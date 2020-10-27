« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 984 985 986 987 988 [989]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1157193 times)

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39520 on: Today at 04:38:58 PM »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 04:21:22 PM
But how many people die per day on average?

Just checked - ONS has 10,534 deaths registered for the week ending 16/10, or about 1500 a day. The 7 day daily average yesterday for Covid was at 200.
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39521 on: Today at 04:57:03 PM »
Live press conference with Merkel just now: Germany is locking down again. The rules will be pretty much the same as they were in the spring, with the exception of schools and kindergarten places/nurseries staying open this time. Also shops/supermarkets for essential shopping will stay open. Everything else will have to close, i.e. restaurants, cinemas, theatre, events, sports. WFH is encouraged wherever possible. It will start on November 2 and will (for now) be limited until the end of November. In two weeks Merkel and the state ministers will meet again and look at the results and possibly revise measures.

Really saw it coming. But what can you say... people started bulk buying toilet paper again a couple of weeks ago, it is basically sold out wherever you go. You would think that everyone learned back in spring that no-one was short of the stuff at any time and just buy normally. But oh no. Too many people will just never learn.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:59:48 PM by lamad »
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,238
  • Yeah right..
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39522 on: Today at 04:59:36 PM »
https://www.toryclubs.co.uk/coronavirus-updates/

"Premises Certificate technically they do not sell alcohol to Members but instead supply alcohol to Members. Whilst the legislation has placed restrictions on the sale of alcohol, no such restrictions have been placed on the supply of alcohol."

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39523 on: Today at 05:02:18 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:36:53 PM
What a really weird way to think about it.

Of course people die every day, but an additional 300+ (currently) are dying.

Although Im sure their families will take comfort from people die everyday.

It's not really though, because in large less people are out and about and we're potentially less likely to have a severe flu outbreak. Of course its not nice to look at it in any way.. I guess the true barometer is against excess deaths. But the point was that people die every day and nobody cares or reports how many people have died from flu etc. - for people who are heavily invested in following the pandemic e.g. me it just helps to give a larger sense of perspective.

Clearly the worrying point is it does look as if our hospitals will be at full capacity for winter and by all accounts the Nightingale hospitals aren't really fit for purpose.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,050
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39524 on: Today at 05:02:23 PM »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 04:57:03 PM
Live press conference with Merkel just now: Germany is locking down again. The rules will be pretty much the same as they were in the spring, with the exception of schools and kindergarten places/nurseries staying open this time. Also shops/supermarkets for essential shopping will stay open. Everything else will have to close, i.e. restaurants, cinemas, theatre, events, sports. WFH is encouraged wherever possible. It will start on November 2 and will (for now) be limited until the end of November. In two weeks Merkel and the state ministers will meet again and look at the results and possibly revise measures.

Really saw it coming. But what can you say... people started bulk buying toilet paper again a couple of weeks ago, it is basically sold out wherever you go. You would think that everyone learned back in spring that no-one was short of the stuff at any time and just buy normally. But oh no. Too many people will just never learn.

Also she is offering a huge financial support Package for affected businesses.   Not the paltry sums our masters offer.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,968
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39525 on: Today at 05:02:47 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:38:50 PM
This is what happens when you let things go for too long AGAIN. I doubt there is any political will for a long term lockdown this time around so I'm sure cases and deaths are likely to remain high all winter as we go in and out of different levels of restrictions.

There's political will in Parliament to walk the votes but would, currently, need to be cross-party. Which is the angle which nags at me most. Believe length of time needed is related to how bad it's got, isn't it? So to need a long term one would be a failure really if you could have got to the same place with a shorter one, and then obviously Spring's it's own story again.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39526 on: Today at 05:06:01 PM »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:02:23 PM
Also she is offering a huge financial support Package for affected businesses.   Not the paltry sums our masters offer.
True, forgot that. They said 75% for businesses with 50 or less employees and for larger companies they will look at it individually in order to see what is possible within EU laws. Also single/freelance workers were mentioned to get support.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39527 on: Today at 05:06:03 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:29:06 PM
Northern Ireland seems fucked though.

