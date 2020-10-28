Like how vivid that is. I suppose as well that was plan A in the Spring. Before it became a secondary part of plan B. Perhaps the failure to revisit failures a little more honestly in the summer, when there was time, has not helped with bringing people along.



----



Adam Kucharski's being pretty blunt, which points towards how critical the decision is becoming.



https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1321929722121670656.html



Agree with him completely there. Its the real choice we face at the moment, what level of hospitalisation and mortality is acceptable for what could be the next 3-4 months.The problem with this current regional tier level system is that while it might be working to reduce rates in the northwest, its also allowing other regions the time to play catch up and get to the levels the northwest got to. I dont see any way any region goes from tier 2 back to tier 1 over the next 3 months, and suspect almost all regions in tier 1 will end up in tier 2 eventually (at least). So while things improve in the northwest, things get worse elsewhere - until we reach some kind of equilibrium with the majority of the country with tier 2 levels of infection and some skirting with the higher level 3 rates.What that equilibrium that equates to in hospitalisation and mortality rates is completely unknown. Will it be about what we have now? Will it be lower than now (I dont see how). Will it be higher and if so how much higher? 500 deaths per day is a hell of a lot of people over 3 months, and a barely functioning health system for the months its needed most.If extra restrictions arent on the the governments radar currently then they need to really refine the messaging behind this regional tier system. The message should be that the entire country needs to be making an effort to reduce contacts where they can, that message just isnt being delivered at all. If anything I think the tier system is making many think that Im in tier 1, I dont really have to do anything different and that kind of messaging/thinking just isnt going to work. Movement through the tier system should just be for when regions require some force behind certain restrictions - but the messaging for all has to be that for this winter everyone needs to work on reducing non necessary contacts and really think about what they are doing, where they going, and what places they are interacting with significant numbers of people that arent necessary. Its not easy to have to hear that message, but without it this regional tier system has only one outcome in my eyes - most of the country with significant levels of infection, a high and steady hospitalisation rate and a a high and steady daily death rate.