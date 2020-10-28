« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 04:21:20 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:16:54 PM
UK figures anounced today

Cases 23,065
Deaths 280

Cases by sample day are shown below



The number of tests processed within 24hrs seems to be getting worse  ::)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 04:26:31 PM
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 04:10:18 PM
Teenagers and young adults are, in their minds, "indestructible". They also happen to be a section of society that is less aware of the impact that they maybe having. I have seen it with my own daughter and her friends. They also know that it is far less likely to do anything serious to them so it follows - and I am not actually having a go at young people per se - that they will bend and ignore rules. We all remember what we were like in our younger days. That is why you see university students essentially ignoring rules and the same with teenagers. It is natural behaviour at that age. The consequences don`t apply to you.

I have had to control my teenage daughter. She is very aware of what covid-19 is, what she should do and even then she will ask to go and see her friends outside of school or throw a wobbler because she can`t do what she wants. Thankfully she is perhaps more aware because as parents we have been open and honest about what this is and the boundaries from the start. I can tell you now, that many of her friends are being allowed to do all sorts that they shouldn't including parents that are allowing them to have 'sleepovers' and that sort of thing. It is incredibly frustrating as a parent to stop her from doing these things when she is invited because it upsets her because she is, in her mind, missing out. I would gladly throttle those parents who are nothing more than selfish wankers with no social responsibility.
They've also been forced to go to school and college where the measures are exactly the opposite of what everyone is preaching. They can see the folly of the government advice and rightly think fuck it.

What was it? 38% schools/colleges 26% workplace 4% hospitality? The measures are a fucking joke.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 04:28:08 PM
It's been highlighted on here for a few weeks but still important message about what's happening in Liverpool at the moment.

Quote
Covid-19 has worked its way through Liverpool's younger generations and is now spreading amongst the elderly and more vulnerable, a city leader has said.

The city's cabinet member for health Cllr Paul Brant said that earlier in the summer it was clear that transmission was spreading among younger people - who are less likely to fall ill or die after contracting covid-19.

But Cllr Brant said the virus has now worked its way around the population of the city and is spreading among the more vulnerable - which is leading to soaring admissions and rising deaths in Liverpool's hospitals.

Speaking in a live interview on the Liverpool Echo's Facebook page today, he said: "The virus has worked its way through the population.

"It's not just the numbers, it is where it is in the population.

"It's clear from the testing results we were getting back that initially the infections tended to be amongst the younger age groups - below 35.

"But watching it over time we can see that the percentage of infected people in the older groups is gradually increasing and effectively working its way up the age groups.

"The virus can be at similar overall levels in different parts of the country but have much different impacts on the health service because.

"At the moment we have widespread infection which is moving its way up to those older age groups in our communities and it's orders of magnitude worse than it was in the summer."

Liverpool's infection rate has been decreasing in recent days and has fallen from nearly 700 cases per 100,000 at its height a couple of weeks ago to around 470.

However, not only is the overall rate still dangerously high, the key concern is that the virus is spreading to those who will be least able to fight it off.

Echo

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 04:28:35 PM
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:55:06 PM
Really sorry to hear this.

It is what is is.

Normally I'd say I'm sure we'll all live to tell the tale but I suppose that's debatable at the moment.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 04:39:51 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 04:28:08 PM
It's been highlighted on here for a few weeks but still important message about what's happening in Liverpool at the moment.

Echo


The analogy I heard was that trying to isolate the elderly and vulnerable was a bit like having a non pissing lane in a swimming pool.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 05:06:28 PM
Watching updated breakdown of areas going into tiers 2 and 3.  Would have been easier to list areas not heading upwards.  Lockdown by default nationwide, just wont be called that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 05:07:02 PM
Just to get back to the supermarket numbers - I think they stopped controlling them so strictly when the 2m rule became 1m+. They can pack more people in now.

But it also depends on the shop - the two Lidl's I go to have security guards on the door who will, when it's full, stop people coming in. The big Tescos also has security, but they do absolutely nothing. Think Tescos were going to install traffic lights on the doors, but I haven't seen them yet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 05:07:24 PM
Where we live, Stockport, have had some of the lowest numbers in the Greater Manchester region for the past month or so, averaging between 100-150 cases a day. We entered tier 3 last week, kids have been off school but the cases have gone up, last few days have been over 200.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 05:54:57 PM
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 06:13:50 PM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:07:02 PM
Just to get back to the supermarket numbers - I think they stopped controlling them so strictly when the 2m rule became 1m+. They can pack more people in now.

