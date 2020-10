Just to get back to the supermarket numbers - I think they stopped controlling them so strictly when the 2m rule became 1m+. They can pack more people in now.



But it also depends on the shop - the two Lidl's I go to have security guards on the door who will, when it's full, stop people coming in. The big Tescos also has security, but they do absolutely nothing. Think Tescos were going to install traffic lights on the doors, but I haven't seen them yet.