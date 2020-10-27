Healthcare stats:
10,276 patients in hospital as of now - highest since 12th May.
At the peak of the virus, the highest was 19,849 patients in hospital. Today's figure is 52% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 733 patients - around eight weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1302% since then.
902 patients on ventilators as of now - highest since 23rd May.
At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,247 patients on ventilators. Today's figure is 28% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 60 patients - around eight weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1403% since then.
1,399 patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours - highest since 30th April.
At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,564 admitted in one day. Today's figure is 39% of the peak figures. The lowest since the pandemic began was 72 patients - around eight weeks ago. Today's figure is an increase of 1844% since then.