But it also depends on the shop - the two Lidl's I go to have security guards on the door who will, when it's full, stop people coming in. The big Tescos also has security, but they do absolutely nothing. Think Tescos were going to install traffic lights on the doors, but I haven't seen them yet.

I went to the ASDA the other day around midday and it was hectic. There was very little room to even move the trolley and I would've walked out only I had to really grab some stuff. In fairness I only spotted one person not wearing a mask but social distancing didn't exist. You would've thought it was Christmas considering how busy it was.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 06:17:18 PM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:02:55 AM
This isn't good, 96000 people catching the virus each day in the UK according to an Imperial College study

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54723962

Yeah, heard it was 100k a day, so what's that then 1M within 10 days? The entire population within 70 days? Actually those figures shouldn't really be a surprise given that I read that 30M of the UK population had the flu in 2016 and this virus seems to be able to spread faster.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 06:23:05 PM
West Yorkshire will be moving into Tier 3 from midnight on Sunday.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 07:22:50 PM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:07:02 PM
Just to get back to the supermarket numbers - I think they stopped controlling them so strictly when the 2m rule became 1m+. They can pack more people in now.

But it also depends on the shop - the two Lidl's I go to have security guards on the door who will, when it's full, stop people coming in. The big Tescos also has security, but they do absolutely nothing. Think Tescos were going to install traffic lights on the doors, but I haven't seen them yet.

Our Tesco have the traffic light system,Lidl only have a security guard at the weekends.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 08:25:15 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 03:01:04 PM
They don't because they are not forced to do so.

The Govt. made pubs be responsible for the actions of their customers, so why not supermarkets? The latter is making a shit load of money during this, pubs certainly weren't.

I think maybe there's a double standard in that maybe people think pub staff are better equipped/used to kick offs  on the premises so they can "deal" with mask kick offs better?

Also a large part of the population probably had their very first weekend job in a shop, I know mine was 16 working in the old JD Sports in Clayton square, so maybe they equate kick offs at staff in shops akin to picking on poor teenagers. Not saying either is fair or right mind.

I live Brownlow Hill way ms walkeed down to that big Hanover Street Tesco yesterday then noticed I'd forgotten my mask because I'm an idiot. I probably could have gone in and had nothing said to me, but I walked home and then back again with a mask to go shopping. Walking around and a few just had their noses peeking out, some wore them like nappies for their chins and some just didn't bother. Made me wonder what the point was of me adding another 20 minutes to my trip. But there you go

I have a feeling since we've buggered up the lockdown over half term, they may try and struggle through till the Xmas school holidays which are 2 weeks anyway. Maybe tack a week on at the end. Means shops and restaurants (pubs in lower tiers too) get the majority of the Christmas Shopping boost they normally would and mean that at least at the start of January we have some sort of reset to see us through the colder January and February.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 09:08:22 PM
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:19:41 AM
My toddler granddaughter's development was noticeably affected by lockdown. It's only since her nursery reopened  in September that she's speaking more, and becoming happy to be around other children. My neighbour has a lump and can't get a scan. My son-in-law's business is wrecked. People we know with mental health problems are suffering. There are huge human costs to lockdown.
I agree with you entirely, kids need to be with other kids to develop socially and academically. Lockdown was incredibly difficult for so many people and has caused huge health and financial problems, as do the ongoing tier 3 restrictions. What do we do next for the best? Or the least worst because there is no best. I don't have a clue what to think anymore.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 09:14:39 PM
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 09:08:22 PM
I agree with you entirely, kids need to be with other kids to develop socially and academically. Lockdown was incredibly difficult for so many people and has caused huge health and financial problems, as do the ongoing tier 3 restrictions. What do we do next for the best? Or the least worst because there is no best. I don't have a clue what to think anymore.

I've mentioned countless times on here that I have been off sick for what feels like forever - but has been the past 3 and a half months due to ongoing mental health issues - exacerbated by the lockdown and having to work from home. Recovery hasn't been as quick as I like - and all of a sudden we're nearly in November - the nights have come in early - and I worry that I am not going to be in the right place to go back to work beyond Christmas - if not at all in my current role.

A short, sharp lockdown over the half-term would have probably given the authorities enough time to stem the tide - but with no sign of a national brake being activated by those upon high - I don't see how we get to a situation that Christmas and New Year are anything but non-existent. I remember reading a few weeks ago plans by the government to seal off universities for a period of two weeks in the build up to Christmas - which would decimate pubs and restaurants (the few which are still open at that point).