Think parts of NI where current measures were invoked earlier (north west?) are now down considerably.  Rest of the province has a bit of catching up to do.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,623
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39528 on: Today at 05:08:57 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:02:47 PM
There's political will in Parliament to walk the votes but would, currently, need to be cross-party. Which is the angle which nags at me most. Believe length of time needed is related to how bad it's got, isn't it? So to need a long term one would be a failure really if you could have got to the same place with a shorter one, and then obviously Spring's it's own story again.

Johnson seems far more interested in trying to unite the Tory party around some fudge rather than getting votes through which need cross party support unfortunately.

From numerous reports it would seem that Sunak has been the main person within Govt continually dragging his feet on further restrictions
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39529 on: Today at 05:12:12 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:02:47 PM
There's political will in Parliament to walk the votes but would, currently, need to be cross-party. Which is the angle which nags at me most. Believe length of time needed is related to how bad it's got, isn't it? So to need a long term one would be a failure really if you could have got to the same place with a shorter one, and then obviously Spring's it's own story again.

The problem we've had is we are "following other countries regional approaches" - but it looks like Germany and France are off in to a mini lockdown and Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Belgium probably are not too far behind. So I don't really know where this leaves us. Seems to be that if we can survive November and early December there is light at the end of the tunnel possibly.
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39530 on: Today at 05:15:49 PM »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 05:02:18 PM
It's not really though, because in large less people are out and about and we're potentially less likely to have a severe flu outbreak. Of course its not nice to look at it in any way.. I guess the true barometer is against excess deaths. But the point was that people die every day and nobody cares or reports how many people have died from flu etc. - for people who are heavily invested in following the pandemic e.g. me it just helps to give a larger sense of perspective.

Clearly the worrying point is it does look as if our hospitals will be at full capacity for winter and by all accounts the Nightingale hospitals aren't really fit for purpose.
This argument that is brought up regularly by someone: that no-one cares about deaths and how many die of flu or other diseases, it is just NOT true. Drives me up the wall to be honest. It might not be frontpage news all the time, but an awful lot of people DO care. Maybe not you, but many others (doctors and health care workers, scientists, people who give money to charities for research etc. etc.).

Also in years with severe flu outbreaks there are reports about this - in the so called mainstream media, too - and people are being asked to vaccinate (not that here in Germany we ever saw all flu shots go in one years, apparently a lot of it goes to waste each year).
« Last Edit: Today at 05:18:08 PM by lamad »
Logged

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39531 on: Today at 05:26:33 PM »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 05:12:12 PM
The problem we've had is we are "following other countries regional approaches" - but it looks like Germany and France are off in to a mini lockdown and Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Belgium probably are not too far behind. So I don't really know where this leaves us. Seems to be that if we can survive November and early December there is light at the end of the tunnel possibly.

The UK will have their own lockdown, its inevitable now - its been inevitable for weeks actually. The only questions are when and if it will be a form of national level 3 or a level 4 that goes a little further and is more similar to German plans. 

It may not be called a lockdown, but we will have the same restrictions nationally as Germany have just announced or that France will announce later this evening. The fact they are both already decided to go themselves probably brings forward the date that UK will itself. Italy will also go this route, probably before the week is out. That again will bring forward the date the UK will.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39532 on: Today at 05:37:40 PM »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 05:15:49 PM
This argument that is brought up regularly by someone: that no-one cares about deaths and how many die of flu or other diseases, it is just NOT true. Drives me up the wall to be honest. It might not be frontpage news all the time, but an awful lot of people DO care. Maybe not you, but many others (doctors and health care workers, scientists, people who give money to charities for research etc. etc.).

Also in years with severe flu outbreaks there are reports about this - in the so called mainstream media, too - and people are being asked to vaccinate (not that here in Germany we ever saw all flu shots go in one years, apparently a lot of it goes to waste each year).

Not saying that is not true, but we are talking about the average Joe here whom it has no effect on. I've long know hospitals are at capacity every winter (of course, there are other factors here too e.g. healthcare system is too small for an ageing population) but a pandemic like this highlights it. I find myself regularly more engaged with news than most ordinary people and I don't think I have ever seen a mainstream news report or newspaper talking about flu.

Like with a lot of things, it's human nature to ignore things that don't matter to them. Hence why people still organise covid parties or raves- a lot of people just don't care.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39533 on: Today at 05:42:16 PM »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 05:12:12 PM
The problem we've had is we are "following other countries regional approaches" - but it looks like Germany and France are off in to a mini lockdown and Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Belgium probably are not too far behind. So I don't really know where this leaves us. Seems to be that if we can survive November and early December there is light at the end of the tunnel possibly.

