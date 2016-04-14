Positivity rate of tests have dropped for nine days running in Ireland. A result of our move to level three on oct 5th. Cases are slowly trending downwards. Hopefully hospital and icu numbers follow suit.



Seems we jumped the gun by moving to level five at the end of last week with the dumb message of getting cases low enough to "celebrate Christmas in a meaningful way". Johnsonesque nonsense. Keeping the message consistent and hundreds of thousands still in jobs whilst urging caution and maintaining restrictions over Christmas would make sense.



Im dreading a mindless free for all now and another lockdown early in the new year.