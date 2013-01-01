It’s far from written off. Plus a 2 week lockdown is nothing like the previous one.



If the Govt. had half a brain they’d have tacked it onto half term this week and they’d have missed just a week.



They should clearly do it if the scientists are calling for it. But there are some smart leaders there still not going down the route of closing schools so maybe they are making a judgement call on what is likely in the future.If they knew that things would get better and there be no more major disruption then maybe they would close schools, but possibly they see this being the norm for a long while more and therefore cannot really bring themselves to damage their children’s education.