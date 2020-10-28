« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1159062 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39560 on: Yesterday at 09:56:10 PM »
It's feeling like groundhog day.  Mainland Europe enforcing national lockdowns while we bury our heads in the sand.

We just need Macron to threaten Johnson with a border closure again and we'll have recreated March.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39561 on: Yesterday at 09:57:28 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:56:10 PM
It's feeling like groundhog day.  Mainland Europe enforcing national lockdowns while we bury our heads in the sand.

We just need Macron to threaten Johnson with a border closure again and we'll have recreated March.

to be honest theyre all going for the half arsed lockdowns as well, doubt theyll do enough to stop the spread just like our own Govt.
Online lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39562 on: Yesterday at 09:58:11 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:44:03 PM
What does the German and French lockdowns mean for their clubs in European competition?
For German clubs probably nothing changes, there is no stop for professional sports. Nothing was mentioned in regards to locking any of that down. No supporters will be allowed into stadiums though, but games (Bundesliga etc.) will continue "as normal". Also essential business accomodation is still allowed (i.e. for visiting clubs), only leisure/holiday/non-essential hotel stays will not be allowed during November.
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39563 on: Yesterday at 10:00:24 PM »
It all feels like pissing in the wind with these lockdowns when the schools and colleges remain open.
Online scouseman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39564 on: Yesterday at 10:01:46 PM »
With Germany and France both going into month long lockdown surely it is only a matter of time before the UK follows them? 
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39565 on: Yesterday at 10:02:13 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 10:00:24 PM
It all feels like pissing in the wind with these lockdowns when the schools and colleges remain open.

How much more time can kids miss from school? From the looks of it, 2021 will be like 2020. Are we prepared to write off 2 years of kids education?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39566 on: Yesterday at 10:04:45 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:02:13 PM
How much more time can kids miss from school? From the looks of it, 2021 will be like 2020. Are we prepared to write off 2 years of kids education?

Its far from written off. Plus a 2 week lockdown is nothing like the previous one.

If the Govt. had half a brain theyd have tacked it onto half term this week and theyd have missed just a week.
Online lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39567 on: Yesterday at 10:05:16 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:34:35 PM
Worth noting that shopping habits tend towards smaller shops in a lot of Germany rather than the bigger supermarkets so that would make sense.
Depends on where you are. There are regions where you still have smaller/independent shops selling food, groceries and all that, i.e. in Berlin. Where I am it is mostly mid to larger supermarkets, basically there are no smaller independent places (almost no corner shops like in the UK exist). Discounters like Aldi and Lidl and a couple of larger state-/nationwide supermarket chains absolutely dominate the market.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39568 on: Yesterday at 10:07:00 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:56:10 PM
It's feeling like groundhog day.  Mainland Europe enforcing national lockdowns while we bury our heads in the sand.

We just need Macron to threaten Johnson with a border closure again and we'll have recreated March.
Yeah, it does.

Why he didnt go fir a two week circuit breaker I will never know...

Would have bought us maybe 6 weeks grace overall...
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39569 on: Yesterday at 10:07:36 PM »
Quote from: Craig  on Yesterday at 10:04:45 PM
It’s far from written off. Plus a 2 week lockdown is nothing like the previous one.

If the Govt. had half a brain they’d have tacked it onto half term this week and they’d have missed just a week.

They should clearly do it if the scientists are calling for it. But there are some smart leaders there still not going down the route of closing schools so maybe they are making a judgement call on what is likely in the future.

If they knew that things would get better and there be no more major disruption then maybe they would close schools, but possibly they see this being the norm for a long while more and therefore cannot really bring themselves to damage their children’s education.
Offline Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39570 on: Yesterday at 10:39:43 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:02:13 PM
How much more time can kids miss from school? From the looks of it, 2021 will be like 2020. Are we prepared to write off 2 years of kids education?

As we said before though, we're going to get to a point around Xmas where we have most areas in Tier 3 (which means restricted on-site attendance for schools) which will somewhat do this for us.  I do agree however, you have loads of data on poor schooling outcomes and poor life outcomes so it's imperative this is preserved somehow.  As much as everyone laughed at 2020 being the year with the 'best grades yet' due to teachers giving their students high grades, you can receive whatever grade on paper from your teacher but if you don't actually know the content you're doing to struggle by the time you get to further education level and that does have a knock on effect.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39571 on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 PM »
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 10:39:43 PM
As we said before though, we're going to get to a point around Xmas where we have most areas in Tier 3 (which means restricted on-site attendance for schools) which will somewhat do this for us.  I do agree however, you have loads of data on poor schooling outcomes and poor life outcomes so it's imperative this is preserved somehow.  As much as everyone laughed at 2020 being the year with the 'best grades yet' due to teachers giving their students high grades, you can receive whatever grade on paper from your teacher but if you don't actually know the content you're doing to struggle by the time you get to further education level and that does have a knock on effect.
Tier 3 doesnt mean restricted schooling.

I think you may be getting mixed up with the 4 tiers the department of education have. (They seem to have totally forgotten these exist).
Offline rubber soul

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39572 on: Today at 12:31:46 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:07:36 PM
They should clearly do it if the scientists are calling for it. But there are some smart leaders there still not going down the route of closing schools so maybe they are making a judgement call on what is likely in the future.

If they knew that things would get better and there be no more major disruption then maybe they would close schools, but possibly they see this being the norm for a long while more and therefore cannot really bring themselves to damage their childrens education.

