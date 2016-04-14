« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 983 984 985 986 987 [988]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1154864 times)

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39480 on: Yesterday at 07:27:45 PM »
Positivity rate of tests have dropped for nine days running in Ireland. A result of our move to level three on oct 5th.  Cases are slowly trending downwards. Hopefully hospital and icu numbers follow suit.

Seems we jumped the gun by moving to level five at the end of last week with the dumb message of getting cases low enough to "celebrate Christmas in a meaningful way".  Johnsonesque nonsense. Keeping the message consistent and hundreds of thousands still in jobs whilst urging caution and maintaining restrictions over Christmas would make sense.

Im dreading a mindless free for all now and another lockdown early in the new year.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,252
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39481 on: Yesterday at 07:27:58 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 05:19:27 PM
A headline grabbing number - only 260k were processed. They really need to answer why that is so if it continues.

Been the case for a long long while now - I was pointing it out back in Sept when it came out there was a backlog.

No one seems to be asking why and theyre not telling voluntarily.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,252
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39482 on: Yesterday at 07:31:57 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:44:57 PM
It could simply be a combination of temporary things - people being off sick, missing suplies, instruments down. "Capacity" is probably what a lab can do when everything is 100% working, but reality is often quite different. Or am I giving the government too much credit?

If its lack of supplies then capacity should be brought down accordingly. Kinda of like Tesco telling everyone they have 1,000,000 toilet rolls in stock but actually have 3.

As for people off sick and instruments down - theyre processing at not far off 50% of reported capacity - thats a fucking lot of people off sick and instruments on the blink.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,646
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39483 on: Yesterday at 07:44:17 PM »
Re Vitamin D, I could understand in the UK, but Covid-19 has been devastating in hot tropical places like Iran, India and Brazil.
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39484 on: Yesterday at 07:49:24 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:44:57 PM
It could simply be a combination of temporary things - people being off sick, missing suplies, instruments down. "Capacity" is probably what a lab can do when everything is 100% working, but reality is often quite different. Or am I giving the government too much credit?


Possibly. But the original intention of stating capacity was that it came directly from the labs the day before, estimating the number of tests they could process the following day.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,772
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39485 on: Yesterday at 07:51:54 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:26:09 PM
Yeah.. being white is a gene mutation.  When humans moved to more northern areas, those with the gene mutation were favoured as they could manufacture vitamin D more easily in low light levels.

As a white (well, nearly pale blue) person, I probably only need 15 minutes sun in the summer to produce all the vitamin D I need for the day. A BAME person might takes an hour and a half. In the winter its difficult for everyone.

Yes, I can die of sun burn after an hour and a half in the sun (this is only just a joke) but we can makes hats etc...

Its all very interesting science..

I suffer from Coeliac disease (which is known to cause Vitamin D malabsorption), plus I am BAME so should have been taking supplements for about the last 8 years or so but in all honesty have been pretty shit at taking them but have made more of an effort since people started suggesting the link between vitamin d and Covid-19.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,252
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39486 on: Yesterday at 08:02:03 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:51:54 PM
I suffer from Coeliac disease (which is known to cause Vitamin D malabsorption), plus I am BAME so should have been taking supplements for about the last 8 years or so but in all honesty have been pretty shit at taking them but have made more of an effort since people started suggesting the link between vitamin d and Covid-19.

I suffer from pernicious anaemia (cant absorb B12) and on my last blood test in Sept it came back I had very low vit D. No idea why as Id been out every day in the sun during lockdown and the summer as used to walk the shops/around Liverpool. I eat a fair amount of red meat and quite a lot of eggs too which contain vit d.

Not sure if the two are linked in my case but have started taking supplements to help.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,564
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39487 on: Yesterday at 08:23:17 PM »
Talk of another firebreak lockdown in Wales in January or February. I've not noticed a great deal of difference to last week if I'm honest but that's probably because the things that are now shut I haven't been using anyway.

We had a usual collection from Asda today.

I even papered the room on the weekend!

Think I'm turning into a bit of a hermit and it's really not bothered me not going out
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online electricghost

  • Might haunt your wiring, but will usually stop if requested to. Lives in a spirit house in Pra Kanong.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,643
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39488 on: Yesterday at 09:02:45 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 07:44:17 PM
Re Vitamin D, I could understand in the UK, but Covid-19 has been devastating in hot tropical places like Iran, India and Brazil.

India

"Hospital-based studies showed a prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency ranging from 37% to 99%"

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6060930/


Brazil

"Finally, there are high prevalence of inadequate vitamin D concentrations among the population, regardless of age group in Brazil."

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10408398.2018.1437711?journalCode=bfsn20#:~:text=The%20mean%20vitamin%20D%20concentration,respectively%2C%20for%20the%20Brazilian%20population.

Iran

"The results obtained showed a significant prevalence of vitamin D deficiency among the Iranian population, a condition to be addressed by appropriate planning."

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5936844/#:~:text=The%20vitamin%20D%20deficiency%20prevalence,figure%204%20and%20table%202).


Vitamin D deficiency is not just about inadequate sunlight exposure, it is also heavily linked to poor metabolic health which is a pandemic that has been with us globally long before covid reared its ugly head.

Logged
With or without religion, you would have good people doing good things and evil people doing evil things. But for good people to do evil things, that takes religion.
― Steven Weinberg

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,410
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39489 on: Yesterday at 11:34:55 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:23:32 PM
The one used most is compared to the peak. Hopefully levelling off everywhere or slowing because we're about to get to half the number in hospital at the peak and it's only October :/

This all depends on whether other parts of the country on level 1 and 2 catch fire like the north has. I cannot see London or Birmingham getting away with this, they are too urban.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,582
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39490 on: Today at 09:20:32 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:34:55 PM
This all depends on whether other parts of the country on level 1 and 2 catch fire like the north has. I cannot see London or Birmingham getting away with this, they are too urban.

As I've said before and call me a cynic but we'll see more action nationally if London gets it more
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39491 on: Today at 09:24:28 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:34:55 PM
This all depends on whether other parts of the country on level 1 and 2 catch fire like the north has. I cannot see London or Birmingham getting away with this, they are too urban.
It's going up rapidly in Bristol (another big university city). There's talk from local health officials to voluntarily enter Tier 2, personally, looking at the rate, I think it'll be taken out of their hands.

The ICU capacity is still relatively healthy, but patients from surrounding areas will eventually end up in Bristol hospitals and that's that.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39492 on: Today at 09:49:17 AM »
Is this an anomaly or perfectly normal?

I have 2 phones, 1 for work 1 for personal use and both have the nhs app installed.

1 goes everywhere with me the other doesn't yet the one that doesn't is the one I get all the "you've been in contact..... blah blah blah" alert messages on.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39493 on: Today at 09:50:42 AM »
Looks like tier 3 for the entirety of Nottinghamshire now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 983 984 985 986 987 [988]   Go Up
« previous next »
 