And then there is the elephant that rears its head this weekend. Furlough ends.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Yesterday at 10:37:20 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 04:39:51 PM
The analogy I heard was that trying to isolate the elderly and vulnerable was a bit like having a non pissing lane in a swimming pool.

Like how vivid that is. I suppose as well that was plan A in the Spring. Before it became a secondary part of plan B. Perhaps the failure to revisit failures a little more honestly in the summer, when there was time, has not helped with bringing people along.

----

Adam Kucharski's being pretty blunt, which points towards how critical the decision is becoming.

Quote
If epidemic growing, question isnt really are more restrictions needed? The question is given restrictions will eventually have to come in, do you want to have COVID at a high or low level over winter?...

So thats the choice. High levels of infection, hospitalisations, deaths & disruption to wider healthcare, and hope for some eventual immunity. Or lower levels of infection, more targeted measures, and hope for better treatment/vaccine options in future.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1321929722121670656.html
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 12:26:58 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:37:20 PM
Like how vivid that is. I suppose as well that was plan A in the Spring. Before it became a secondary part of plan B. Perhaps the failure to revisit failures a little more honestly in the summer, when there was time, has not helped with bringing people along.

----

Adam Kucharski's being pretty blunt, which points towards how critical the decision is becoming.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1321929722121670656.html

Agree with him completely there. Its the real choice we face at the moment, what level of hospitalisation and mortality is acceptable for what could be the next 3-4 months.

The problem with this current regional tier level system is that while it might be working to reduce rates in the northwest, its also allowing other regions the time to play catch up and get to the levels the northwest got to. I dont see any way any region goes from tier 2 back to tier 1 over the next 3 months, and suspect almost all regions in tier 1 will end up in tier 2 eventually (at least). So while things improve in the northwest, things get worse elsewhere - until we reach some kind of equilibrium with the majority of the country with tier 2 levels of infection and some skirting with the higher level 3 rates.

What that equilibrium that equates to in hospitalisation and mortality rates is completely unknown. Will it be about what we have now? Will it be lower than now (I dont see how). Will it be higher and if so how much higher? 500 deaths per day is a hell of a lot of people over 3 months, and a barely functioning health system for the months its needed most.

If extra restrictions arent on the the governments radar currently then they need to really refine the messaging behind this regional tier system. The message should be that the entire country needs to be making an effort to reduce contacts where they can, that message just isnt being delivered at all. If anything I think the tier system is making many think that Im in tier 1, I dont really have to do anything different and that kind of messaging/thinking just isnt going to work. Movement through the tier system should just be for when regions require some force behind certain restrictions - but the messaging for all has to be that for this winter everyone needs to work on reducing non necessary contacts and really think about what they are doing, where they going, and what places they are interacting with significant numbers of people that arent necessary. Its not easy to have to hear that message, but without it this regional tier system has only one outcome in my eyes - most of the country with significant levels of infection, a high and steady hospitalisation rate and a a high and steady daily death rate.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 09:03:54 AM
Supermarket staff: 'We feel unsafe when customers don't wear masks' https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/newsbeat-54694197

If you read the headline and the first part of the article it seems like a sensible piece of reporting, highlighting that people are flouting the rules and that because it is being left to the individual stores it is unenforceable.
Then we have the balance part of the article where they get an assistant from another store in an area of relatively low spread in East Anglia, and she gives the opposite message, even going so far as to say that people not wearing a mask shouldnt be hassled for not breaking the rules.
All the science is now pointing towards masks limiting the spread, so the BBC get the opinion of a supermarket checkout assistant and present it as the alternative argument, because she is convinced masks arent that important.
And people wonder why we have thousands of dickheads protesting that mask wearing is somehow the end of democracy
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 09:42:13 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:03:54 AM
Supermarket staff: 'We feel unsafe when customers don't wear masks' https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/newsbeat-54694197

If you read the headline and the first part of the article it seems like a sensible piece of reporting, highlighting that people are flouting the rules and that because it is being left to the individual stores it is unenforceable.
Then we have the balance part of the article where they get an assistant from another store in an area of relatively low spread in East Anglia, and she gives the opposite message, even going so far as to say that people not wearing a mask shouldnt be hassled for not breaking the rules.
All the science is now pointing towards masks limiting the spread, so the BBC get the opinion of a supermarket checkout assistant and present it as the alternative argument, because she is convinced masks arent that important.
And people wonder why we have thousands of dickheads protesting that mask wearing is somehow the end of democracy

"I've worked through the whole pandemic in a supermarket. At the start we were told we didn't need to wear them, so it's just a bit far-fetched for me now."