Loads of children in the north are already having their education damaged. My son has had two periods of 14 days isolation this half term and my daughter one 14 day isolation due to positive tests in their classes. This is pretty typical for both primary and high schools around here, the majority of children have had to isolate at least once this half term.
The school's have been brilliant in implementing online learning whilst they are isolating but it isn't comparable to being in school.
Can't see this changing anytime soon and whilst always hopeful I'd be really surprised if at least one of my kids didn't have to isolate again in the next half term.
Absolutely no idea what the answer is but kids who are missing chunks of the school year due to self isolating are going to be at a massive disadvantage come exam time next summer.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39573 on: Today at 02:02:55 AM »
This isn't good, 96000 people catching the virus each day in the UK according to an Imperial College study

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54723962
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39574 on: Today at 02:31:28 AM »
Good summary in English in El Pais about how COVID is spread in the air using bars, restaurants, homes as examples
https://english.elpais.com/society/2020-10-28/a-room-a-bar-and-a-class-how-the-coronavirus-is-spread-through-the-air.html?ssm=TW_CC
Offline Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39575 on: Today at 07:06:04 AM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:56:10 PM
It's feeling like groundhog day.  Mainland Europe enforcing national lockdowns while we bury our heads in the sand.

We just need Macron to threaten Johnson with a border closure again and we'll have recreated March.

Expecting Johnson to say in the next couple of days we will but be going into national lockdown only for him to say in a week we will be
Offline aggerdid

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39576 on: Today at 07:19:41 AM »
I respected the first lockdown more than most and have had a shite year but if they think were having a digital christmas theyre off their heads. Imagine in a tory version of a perfect world weve all stayed in skyping inbetween christmas specials of miranda and some other shite and then 23:06 bbc news spot stanley johnson/some MP leaving his daughters/goomahs house and the country is fuming again and the Torys are mocking us we did not categorically state you couldnt not not not visit your 3rd mistress on christmas. Its so predictable. Cummingsll be having a durham christmas. Currently the rules im implementing that I suggest others do: week before christmas limit contact with people including gyms/barbers etc and limit christmas to a max of 10
Offline No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39577 on: Today at 07:19:41 AM »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 12:31:46 AM
Loads of children in the north are already having their education damaged. My son has had two periods of 14 days isolation this half term and my daughter one 14 day isolation due to positive tests in their classes. This is pretty typical for both primary and high schools around here, the majority of children have had to isolate at least once this half term.
The school's have been brilliant in implementing online learning whilst they are isolating but it isn't comparable to being in school.
Can't see this changing anytime soon and whilst always hopeful I'd be really surprised if at least one of my kids didn't have to isolate again in the next half term.
Absolutely no idea what the answer is but kids who are missing chunks of the school year due to self isolating are going to be at a massive disadvantage come exam time next summer.
My toddler granddaughter's development was noticeably affected by lockdown. It's only since her nursery reopened  in September that she's speaking more, and becoming happy to be around other children. My neighbour has a lump and can't get a scan. My son-in-law's business is wrecked. People we know with mental health problems are suffering. There are huge human costs to lockdown.
Offline Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39578 on: Today at 08:06:21 AM »
Quote from: aggerdid on Today at 07:19:41 AM
I respected the first lockdown more than most and have had a shite year but if they think were having a digital christmas theyre off their heads. Imagine in a tory version of a perfect world weve all stayed in skyping inbetween christmas specials of miranda and some other shite and then 23:06 bbc news spot stanley johnson/some MP leaving his daughters/goomahs house and the country is fuming again and the Torys are mocking us we did not categorically state you couldnt not not not visit your 3rd mistress on christmas. Its so predictable. Cummingsll be having a durham christmas. Currently the rules im implementing that I suggest others do: week before christmas limit contact with people including gyms/barbers etc and limit christmas to a max of 10

Yes, but there's a difference between isolating for a week or two before the 25th so you can see close family on Christmas Day/Boxing Day and large family gatherings over the Christmas holidays, meeting up with all your mates, Christmas parties, new years even parties etc. The government will loosen the guidance for Christmas Day i'd assume but it's relying on people not taking the piss and actually self isolating.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39579 on: Today at 08:48:14 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:02:55 AM
This isn't good, 96000 people catching the virus each day in the UK according to an Imperial College study

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54723962
The original article here https://www.imperial.ac.uk/news/207534/coronavirus-infections-rising-rapidly-england-react/

Its all really quite dire..

All the people who were saying it was scaremongering two months ago. Where are they now?  Cases are a bit lower than a reasonable worst case, but nearly everything else is worse than reasonable worst case forecasts,
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39580 on: Today at 09:33:19 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:48:14 AM
The original article here https://www.imperial.ac.uk/news/207534/coronavirus-infections-rising-rapidly-england-react/

Its all really quite dire..

All the people who were saying it was scaremongering two months ago. Where are they now?  Cases are a bit lower than a reasonable worst case, but nearly everything else is worse than reasonable worst case forecasts,
'Ripple'.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39581 on: Today at 09:45:47 AM »
Wait, isn't the Zoe app more accurate? I mean unless they randomly tested 4 million people surely the data for Zoe would give a clearer picture?
Online Ziltoid

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39582 on: Today at 10:02:09 AM »
Only a matter of time before West Yorkshire hits Tier3.  Wish they'd get it done.  All this dithering is going to fuck any chance of Christmas up (not that i'm overly bothered).  Only thing i'm really missing is watching footie at my mates house - i can't stand watching it on my own.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39583 on: Today at 10:15:50 AM »
Tier 3 is a load of shite anyway and not much different to 2. Itll change nothing.

What I dont get is during the last lockdown, and sometime after, we had supermarkets limiting numbers in, and enforcing one way systems. Why has that been fucked off now? Or is it masks remove the need for that (in which case why werent they enforced earlier!!!)?
