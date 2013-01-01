« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:12:55 PM
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:15:12 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 04:12:55 PM
Bloody hell...

Might be some weekend lag or something but I suspect I am clutching at straws with that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:17:15 PM
Fuck me thats a big jump. Any reporting discrepancies from the last couple of days Im or is this just the inevitable surge after the rise in cases from a couple of weeks ago?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:17:55 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:15:12 PM
Might be some weekend lag or something but I suspect I am clutching at straws with that.

Almost certainly, but was 241 last Tues so a big increase over then.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:19:04 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:15:12 PM
Might be some weekend lag or something but I suspect I am clutching at straws with that.
There is on a Tuesday.

But its up 50% on last Tuesday... those only cases people have been quiet for a while now havent they?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:20:41 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:15:12 PM
Might be some weekend lag or something but I suspect I am clutching at straws with that.
There probably is some weekend lag, but it's 120 -odd up on this time last week.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:20:51 PM
There will be some catchup from the lower numbers over the weekend but still a pretty grim number and as Craig said well up on last week.

Cases 22,885, not great, not terrible (by recent standards anyway)

Trending by sample date shown below

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:21:24 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 04:19:04 PM
There is on a Tuesday.

But its up 50% on last Tuesday... those only cases people have been quiet for a while now havent they?

I believe their argument has now shifted to it's not as bad as April.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:23:13 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:20:51 PM
Trending by sample date shown below

snip

Looking at that they are returning approx 1500-2000 tests within 24hrs - which is shocking to say the least.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:23:32 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:21:24 PM
I believe their argument has now shifted to it's not as bad as April.

The one used most is compared to the peak. Hopefully levelling off everywhere or slowing because we're about to get to half the number in hospital at the peak and it's only October :/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:33:45 PM
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:23:32 PM
The one used most is compared to the peak. Hopefully levelling off everywhere or slowing because we're about to get to half the number in hospital at the peak and it's only October :/

And I'm sure hospitals in Liverpool have more patients now than they did at the peak.

And when the students return to their homes in the South just watch the hospitals start to fill up there as well.

And I wonder what the Great Barrington sycophants solution is now.? Very quiet that bunch of charlatans.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:35:21 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:23:13 PM
Looking at that they are returning approx 1500-2000 tests within 24hrs - which is shocking to say the least.
Yeah, it is. It looks like testing capacity has jumped massively from yesterday.......up about 70,000 in one day, to 447,723 (nearing that magic half million, Boris !)

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/testing
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:39:16 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:21:24 PM
I believe their argument has now shifted to it's not as bad as April.
Seem to have gone off here... how odd...

The projection is November the 15th for deaths to hit the old peak an aim.. I do hope thats wrong..
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:41:25 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:17:15 PM
Fuck me thats a big jump. Any reporting discrepancies from the last couple of days Im or is this just the inevitable surge after the rise in cases from a couple of weeks ago?

If you just compare Mondays then 241 to 367 roughly fits with things doubling every couple of weeks or so which I think is consistent with what was happening with cases 3 weeks ago.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:47:21 PM
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:23:32 PM
The one used most is compared to the peak. Hopefully levelling off everywhere or slowing because we're about to get to half the number in hospital at the peak and it's only October :/
Yep, and at the present rate of hospital admissions we'll have surpassed that peak in about 2 weeks. I said a few weeks back that I was very concerned and worried that our NHS and its' staff could become overwhelmed very soon if we didn't have a lockdown.......now, it looks as though it will happen. Really sad, and this gives a flavour of why.....

https://www.bbc.com/news/explainers-54623919
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:54:39 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:11:17 PM
367 dead today
Its awful and I fear over the next couple of weeks itll get worse with the increased infections over the last few weeks, but I hope Im wrong.

The only good thing is that hospitals are more prepared than back in March and they can treat patients better now as weve learnt about the virus and how to better treat people. Also have the use of some drugs to help patients now as well.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 04:58:10 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 04:35:21 PM
Yeah, it is. It looks like testing capacity has jumped massively from yesterday.......up about 70,000 in one day, to 447,723 (nearing that magic half million, Boris !)

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/testing

Wheeled out the usual balloon from Government this morning on the media actually praising Dido Harding.  Its way beyond parody
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 05:04:33 PM
207 more deaths in England

A further 207 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 32,117, NHS England said on Tuesday.

Patients were aged between 36 and 101. All except six, aged between 60 and 93 years old, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between September 24 and October 26, with the majority being on or after October 20.

Fourteen other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Grim.  :(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 05:04:46 PM
Scottish government easing restricitons on pubs from next week, will be allowed to serve alcohol indoors again unless in a higher level tier.

Cases seem to be levelling off here, if not decreasing yet.

Quote
Scotland to ease pub and restaurant restrictions

Pubs and restaurants in many areas of Scotland will be able to serve alcohol indoors again from next week, the first minister has announced.

Nicola Sturgeon said the move would allow licensed premises in level two of the country's new five-tier system to serve alcohol with a meal until 8pm.

In level three areas - likely to be much of the central belt - they will be able to reopen but cannot serve alcohol. The new rules are expected to come into force from Monday.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 05:07:49 PM
Also UK COVID deaths by day of death are shown below, obviously a lag on reporting here as well

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 05:09:28 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:17:15 PM
Fuck me thats a big jump. Any reporting discrepancies from the last couple of days Im or is this just the inevitable surge after the rise in cases from a couple of weeks ago?

Seems weve hit about 200 deaths per day (by date of death) and todays number is just filling in those numbers to previous dates. Hit 200 on October 21st and 22nd, days subsequent to that will likely rise over the next week of reports - well have to see how high they go.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 05:12:19 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:04:46 PM
Scottish government easing restricitons on pubs from next week, will be allowed to serve alcohol indoors again unless in a higher level tier.

Cases seem to be levelling off here, if not decreasing yet.


Got to say, if Scotland and Wales go one way and we continue to go the other way, there is going to be so much hell to pay down the road.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Today at 05:12:35 PM
The only positive at the moment I can see (apart from a few areas coming down) is 999/111 still decreasing and has been for a long time now, hope that translates as the earliest indicator that things will slow a lot or come down soon
