A headline grabbing number - only 260k were processed. They really need to answer why that is so if it continues.
It could simply be a combination of temporary things - people being off sick, missing suplies, instruments down. "Capacity" is probably what a lab can do when everything is 100% working, but reality is often quite different. Or am I giving the government too much credit?
Yeah.. being white is a gene mutation. When humans moved to more northern areas, those with the gene mutation were favoured as they could manufacture vitamin D more easily in low light levels.As a white (well, nearly pale blue) person, I probably only need 15 minutes sun in the summer to produce all the vitamin D I need for the day. A BAME person might takes an hour and a half. In the winter its difficult for everyone.Yes, I can die of sun burn after an hour and a half in the sun (this is only just a joke) but we can makes hats etc...Its all very interesting science..
I suffer from Coeliac disease (which is known to cause Vitamin D malabsorption), plus I am BAME so should have been taking supplements for about the last 8 years or so but in all honesty have been pretty shit at taking them but have made more of an effort since people started suggesting the link between vitamin d and Covid-19.
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Re Vitamin D, I could understand in the UK, but Covid-19 has been devastating in hot tropical places like Iran, India and Brazil.
The one used most is compared to the peak. Hopefully levelling off everywhere or slowing because we're about to get to half the number in hospital at the peak and it's only October :/
This all depends on whether other parts of the country on level 1 and 2 catch fire like the north has. I cannot see London or Birmingham getting away with this, they are too urban.
