad Fuck- on Yesterday at 11:54:29 PM
There's been plenty of NHS workers who said their wards were pretty much empty all through the first lockdown. Thoughts?

Nonsense. There's my thoughts for you.
Online Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39889 on: Today at 09:04:32 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:19:31 AM
To be fair it's not just rural areas.  My sister in law works at one of Bristol's biggest hospitals, they have slightly more patients than normal, still plenty of capacity.  The problem is the hospitals in Bristol serve a lot of the South West as hospitals in the  surrounding areas aren't very big, it won't take long for the Bristol hospitals to fill up and the South West is seeing a dramatic rise in cases.

It's not about current capacity in Bristol, it's about what's around the corner.


Really no one has "plenty of capacity". Hospitals are full intermittently all the time due to fluctuant surges and most NHS hospitals run a very tight rope because we have one of the lowest bed numbers in the Western world . But you're right in what you say. The numbers reflect what was happening in community transmission 2-4 weeks ago. Many people who will die in a month will be catching the virus just about now or in the next fortnight.

All the countries who have done well out of the have understood this concept and acted quickly - whatever those acts were

Online Jake

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39890 on: Today at 09:11:00 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:39:54 PM
Not seen him til this evening. He popped up with his partner on ITV to nominate three nurses (two for his covid recovery and one for delivering their baby) for a 'Pride of Britain' award.

Would have been prouder if they'd let him snuff it to be honest.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39891 on: Today at 09:16:55 AM »
Have Australia dealt with this well? There are loads of fans watching Australia vs New Zealand in the ground.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39892 on: Today at 09:17:58 AM »
God theres been some horse shit in here over night.

So much talk of Sweden.  Well Sweden is a totally different country to the U.K., thats very important to note.

But also theres this:

And what shit do we get? Its only cases.

But of course, back in September we had the its only cases bollocks in here too for the U.K.  and look where we are.  Deaths followed.  Deaths always follow.
Online 12C

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39893 on: Today at 09:19:13 AM »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 01:46:35 PM
I Meant all years of uni

Not having a go at you mate. Its the general, media and government, belief that they could lock up the virus in halls.
In Liverpool Uni it was rampant before the freshers returned.
Online TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39894 on: Today at 09:19:17 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:16:55 AM
Have Australia dealt with this well? There are loads of fans watching Australia vs New Zealand in the ground.

Had a spike a while back in Melbourne area so promptly locked down.  And now theyre out the other side.
Online 12C

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39895 on: Today at 09:21:38 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:25:46 PM
Nowhere like the outrage and crap this city was subjected to for days, due to a crowd of students pissing about. I wouldn't have known about this incident without seeing this thread. The scenes in Liverpool were leading the whole news bulletins all day long.

And it was actually about 30 of the dickheads when you saw the footage from above. Selective camera angles making a crowd from a few people, to make a story.
Offline Rhi

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39896 on: Today at 09:21:56 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:19:17 AM
Had a spike a while back in Melbourne area so promptly locked down.  And now theyre out the other side.

Imagine that.
Online TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39897 on: Today at 09:22:03 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:17:58 AM
God theres been some horse shit in here over night.

So much talk of Sweden.  Well Sweden is a totally different country to the U.K., thats very important to note.

But also theres this:

And what shit do we get? Its only cases.

But of course, back in September we had the its only cases bollocks in here too for the U.K.  and look where we are.  Deaths followed.  Deaths always follow.

Periodically a poster will pop up with such views.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39898 on: Today at 09:31:20 AM »
National lockdown with schools open and none essential shops open is absolutely pointless. Nothing will be different here other than restaurants closed.
Online Jake

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39899 on: Today at 09:31:56 AM »
The selfish tart in me hopes they keep the gyms open so people have somewhere to exercise - but other than that I'm all for a new full lockdown, queueing to get into the supermarket, shops selling non food/DIY/important electronics closed. Police enforcing group dispersal.

Went to pick up a takeaway last night. Was in my mask stood at the counter waiting to pay and the group of young lads sat down all come up to pay, crowd round me shoulder to shoulder no masks leaning over the counter fist bumping the chef who carries on cooking etc.

People are idiots, sad fucks and morons. The government needs to take away the opportunity for people to act like this as they just don't listen and don't have common sense.

(yes I see the irony of asking to keep the gym open in the same post I grabbed a takeaway ;D it was peri peri chicken if that helps!)
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39900 on: Today at 09:35:23 AM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:31:20 AM
National lockdown with schools open and none essential shops open is absolutely pointless. Nothing will be different here other than restaurants closed.

It said non essential shops to close didnt it?
Online Jwils21

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39901 on: Today at 09:37:14 AM »
Sky News running another story about young people on a night out, this time in Nottingham. Language is different again, youngsters enjoying themselves rather than the mud slung at Liverpool a few weeks back.

Theres something in common here though in the videos - the distinct lack of local/regional accents. They all sound like theyre from the Home Counties, a group of them are chanting about Santi Cazorla which again you wouldnt expect from people from Nottingham. More students from the Home Counties acting like dickheads in the public eye, exactly like in town the other week.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39902 on: Today at 09:40:12 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:35:23 AM
It said non essential shops to close didnt it?

Oh right, that's something then.

The only things open in a national lockdown should be supermarkets IMO. It will be shite but if we are going to do it why not do it properly?
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39903 on: Today at 09:41:00 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:19:17 AM
Had a spike a while back in Melbourne area so promptly locked down.  And now theyre out the other side.
It was a long harsh lockdown if the Facebook posts from ex colleagues are to be believed. In not suggesting we shouldn't do it. But I don't think it's a quick win.
