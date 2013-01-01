Teenagers and young adults are, in their minds, "indestructible". They also happen to be a section of society that is less aware of the impact that they maybe having. I have seen it with my own daughter and her friends. They also know that it is far less likely to do anything serious to them so it follows - and I am not actually having a go at young people per se - that they will bend and ignore rules. We all remember what we were like in our younger days. That is why you see university students essentially ignoring rules and the same with teenagers. It is natural behaviour at that age. The consequences don`t apply to you.



I have had to control my teenage daughter. She is very aware of what covid-19 is, what she should do and even then she will ask to go and see her friends outside of school or throw a wobbler because she can`t do what she wants. Thankfully she is perhaps more aware because as parents we have been open and honest about what this is and the boundaries from the start. I can tell you now, that many of her friends are being allowed to do all sorts that they shouldn't including parents that are allowing them to have 'sleepovers' and that sort of thing. It is incredibly frustrating as a parent to stop her from doing these things when she is invited because it upsets her because she is, in her mind, missing out. I would gladly throttle those parents who are nothing more than selfish wankers with no social responsibility.



They've also been forced to go to school and college where the measures are exactly the opposite of what everyone is preaching. They can see the folly of the government advice and rightly think fuck it.What was it? 38% schools/colleges 26% workplace 4% hospitality? The measures are a fucking joke.