« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 987 988 989 990 991 [992]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1160608 times)

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,310
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39640 on: Today at 04:21:20 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:16:54 PM
UK figures anounced today

Cases 23,065
Deaths 280

Cases by sample day are shown below



The number of tests processed within 24hrs seems to be getting worse  ::)
Logged

Online McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,831
  • In the town where I was born
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39641 on: Today at 04:26:31 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:10:18 PM
Teenagers and young adults are, in their minds, "indestructible". They also happen to be a section of society that is less aware of the impact that they maybe having. I have seen it with my own daughter and her friends. They also know that it is far less likely to do anything serious to them so it follows - and I am not actually having a go at young people per se - that they will bend and ignore rules. We all remember what we were like in our younger days. That is why you see university students essentially ignoring rules and the same with teenagers. It is natural behaviour at that age. The consequences don`t apply to you.

I have had to control my teenage daughter. She is very aware of what covid-19 is, what she should do and even then she will ask to go and see her friends outside of school or throw a wobbler because she can`t do what she wants. Thankfully she is perhaps more aware because as parents we have been open and honest about what this is and the boundaries from the start. I can tell you now, that many of her friends are being allowed to do all sorts that they shouldn't including parents that are allowing them to have 'sleepovers' and that sort of thing. It is incredibly frustrating as a parent to stop her from doing these things when she is invited because it upsets her because she is, in her mind, missing out. I would gladly throttle those parents who are nothing more than selfish wankers with no social responsibility.
They've also been forced to go to school and college where the measures are exactly the opposite of what everyone is preaching. They can see the folly of the government advice and rightly think fuck it.

What was it? 38% schools/colleges 26% workplace 4% hospitality? The measures are a fucking joke.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,989
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39642 on: Today at 04:28:08 PM »
It's been highlighted on here for a few weeks but still important message about what's happening in Liverpool at the moment.

Quote
Covid-19 has worked its way through Liverpool's younger generations and is now spreading amongst the elderly and more vulnerable, a city leader has said.

The city's cabinet member for health Cllr Paul Brant said that earlier in the summer it was clear that transmission was spreading among younger people - who are less likely to fall ill or die after contracting covid-19.

But Cllr Brant said the virus has now worked its way around the population of the city and is spreading among the more vulnerable - which is leading to soaring admissions and rising deaths in Liverpool's hospitals.

Speaking in a live interview on the Liverpool Echo's Facebook page today, he said: "The virus has worked its way through the population.

"It's not just the numbers, it is where it is in the population.

"It's clear from the testing results we were getting back that initially the infections tended to be amongst the younger age groups - below 35.

You can watch the full interview with Cllr Brant on our facebook page here

"But watching it over time we can see that the percentage of infected people in the older groups is gradually increasing and effectively working its way up the age groups.

"The virus can be at similar overall levels in different parts of the country but have much different impacts on the health service because.

"At the moment we have widespread infection which is moving its way up to those older age groups in our communities and it's orders of magnitude worse than it was in the summer."

Liverpool's infection rate has been decreasing in recent days and has fallen from nearly 700 cases per 100,000 at its height a couple of weeks ago to around 470.

However, not only is the overall rate still dangerously high, the key concern is that the virus is spreading to those who will be least able to fight it off.

Echo

Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Pages: 1 ... 987 988 989 990 991 [992]   Go Up
« previous next »
 