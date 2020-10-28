« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39560 on: Yesterday at 09:56:10 PM
It's feeling like groundhog day.  Mainland Europe enforcing national lockdowns while we bury our heads in the sand.

We just need Macron to threaten Johnson with a border closure again and we'll have recreated March.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39561 on: Yesterday at 09:57:28 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:56:10 PM
It's feeling like groundhog day.  Mainland Europe enforcing national lockdowns while we bury our heads in the sand.

We just need Macron to threaten Johnson with a border closure again and we'll have recreated March.

to be honest theyre all going for the half arsed lockdowns as well, doubt theyll do enough to stop the spread just like our own Govt.
lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39562 on: Yesterday at 09:58:11 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:44:03 PM
What does the German and French lockdowns mean for their clubs in European competition?
For German clubs probably nothing changes, there is no stop for professional sports. Nothing was mentioned in regards to locking any of that down. No supporters will be allowed into stadiums though, but games (Bundesliga etc.) will continue "as normal". Also essential business accomodation is still allowed (i.e. for visiting clubs), only leisure/holiday/non-essential hotel stays will not be allowed during November.
Liv4-3lee

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39563 on: Yesterday at 10:00:24 PM
It all feels like pissing in the wind with these lockdowns when the schools and colleges remain open.
scouseman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39564 on: Yesterday at 10:01:46 PM
With Germany and France both going into month long lockdown surely it is only a matter of time before the UK follows them? 
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39565 on: Yesterday at 10:02:13 PM
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 10:00:24 PM
It all feels like pissing in the wind with these lockdowns when the schools and colleges remain open.

How much more time can kids miss from school? From the looks of it, 2021 will be like 2020. Are we prepared to write off 2 years of kids education?
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39566 on: Yesterday at 10:04:45 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:02:13 PM
How much more time can kids miss from school? From the looks of it, 2021 will be like 2020. Are we prepared to write off 2 years of kids education?

Its far from written off. Plus a 2 week lockdown is nothing like the previous one.

If the Govt. had half a brain theyd have tacked it onto half term this week and theyd have missed just a week.
lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39567 on: Yesterday at 10:05:16 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:34:35 PM
Worth noting that shopping habits tend towards smaller shops in a lot of Germany rather than the bigger supermarkets so that would make sense.
Depends on where you are. There are regions where you still have smaller/independent shops selling food, groceries and all that, i.e. in Berlin. Where I am it is mostly mid to larger supermarkets, basically there are no smaller independent places (almost no corner shops like in the UK exist). Discounters like Aldi and Lidl and a couple of larger state-/nationwide supermarket chains absolutely dominate the market.
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39568 on: Yesterday at 10:07:00 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:56:10 PM
It's feeling like groundhog day.  Mainland Europe enforcing national lockdowns while we bury our heads in the sand.

We just need Macron to threaten Johnson with a border closure again and we'll have recreated March.
Yeah, it does.

Why he didnt go fir a two week circuit breaker I will never know...

Would have bought us maybe 6 weeks grace overall...
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39569 on: Yesterday at 10:07:36 PM
Quote from: Craig  on Yesterday at 10:04:45 PM
It’s far from written off. Plus a 2 week lockdown is nothing like the previous one.

If the Govt. had half a brain they’d have tacked it onto half term this week and they’d have missed just a week.

They should clearly do it if the scientists are calling for it. But there are some smart leaders there still not going down the route of closing schools so maybe they are making a judgement call on what is likely in the future.

If they knew that things would get better and there be no more major disruption then maybe they would close schools, but possibly they see this being the norm for a long while more and therefore cannot really bring themselves to damage their children’s education.
Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39570 on: Yesterday at 10:39:43 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:02:13 PM
How much more time can kids miss from school? From the looks of it, 2021 will be like 2020. Are we prepared to write off 2 years of kids education?

As we said before though, we're going to get to a point around Xmas where we have most areas in Tier 3 (which means restricted on-site attendance for schools) which will somewhat do this for us.  I do agree however, you have loads of data on poor schooling outcomes and poor life outcomes so it's imperative this is preserved somehow.  As much as everyone laughed at 2020 being the year with the 'best grades yet' due to teachers giving their students high grades, you can receive whatever grade on paper from your teacher but if you don't actually know the content you're doing to struggle by the time you get to further education level and that does have a knock on effect.
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39571 on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 PM
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 10:39:43 PM
As we said before though, we're going to get to a point around Xmas where we have most areas in Tier 3 (which means restricted on-site attendance for schools) which will somewhat do this for us.  I do agree however, you have loads of data on poor schooling outcomes and poor life outcomes so it's imperative this is preserved somehow.  As much as everyone laughed at 2020 being the year with the 'best grades yet' due to teachers giving their students high grades, you can receive whatever grade on paper from your teacher but if you don't actually know the content you're doing to struggle by the time you get to further education level and that does have a knock on effect.
Tier 3 doesnt mean restricted schooling.

I think you may be getting mixed up with the 4 tiers the department of education have. (They seem to have totally forgotten these exist).
rubber soul

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39572 on: Today at 12:31:46 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:07:36 PM
They should clearly do it if the scientists are calling for it. But there are some smart leaders there still not going down the route of closing schools so maybe they are making a judgement call on what is likely in the future.

If they knew that things would get better and there be no more major disruption then maybe they would close schools, but possibly they see this being the norm for a long while more and therefore cannot really bring themselves to damage their childrens education.

Loads of children in the north are already having their education damaged. My son has had two periods of 14 days isolation this half term and my daughter one 14 day isolation due to positive tests in their classes. This is pretty typical for both primary and high schools around here, the majority of children have had to isolate at least once this half term.
The school's have been brilliant in implementing online learning whilst they are isolating but it isn't comparable to being in school.
Can't see this changing anytime soon and whilst always hopeful I'd be really surprised if at least one of my kids didn't have to isolate again in the next half term.
Absolutely no idea what the answer is but kids who are missing chunks of the school year due to self isolating are going to be at a massive disadvantage come exam time next summer.
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39573 on: Today at 02:02:55 AM
This isn't good, 96000 people catching the virus each day in the UK according to an Imperial College study

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54723962
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39574 on: Today at 02:31:28 AM
Good summary in English in El Pais about how COVID is spread in the air using bars, restaurants, homes as examples
https://english.elpais.com/society/2020-10-28/a-room-a-bar-and-a-class-how-the-coronavirus-is-spread-through-the-air.html?ssm=TW_CC