Dont mention the Germans! This government (UK) doesnt like comparisons with other countries, esp Germany.  It tends to disappear graph comparisons where said graphs dont show UK in a favourable light.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,956
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39534 on: Today at 05:45:49 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:32:55 PM
Torygraph has been claiming it's got sight of some SAGE papers passed to government which haven't been publicly released yet.

Christ thats so grim...

Act late and measures have less effect... we always act late...why?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39535 on: Today at 05:46:45 PM »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 05:37:40 PM


Like with a lot of things, it's human nature to ignore things that don't matter to them. Hence why people still organise covid parties or raves- a lot of people just don't care.

There was a post on this thread about one of these Darwinism type parties in the US.  The organiser subsequently died of Covid. 
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,378
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39536 on: Today at 06:02:03 PM »
Healthcare stats:

10,276 patients in hospital as of now - highest since 12th May.

At the peak of the virus, the highest was 19,849 patients in hospital. Today's figure is 52% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 733 patients - around eight weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1302% since then.

902 patients on ventilators as of now - highest since 23rd May.

At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,247 patients on ventilators. Today's figure is 28% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 60 patients - around eight weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1403% since then.

1,399 patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours - highest since 30th April.

At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,564 admitted in one day. Today's figure is 39% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 72 patients - around eight weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1844% since then.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,956
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39537 on: Today at 06:03:35 PM »
So were expecting a slightly lower peak than March April but much much longer....so far more deaths


And were doing... fuck all.

Weird.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,279
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39538 on: Today at 06:04:14 PM »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 06:02:03 PM
Healthcare stats:

10,276 patients in hospital as of now - highest since 12th May.

At the peak of the virus, the highest was 19,849 patients in hospital. Today's figure is 52% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 733 patients - around eight weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1302% since then.

902 patients on ventilators as of now - highest since 23rd May.

At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,247 patients on ventilators. Today's figure is 28% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 60 patients - around eight weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1403% since then.

1,399 patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours - highest since 30th April.

At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,564 admitted in one day. Today's figure is 39% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 72 patients - around eight weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1844% since then.

From 1 week ago....

Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on October 21, 2020, 05:25:46 PM
Healthcare stats:

7,420 patients in hospital as of now -highest since 27th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 19,849 patients in hospital. The lowest since the pandemic began was 733 - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 912% since then.

693 patients on ventilators as of now - highest since 30th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,247 patients on ventilators. The lowest since the pandemic began was 60 - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1055% since then.

1,053 patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours - highest since 7th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,564 admitted in one day. The lowest since the pandemic began was 72 - a little over six weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1363% since then.

These figures are taken from the latest available figures for each country (from Gov.uk)- but may not match the dashboard exactly as they only use days with 'full' data between all four countries - which tends to be from 5-6 days back. These figures are therefore more up-to-date and reliable although are still likely to be an under-estimate.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,572
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39539 on: Today at 06:10:38 PM »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 05:12:12 PM
The problem we've had is we are "following other countries regional approaches" - but it looks like Germany and France are off in to a mini lockdown and Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Belgium probably are not too far behind. So I don't really know where this leaves us. Seems to be that if we can survive November and early December there is light at the end of the tunnel possibly.
Yep, Germany have now confirmed a month long firebreak lockdown from Monday

Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,572
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39540 on: Today at 06:11:18 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:04:14 PM
From 1 week ago....

I guess the "ripple" is turning into a tsunami
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39541 on: Today at 06:11:19 PM »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 05:37:40 PM
Not saying that is not true, but we are talking about the average Joe here whom it has no effect on. I've long know hospitals are at capacity every winter (of course, there are other factors here too e.g. healthcare system is too small for an ageing population) but a pandemic like this highlights it. I find myself regularly more engaged with news than most ordinary people and I don't think I have ever seen a mainstream news report or newspaper talking about flu.

Like with a lot of things, it's human nature to ignore things that don't matter to them. Hence why people still organise covid parties or raves- a lot of people just don't care.
Thanks for clarifying and I absolutely second your last sentence.