Its almost like science isn't immutable...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 10:09:36 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 04:39:51 PM
The analogy I heard was that trying to isolate the elderly and vulnerable was a bit like having a non pissing lane in a swimming pool.

Especially when you hear things like "I'm in my 80's, I'll be dead soon anyway so I'm not locking myself away"

Went into an M&S in the Trafford Centre yesterday, it was like pensioners day out, rammed with them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 10:22:08 AM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 10:09:36 AM
Especially when you hear things like "I'm in my 80's, I'll be dead soon anyway so I'm not locking myself away"
Went into an M&S in the Trafford Centre yesterday, it was like pensioners day out, rammed with them.

Was someone on the news saying that the other day, probably the same person, was a short feature on her on The BBC. Drives me mad that it gets air time as a legitimate point of view rather than socially irresponsible, it's obvious that putting a vox pop like that into the public sphere is incredibly dangerous.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 10:22:14 AM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 10:09:36 AM
Especially when you hear things like "I'm in my 80's, I'll be dead soon anyway so I'm not locking myself away"

Went into an M&S in the Trafford Centre yesterday, it was like pensioners day out, rammed with them.


Some old people have always been entitled bastards.
I remember 50 years ago, one swinging her umbrella at a queue of us kids demanding to be let on the bus before them, because her buss pass was due to run out in a few minutes at 4pm.

Unfortunately, selfish behaviour regarding Covid has been given the green light by the actions of Cummings and the subsequent cowardice of Johnson.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 10:29:20 AM
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 10:22:08 AM
Was someone on the news saying that the other day, probably the same person, was a short feature on her on The BBC. Drives me mad that it gets air time as a legitimate point of view rather than socially irresponsible, it's obvious that putting a vox pop like that into the public sphere is incredibly dangerous.

These vox pops are terrible excuses for shit journalists to fill time and create a debate where none existed.
The Brexit greasy spoon vox pops were the worst.
Stupid uninformed and ignorant people were allowed to express opinions without any attempt to fact check their views, and then the journalist would make some sweeping assumptions and say Brexit is certainly popular here... here being a shitty cafe in a market.
No attempt to inform or educate.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 11:17:23 AM
The Covid Zoe app data is suggesting r0 of around 1.1 and that cases don't appear to be surging. More here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-SwbhDIdxY
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 11:17:31 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:29:20 AM
These vox pops are terrible excuses for shit journalists to fill time and create a debate where none existed.
The Brexit greasy spoon vox pops were the worst.
Stupid uninformed and ignorant people were allowed to express opinions without any attempt to fact check their views, and then the journalist would make some sweeping assumptions and say Brexit is certainly popular here... here being a shitty cafe in a market.
No attempt to inform or educate.

It's just lazy journalism. And the question of balance - a climatologist discusses climate change and, for balance, they have a YouTube diet guru spouting bullshit.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 11:17:52 AM
https://twitter.com/fetzert/status/1322078576133525504?s=20

Paper out today showing that the Eat Out To Help Out scheme has accelerated the second wave that we're currently experiencing.

Herd immunity disguised as helping out business and the economy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 11:26:09 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:17:52 AM
https://twitter.com/fetzert/status/1322078576133525504?s=20

Paper out today showing that the Eat Out To Help Out scheme has accelerated the second wave that we're currently experiencing.

Herd immunity disguised as helping out business and the economy.

That's no surprise. I'd arranged to meet up with some mates and booked into a Piccoloni's not realising it was a Eat Out night. It was very busy to the point of feeling uncomfortable and being glad to leave.

The next time out we went to Wreckfish which was busy but felt completely safe. I think the chains just piled the bodies in whereas the independents acted more responsibly.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 11:30:04 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:17:52 AM
https://twitter.com/fetzert/status/1322078576133525504?s=20

Paper out today showing that the Eat Out To Help Out scheme has accelerated the second wave that we're currently experiencing.

Herd immunity disguised as helping out business and the economy.

Interesting that lots of people have still advocated going to pubs, cinemas, restaurants etc.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 11:35:44 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:30:04 AM
Interesting that lots of people have still advocated going to pubs, cinemas, restaurants etc.


