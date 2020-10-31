With regards to Sweden's approach, most of their deaths were care home deaths. They fucked it up more than we did.



They also haven't had double-digit deaths since 18th July.



The interesting thing is their case numbers are soaring, but as of yet deaths are not.



They did mess up care homes, most of us did.The double digit deaths reference is an interesting one and I dont mean to attack you for it, but it points toward how its difficult to compare countries without taking population into account. The UK has 7 times the population of Sweden. So your your double digit reference for Sweden translates to 70 in the UK. Previous time we had 70 deaths here was the middle of June. Next time we hit that number was the 7th October. Today we are somewhere between 200-250 daily deaths. Thats how this thing escalated.Similar numbers for Sweden to ours, accounting for population would be 10 deaths in the middle of June, hitting 10 again first week of October and then two weeks later hitting somewhere between 30-40. As you say they are not there yet but we could have said also prior to October 7th that our deaths hadnt reached the equivalent of double digits in Sweden, and that was only 3 weeks ago. The comparison is premature at the moment, they may deal better than this resurgence than we have (they are actually acting earlier then we did) but its also worth keeping in mind that the first wave seemed to hit Sweden with a little delay in March for some reason. Also worth keeping in mind that because of that, Swedish tourists werent allowed into many European holiday destinations for a lot of the summer while the Uk was. If our resurgence (and Spain, France, italy) has been seeded by holidays abroad, then Sweden has avoided that. But maybe not avoided it, just delayed it.