By the way, edit to my earlier post re. German "mini" lockdown: Apparently non essential local commerce will be allowed, i.e. shops can stay open and not only supermarkets.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39542 on: Today at 06:11:27 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 05:45:49 PM
Christ thats so grim...

Act late and measures have less effect... we always act late...why?

This Government would be late to its own funeral.  Consistency I guess if nothing else.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,572
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39543 on: Today at 06:14:05 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:03:35 PM
So were expecting a slightly lower peak than March April but much much longer....so far more deaths


And were doing... fuck all.

Weird.
Tories don't give a shit do they, it will be interesting to see the stats that come out of NI and Wales (personally I don't think the Wales lockdown is long enough).  There will be a another lockdown in England at some point, there has to be, surely the sooner it happens the better, the death toll reportedly doubled from the first wave due to locking down too late, so much for learning from your mistakes eh!
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39544 on: Today at 06:32:13 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:26:33 PM
The UK will have their own lockdown, its inevitable now - its been inevitable for weeks actually. The only questions are when and if it will be a form of national level 3 or a level 4 that goes a little further and is more similar to German plans. 

It may not be called a lockdown, but we will have the same restrictions nationally as Germany have just announced or that France will announce later this evening. The fact they are both already decided to go themselves probably brings forward the date that UK will itself. Italy will also go this route, probably before the week is out. That again will bring forward the date the UK will.

I think we'll know more about inevitability in a week or two. I just had a quick look at some of the 'second wave' US states (Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona) and they peaked at about 350-500 daily cases per million before the numbers started dropping again, without any second lockdown as far as I am aware. So the equivalent for the UK would be about 29,000 daily cases.

Obviously the big question would be the extent to which you can compare their peaks in summer months and with a lesser population density to our situation in the winter. If the numbers are climbing sharply past 35-40k then I don't think they'll have any way out of it, although my suspicion is that they are trying to limp on to much closer to Christmas so they can sell a lockdown as being necessary to "save Christmas".
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,696
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39545 on: Today at 06:54:17 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:14:05 PM
Tories don't give a shit do they, it will be interesting to see the stats that come out of NI and Wales (personally I don't think the Wales lockdown is long enough).  There will be a another lockdown in England at some point, there has to be, surely the sooner it happens the better, the death toll reportedly doubled from the first wave due to locking down too late, so much for learning from your mistakes eh!
That's if the genius that is Cummings even thinks of it as a mistake.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39546 on: Today at 07:07:43 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 06:32:13 PM
I think we'll know more about inevitability in a week or two. I just had a quick look at some of the 'second wave' US states (Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona) and they peaked at about 350-500 daily cases per million before the numbers started dropping again, without any second lockdown as far as I am aware. So the equivalent for the UK would be about 29,000 daily cases.

Obviously the big question would be the extent to which you can compare their peaks in summer months and with a lesser population density to our situation in the winter. If the numbers are climbing sharply past 35-40k then I don't think they'll have any way out of it, although my suspicion is that they are trying to limp on to much closer to Christmas so they can sell a lockdown as being necessary to "save Christmas".

Problem though is Florida, Texas, Georgia and Arizona are only showing signs of a second wave now, the last week or two. What they did was completely suppress the initial wave in April with restrictions (or other states restrictions like New York stopped it before it spread to the rest of the states) and pushed the entire lot out to summer as they ditched all those restrictions pretty quickly. All 4 are showing early signs of heading straight into a second wave of infections. Now is the time they need to consider measures they had in April, which seems kind of counter intuitive when you look at the graphs.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,659
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39547 on: Today at 07:20:05 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:14:05 PM
Tories don't give a shit do they, it will be interesting to see the stats that come out of NI and Wales (personally I don't think the Wales lockdown is long enough).  There will be a another lockdown in England at some point, there has to be, surely the sooner it happens the better, the death toll reportedly doubled from the first wave due to locking down too late, so much for learning from your mistakes eh!

An honest question.

If the tories wern't in power ( power is an illusion by the way like everything else ) do you honestly think things would be different ? So if somebody else was in power ( which is still an illusion ) how would things be different ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,279
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39548 on: Today at 07:22:11 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 07:20:05 PM
An honest question.

If the tories wern't in power ( power is an illusion by the way like everything else ) do you honestly think things would be different ? So if somebody else was in power ( which is still an illusion ) how would things be different ?

