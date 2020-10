Show me any data that a Lombardi situation is likely in the UK? Higher positive tests, which may not even be accurate, combined with no great rise in deaths, much of which are people dying WITH Covid and not OF Covid, is no need for lockdown.



Surely when we are talking about the possibility of tens of thousands of excess deaths the burden of proof is on showing that a Lombardy/New York/Peru situation islikely in the UK?Personally I think that some of the trends from other US states and indeed from Sweden suggests the possibility that infections/deaths might hit a 'ceiling' without full blown lockdowns. But until we know why that is the case (for example if those trends are a function of lower population densities they are not going to help us much) and much more importantly until we are able to get a better understanding of what exactly caused the horrendous death rates in Lombardy etc the only option is to err on the side of caution. I might have my own personal views going off of graphs on the internet but in the end it's not me that has tens of thousands of lives in my hands.Finally - lockdowns definitely work. Fundamentally this is a virus that survives through social contacts. If you stop or at least minimise those it can't be passed on. If we had stayed fully locked down since February all the way through the year there would be no Coronavirus in the UK. But that would have been the equivalent of the old (apparently aprocryphal) Vietnam quote of having to burn a village down in order to save it.