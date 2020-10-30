The selfish tart in me hopes they keep the gyms open so people have somewhere to exercise - but other than that I'm all for a new full lockdown, queueing to get into the supermarket, shops selling non food/DIY/important electronics closed. Police enforcing group dispersal.Went to pick up a takeaway last night. Was in my mask stood at the counter waiting to pay and the group of young lads sat down all come up to pay, crowd round me shoulder to shoulder no masks leaning over the counter fist bumping the chef who carries on cooking etc.People are idiots, sad fucks and morons. The government needs to take away the opportunity for people to act like this as they just don't listen and don't have common sense.(yes I see the irony of asking to keep the gym open in the same post I grabbed a takeawayit was peri peri chicken if that helps!)