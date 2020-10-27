Live press conference with Merkel just now: Germany is locking down again. The rules will be pretty much the same as they were in the spring, with the exception of schools and kindergarten places/nurseries staying open this time. Also shops/supermarkets for essential shopping will stay open. Everything else will have to close, i.e. restaurants, cinemas, theatre, events, sports. WFH is encouraged wherever possible. It will start on November 2 and will (for now) be limited until the end of November. In two weeks Merkel and the state ministers will meet again and look at the results and possibly revise measures.



Really saw it coming. But what can you say... people started bulk buying toilet paper again a couple of weeks ago, it is basically sold out wherever you go. You would think that everyone learned back in spring that no-one was short of the stuff at any time and just buy normally. But oh no. Too many people will just never learn.