The 'eat out to help out' nonsense also caused people to be less inhibited when they went out. People packing into restaurants in big groups on those days to get some money off food as requested to by the government, like it was a normal Saturday night out. Heard stories from restaurant workers who said it was bedlam on those days, whereas otherwise was more distanced and relatively quiet. This also coincided with the government's 'get back to the office' campaign.

But it's a social virus, the more social interaction (be it work, education or leisure) the more it spreads.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 11:35:46 AM
Places are still packed now too. Went to Six by Nico last Fri and it was rammed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 11:36:18 AM
A good take down of some of the false Covid claims made by Rocco Forte, the Tory donor who hosted a party for Johnson;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/54735702

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 11:38:06 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:35:46 AM
Places are still packed now too. Went to Six by Nico last Fri and it was rammed.

Yeah, but they've shut the dog and duck and a few old man backstreet boozers. That'll make all the difference.

People are ultimately still socialising through the weekend. Being in tier 3 makes no difference to that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 11:39:44 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:17:52 AM
https://twitter.com/fetzert/status/1322078576133525504?s=20

Paper out today showing that the Eat Out To Help Out scheme has accelerated the second wave that we're currently experiencing.

Herd immunity disguised as helping out business and the economy.

Just anecdotal but we basically missed out on EOTHO in Aberdeen due to local lockdown at the time, and we got our numbers down to almost zero and our second wave has been much much lower than Dundee/Glasgow/Edinburgh.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 11:40:27 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:35:44 AM

The 'eat out to help out' nonsense also caused people to be less inhibited when they went out. People packing into restaurants in big groups on those days to get some money off food as requested to by the government, like it was a normal Saturday night out. Heard stories from restaurant workers who said it was bedlam on those days, whereas otherwise was more distanced and relatively quiet. This also coincided with the government's 'get back to the office' campaign.

But it's a social virus, the more social interaction (be it work, education or leisure) the more it spreads.

Indeed. To be honest whilst its good to support businesses I think people just need to stop all social contact in places like these where there are other people present. Christmas day is the only day that may not the case but I have not visited a restaurant, pub, bar, cinema, theatre, gig venue etc and I really think people need to do the same. Its not essential.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 11:47:31 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:40:27 AM
Indeed. To be honest whilst its good to support businesses I think people just need to stop all social contact in places like these where there are other people present. Christmas day is the only day that may not the case but I have not visited a restaurant, pub, bar, cinema, theatre, gig venue etc and I really think people need to do the same. Its not essential.

People just won't do that, a lot of people are still socialising through the weekend. You couldn't even get people to have one summer off from a foreign holiday this year.

There was a study today that shows the main strain that's driving the second wave here has come back from Spain with people holidaying there in the summer. As soon as they allowed and encouraged people to go off on holiday through the summer, the second wave was unavoidable.  And of course expecting people to quarantine when they came back was never going to happen and was completely unenforced like everything else.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 11:58:47 AM
On a similar theme our neighbours parties noticeably declined once pubs reopened and have noticeably increased again, albeit starting later, since the 10pm closing rules came in.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 12:01:16 PM
Lockdown measures working (again) - who'd have thought.

Article also refers to what appears to be a young (17 year old) Covid victim in NI and the NI Sec of State is now in isolation.

Foster: virus spike flattening and R-rate is now below 1

https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus/covid-19-circuit-breaker-is-working-for-northern-ireland-says-arlene-foster-39684386.html
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 12:13:30 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:01:16 PM
Lockdown measures working (again) - who'd have thought.

Article also refers to what appears to be a young (17 year old) Covid victim in NI and the NI Sec of State is now in isolation.

Foster: virus spike flattening and R-rate is now below 1

https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus/covid-19-circuit-breaker-is-working-for-northern-ireland-says-arlene-foster-39684386.html

The thing I dont get is that whilst everyone is tired of all this, the polling still shows support for another lockdown. However, what more damage are the Tories going to suffer if they dont lock down now, they have huge daily death numbers and have to lock down anyway.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources,
« Reply #39679 on: Today at 12:16:56 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:13:30 PM
The thing I dont get is that whilst everyone is tired of all this, the polling still shows support for another lockdown. However, what more damage are the Tories going to suffer if they dont lock down now, they have huge daily death numbers and have to lock down anyway.

and have this halfway house type of lockdown we're in now which is damaging huge numbers of businesses.
