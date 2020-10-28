They should clearly do it if the scientists are calling for it. But there are some smart leaders there still not going down the route of closing schools so maybe they are making a judgement call on what is likely in the future.



If they knew that things would get better and there be no more major disruption then maybe they would close schools, but possibly they see this being the norm for a long while more and therefore cannot really bring themselves to damage their childrens education.



Loads of children in the north are already having their education damaged. My son has had two periods of 14 days isolation this half term and my daughter one 14 day isolation due to positive tests in their classes. This is pretty typical for both primary and high schools around here, the majority of children have had to isolate at least once this half term.The school's have been brilliant in implementing online learning whilst they are isolating but it isn't comparable to being in school.Can't see this changing anytime soon and whilst always hopeful I'd be really surprised if at least one of my kids didn't have to isolate again in the next half term.Absolutely no idea what the answer is but kids who are missing chunks of the school year due to self isolating are going to be at a massive disadvantage come exam time next summer.