Its a completely impossible question to answer - but youd hope a Labour Govt. may have supported those that need it a hell of a lot better than how this Govt. are doing so.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,659
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39549 on: Today at 07:35:39 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:22:11 PM
Its a completely impossible question to answer - but youd hope a Labour Govt. may have supported those that need it a hell of a lot better than how this Govt. are doing so.

You are right it is purely hypothetical but all Governments get told what to do . Did you not know this by now ?

Ah shit. Wrong forum .

As you were mate.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,279
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39550 on: Today at 07:36:45 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 07:35:39 PM
You are right it is purely hypothetical but all Governments get told what to do . Did you know this by now ?

Ah shit. Wrong forum .

As you were mate.

Ah, good set up there. I should really have realised youd have some conspiracy agenda you were looking to mention.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39551 on: Today at 07:39:59 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:11:52 PM
It's looking very encouraging for Ireland at the moment, as you say positivity rates dropping after rising pretty steadily for a few weeks.

It might appear that they've gone early with their full level 5 when you looked solely at the numbers of infections and daily deaths but hospital capacity played a big part in the decision. Ireland just doesn't have much room for manoeuvre with free hospital beds so cant absorb very much of an increased intake without being forced to significantly cut back other essential healthcare.

It's looking like a very good decision that they made and the timing looks pretty much spot on, slight increase in the daily death numbers now but they are 1-2 weeks into level 5 so that should be coming back down very soon, and certainly shouldn't rise further.

Of course they didn't go as early with level 5 as NPHET called for but eventually jumping essentially from level 3 to level 5 instead of gradually stepping up through the levels means they got ahead of the virus rather than continued to chase after it. Going there earlier will mean level 5 will have a quicker impact than if they waited so it should leave them in a good position at the end of the 6 weeks. Level 5 comes with significant cost to businesses and peoples livelihoods of course, but there was a look of inevitability about Ireland needing to go to level 5 at some point so going with that early rather than later will have been a good decision. As you say, what they do with those gains it will give them over the winter will be crucial as to get the real worth from it.


I'm a level three man all the way ;).
Seriously though I just want to see consistency, to find an approach we can live with instead of a brainless "lets celebrate Christmas" message. It feels like a party on till the next lockdown approach. We'll likely be living with restrictions for years.
 I'm glad we left schools and construction open this time as we know they're not big drivers of the virus and kids can't be dragged out of school continuously for god knows how long. It keeps a little normality too.

Incidentally my uncle's son has covid. He's 18, asymptomatic and hasn't managed to infect his parents or brother.  Weird how that happens.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,335
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39552 on: Today at 07:44:03 PM »
What does the German and French lockdowns mean for their clubs in European competition?
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,659
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39553 on: Today at 07:48:39 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:36:45 PM
conspiracy agenda

 :lmao

Best leave it there mate.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,572
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39554 on: Today at 07:57:46 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 07:20:05 PM
An honest question.

If the tories wern't in power ( power is an illusion by the way like everything else ) do you honestly think things would be different ? So if somebody else was in power ( which is still an illusion ) how would things be different ?
well seeing as Keir Starmer has openly supported a second lockdown I think he would follow the advice of his scientific advisors more so than Johnson who pays lip service to what they say and then blindingly ignores the recommendations
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,572
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39555 on: Today at 07:58:34 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:44:03 PM
What does the German and French lockdowns mean for their clubs in European competition?
I'm guessing elite sport is probably exempt from the restrictions
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,279
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39556 on: Today at 08:10:57 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 07:48:39 PM
:lmao

Best leave it there mate.

....

Quote from: kesey on Today at 07:35:39 PM
...but all Governments get told what to do . Did you not know this by now ?

I mean come on, you know what you were setting up right there with that first question.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,702
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39557 on: Today at 08:34:35 PM »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 06:11:19 PM
Thanks for clarifying and I absolutely second your last sentence.

By the way, edit to my earlier post re. German "mini" lockdown: Apparently non essential local commerce will be allowed, i.e. shops can stay open and not only supermarkets.

Worth noting that shopping habits tend towards smaller shops in a lot of Germany rather than the bigger supermarkets so that would make sense.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 984 985 986 987 988 [989]   Go Up
« previous next »
 